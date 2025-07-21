Is Nicholas Sparks as Romantic as His Novels?

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

OFF-PEAK TRAVEL

Budget-Friendly Locations

NEW TSA FEE

No Real ID? $45 Fee Starts Feb. 1

MEMBERS ONLY

LUXURY TRAVEL FOR LESS

How to Travel on a Retirement Budget

MEