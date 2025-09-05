The Big Fall 2025 Book Preview: 32 Hot New Reads

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

The Big Fall 2025 Book Preview: 32 Hot New Reads

Check out fiction from Dan Brown, John Grisham and Frieda McFadden, the latest from Marie Kondo and more for your TBR list

By

Christina Ianzito,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 08, 2025
an illustration of people reading books outdoors in the fall
Agata Nowicka

Fall is always the best season for new book releases, but this one may be even richer with fantastic reads than most. Of the 10 or so I’ve read so far, the novels by Ian McEwan and Kiran Desai are my favorites. They’re both beautifully written and engrossing, with compelling older characters to boot. But each of these 32 books is worth a look. (And there are so many other worthy ones: the novels Pick a Color by Souvankham Thammagonsa; The Wayfinder by Adam Johnson, author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning The Orphan Master’s Son; Crooks by Lou Berney and … I could go on.)

Fall also brings a slew of memoirs from seasoned celebrities, including Anthony Hopkins, Lionel Richie, Kenny Chesney, Patti Smith and many more, which we’ll highlight in a separate article coming soon on aarp.org.

(Meanwhile, don’t forget the many great books that came out last year: We’ve rounded up some that are now available in paperback.)

Mysteries/thrillers/crime

a collage showing the covers of books
(From left) King Sorrow; The Impossible Fortune; Remain
AARP (Penguin Random House, 2; HarperCollins Publishers)

The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman (September 30) 

Osman’s 2020 cozy mystery The Thursday Murder Club (read our excerpt here) was a massive hit, with a just-released Netflix adaptation starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan (on AARP’s new Movies for Grownups Hottest Actors Over 50 list!), Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley. This is the fifth installment in the humor-filled series that follows a quartet of pensioners living in a posh retirement village in Kent. Here they team up on a strange case involving a missing man and murder. Expect madcap fun.

Remain: A Supernatural Love Story by Nicholas Sparks and M. Night Shyamalan (October 14 )

Sparks’ 26th novel is “a genre-bending, supernatural romantic thriller,” according to the publisher, by Sparks (1996’s The Notebook) and Shyamalan (director of the 1999 supernatural thriller — “I see dead people” — The Sixth Sense, among many others). New York City architect Tate Donovan meets a strange woman named Wren (she can see dead people!) while he’s living on Cape Cod while designing a friend’s beach house. Tate connects with Wren immediately but soon learns that she’s haunted by some dark forces. The coauthors are already at work on a film adaptation that’s set to star Jake Gyllenhaal, planned for an October 2026 release. Meanwhile, read our 2024 interview with Sparks, where we find out if he’s as romantic as his novels.

King Sorrow by Joe Hill (October 21)

Joe Hill happens to have a father who’s a master of the macabre: Stephen King. He’s a tough act to follow, but Hill has long stood tall apart from dad. His first horror novel, 2007’s Heart-Shaped Box, won the Bram Stoker Award for best first novel, and his latest, King Sorrow, has earned early praise: Library Journal notes, “Hill not only escapes the shadow of his famous father, Stephen King, but may even eclipse him” in this “outstanding tale.” A bit of an investment at nearly 900 pages, Hill’s story is about a college student who is threatened with danger unless he commits a crime. He and his friends decide to try to summon a supernatural force to save him. Alas, it works, and they’re forced to contend with the creature they’ve summoned: a dragon hungry for humans.

The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (October 28)

This is the Canadian author’s 20th novel in her bestselling detective series that features Chief Inspector Armand Gamache and is set in the quaint, if disturbingly murder-prone, Quebec village of Three Pines. Gamache and his deputies (Jean-Guy Beauvoir and Isabelle Lacoste) are now stumped by a character called the Black Wolf, who’d planned a terrorist attack in Montreal — which, they learn, is just one piece of a larger, far more destructive plot. Their few clues to the perpetrators include a notebook left by a murdered biologist and a cryptic phrase from the would-be terrorist: “In a dry and parched land where there is no water.” Trust Penny to offer another smart, well-plotted, suspenseful tale.  

Also of note:

The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (September 9): The sixth twisty novel in Brown’s Da Vinci Code series brings back Professor Robert Langdon, now romantically involved with an iconoclastic scientist who goes missing. He travels the globe searching for answers.

The Intruder by Freida McFadden (October 7): The wildly popular McFadden (The Housemaid, The Boyfriend, among many others) tells the tale of a woman alone in a remote cabin during a snowstorm who receives a mysterious visitor.

Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (October 7): Pynchon (1973’s Gravity’s Rainbow) sets this novel in 1932 Milwaukee, where private eye Hicks McTaggart is hired to bring home an heiress who’s wandered off. He ends up entangled in an international stew of spies, counterspies, Nazis and more.

Gone Before Goodbye by Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben (October 14): Actress and book club host Witherspoon and the bestselling author Coben teamed up for this story about an Army combat surgeon hired to assist a wealthy man in need of medical help. When he dies, she gets caught in a conspiracy where her own life is on the line. 

The Widow by John Grisham (October 21): The legal-thriller master introduces lawyer Simon Latch, hired by a wealthy widow to write her will, and later accused of murder. He needs to find the real killer to clear his name.

Most Popular

Literary fiction

a collage showing the covers of books
(From left) What We Can Know; Boy From the North Country; The Loneliness of Sonia & Sunny
AARP (Penguin Random House, 3)

Amity by Nathan Harris ( Available now)

Set in the chaotic aftermath of the Civil War, Amity focuses on Coleman, an intellectual, quirky Black servant who sets out on a dangerous cross-country journey with Florence Harper, the spoiled daughter of his former enslaver. He wants to reunite with his sister, who has trekked to Mexico with the creepy Mr. Harper. (Florence believes her father wants her to join him.) Swindlers and bandits are around every corner, but they head doggedly westward. It’s an adventure tale, social commentary, love story and vivid slice of Reconstruction Era history from the author of 2021’s The Sweetness of Water.

Boy From the North Country by Sam Sussman (September 16)

There’s an awful lot of autobiography in this heart-wrenching story, which the publisher notes was “inspired by the author’s own uncertain paternity.” Sussman’s fictional incarnation is Evan, 26, who’s called home to upstate New York by his mother, June, and learns that she has late-stage cancer. She’s a remarkable woman, and theirs is a sweet, tender relationship, but beneath it lies a secret: June once had an on-again, off-again relationship with a young Bob Dylan. Yes, the Bob Dylan, whom Evan — and Sussman — resembles and reveres. While Evan shuttles June into New York for cancer treatments, their excruciating effects vividly described, she tells him stories from her bohemian past, including her romance with Dylan. Evan may never know if he’s really the musician’s son, but it’s clear from this lovely novel that the question grows increasingly irrelevant as he grapples with the inevitable loss of his beloved mother.

What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (September 23)

Other novels have portrayed a future transformed by climate change, but this book, by the author of Atonement, describes one that’s chillingly conceivable. It weaves between two timelines: One, set in 2014, is centered around a famous English poet, Francis Blundy, and his wife, Vivien, for whom he hosts a birthday dinner in order to read aloud an epic poem he’s written in her honor. His wine-drunk friends later spread rumors of its brilliance, but no copies appear to have been saved, so the poem’s reputation grows ever more mythic. The second story is set in 2119, where the world has been radically transformed by rising seas and the subsequent wars and disasters that arrived in their wake. In this depleted, water-logged future, scholar Thomas Metcalfe becomes obsessed with finding the legendary poem and scours all that the couple left behind for clues. When Metcalfe does, eventually, discover what really happened on that celebratory evening, he’s stunned. It’s a brilliant story about, among other things, how little we can truly know about the past and the folly of believing that the future will be anything like today.

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (September 23)

Desai won a Booker Prize for her 2006 novel The Inheritance of Loss, and now her sweeping new novel is on the longlist for the 2025 Booker (the winner will be announced on November 10) and a finalist for the Kirkus Prize (to be announced October 8). Sonia, an aspiring writer, leaves her family in India to study at an isolated Vermont college, where she develops a disturbed relationship with an abusive, soul-sucking older artist. Devastated and traumatized by the experience, she returns home to her ailing father. Sunny has also left his mother in India to become a journalist in New York but ends up adrift. Sonia’s and Sunny’s paths periodically cross, and a relationship develops — then pauses — while each struggles with their family obligations and the insecurity of having one foot in two countries as they try to find their place in the world. This gorgeously written, multilayered novel is a love story of sorts, but it’s arguably more about seeking identity and belonging while navigating two cultures, and intense family ties that both pull and repel. Desai’s mother is the acclaimed novelist Anita Desai (Clear Light of Day, In Custody).

Also of note:

The Elements by John Boyne (September 9): The Irish author of 2006’s bestselling The Boy in the Striped Pajamas offers four absorbing, overlapping novellas, called "Water," "Earth," "Fire," and "Air," about characters who’ve experienced, perpetrated or been associated with terrible crimes, and how their lives are transformed.﻿﻿

The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy (September 16): Another Kirkus Prize finalist, this novel explores the lifelong friendship between five women through the decades. Publishers Weekly calls it “a knockout.”﻿

Circle of Days by Ken Follett (September 23): Follett writes a weighty epic centered around the building of Stonehenge, conceived by a visionary priestess to unite warring tribes.

The Women of Wild Hill by Kirsten Miller (October 7): A multigenerational family of witches fights evil among the patriarchy in this humorous tale by the author of the 2022 novel The Change. (Miller described her characters as “middle-aged witches who go out and kick bad-guy ass” in a Publishers Weekly interview.)

The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories by Salman Rushdie (November 4): Rushdie’s first work of fiction since his 2022 knife attack (he’s long been threatened with violence since the publication of The Satanic Verses in 1988), includes themes of mortality.   

Nonfiction

a collage showing the covers of books
(From left) Bird School; It Doesn't Have to Hurt; If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies
AARP (Macmillan Publishers, Hachette Book Group, Simon & Schuster)

It Doesn’t Have to Hurt: Your Smart Guide to a Pain-Free Life by Sanjay Gupta (Available now)

An estimated one-third of American adults 65 and up experience chronic pain, and options for treating it can be frustratingly limited. But neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta says we each hold the key to pain management — in our heads. Our brains are the control center for pain, Gupta writes, detailing research-backed ways to temper chronic pain — through healthy living (regular exercise, good sleep habits, socialization), for example, and controlled breathing techniques. He also dives into more experimental approaches, such as green light therapy. AARP recently discussed the book with Gupta.

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Available now)

The award-winning author of The God of Small Things (1997) and The Ministry of Utmost Happiness (2017) describes growing up in Kerala, India, rising to literary heights, and her complicated relationship with her late mother, Mary Roy, whom she calls “my shelter and my storm.” She told Publishers Weekly that she never thought she’d write a memoir, but after her mother died in 2022, she was so grief-stricken, “I couldn’t write anything else. I didn’t have a choice.” The memoir is a nonfiction finalist for the Kirkus Prize.

Bird School: A Beginner in the Wood by Adam Nicolson (September 16)

This esteemed English naturalist details his efforts to understand and create the ideal environment for the birds that make their home on his farm. While he had never spent much energy considering these feathered creatures, he decided to immerse himself in their lives and learn about their habits. Nicolson writes that he came to appreciate their mysteries despite their reluctance to engage with humans. As he puts it, “I have come to think that the inaccessibility of birds is the heart of their marvellousness.”

If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: Why AI Is on Track to Kill Us All—and How We Can Avert Extinction by Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares (September 16)

The one is fascinating and downright frightening; I can’t stop thinking about it. The authors, who have been studying artificial intelligence for decades, are among the tech leaders who signed an open letter to AI companies in 2023 calling for a pause in work on AI to assess the technology’s potential dangers. The letter says, “AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity.” Their book argues that AI companies’ unchecked charge toward superhuman AI will be disastrous, lays out some theoretical scenarios detailing how it could lead to our annihilation and suggests what might be done to change our doomed trajectory. “We do not mean that as hyperbole,” they note of their premise (succinctly summed up in the book title). “We think that is the most direct extrapolation from the knowledge, evidence, and institutional conduct around AI today.” They make a pretty convincing case that we are playing with fire. 

Also of note:

Joan Crawford: A Woman’s Face by Scott Eyman (November 18): The author of biographies of other stars (Cary Grant, John Wayne) details the life of the late Hollywood legend.

1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History—and How It Shattered a Nation by Andrew Ross Sorkin (October 14): The author of Too Big to Fail, a dissection of the 2008 banking crisis, tells the story of the legendary stock market crash with dramatic flair.

We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution by Jill Lepore (September 16): Lepore, a professor of history and law at Harvard, explores this founding document to mark the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday. She argues that its creators never meant for it to be set in stone but, rather, intended “to allow for change without violence” through the democratic process.

Less Is Liberation: Finding Freedom From a Life of Overwhelm by Christine Platt (October 7): The author of The Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living With Less argues that you can declutter your home, but it’s most important to declutter your life — including untethering yourself from your phone. “We’re not meant to be on this productivity wheel,” she says.

Poetry, essays and more

a collage showing the covers of books
(From left) Celebrate: Joyful Baking All Year Round; Little Alleluias; Letter from Japan
AARP (Bloomsbury Publishing Inc, Hachette Book Group, Penguin Random House)

Little Alleluias by Mary Oliver (September 9)

Oliver, who passed away in 2019 at age 83, is one of the most beloved American poets in the modern era. The Pulitzer Prize winner spent much of her life in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and is known for her meditations on the natural world. (Among her most famous works is “The Summer Day,” with its pointed final lines: “Tell me, what is it you plan to do / with your one wild and precious life?”) This new collection offers her seven-part, book-length poem, “The Leaf and the Cloud,” poems from What Do We Know and essays from Long Life. (See our Members Edition story on “Poetry for People Who (Think They) Don’t Like Poetry.

Celebrate: Joyful Baking All Year Round by Paul Hollywood (September 30)

The Great British Baking Show’s cohost and judge is tough; for the contestants, getting a handshake from the handsome taster with the piercing blue eyes is like winning an Oscar in the other Hollywood. Now you can bake like him, or at least try. In Celebrate, he shares delicious-sounding recipes. Some look relatively (deceptively?) simple, such as Miso and Sesame Cheese Twists; others are more daunting, including Christmas Pudding (which involves pouring cognac over the dessert and setting it alight). There’s also an adorable Igloo Cake that looks like something you’d see on the show — a white-domed confection adorned with three little edible penguins in Christmas hats. If you’re up for a challenge, Hollywood offers three pages of instructions on how to build it.

Letter From Japan by Marie Kondo (October 21)

Kondo’s 2010 book, The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, grew into a phenomenon, with people around the globe using what Kondo calls the KonMari method to declutter their homes of all the stuff that didn’t “spark joy.” She argues that doing so will not only make your house look tidy but also create mental space for a more fulfilled life. In her latest book, she explains how her method is rooted in Japanese culture, and why the customs of her country are the source of the “guiding principles by which I lead my life every day.” 

Also of note:

It Was the Way She Said It: Short Stories, Essays and Wisdom by Terry McMillan (September 9): McMillan, author of Waiting to Exhale, among many others, offers a collection of previously published personal reflections and fiction.

Startlement: New and Selected Poetry by Ada Limón (September 30): The 24h U.S. poet laureate is as much of a star as one can be in the poetry world. This anthology includes some of her previously unpublished work.

The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays by Harper Lee (October 21): Yes, these writings are by the late author of the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird. Some are newly discovered, and others were published in publications like McCall’s and Vogue.

%{postComment}%

Christina Ianzito covers scams and fraud, and is the books editor for aarp.org and AARP The Magazine. Also a longtime travel writer and editor, she received a 2020 Lowell Thomas Award for travel writing from the Society of American Travel Writers Foundation.​

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All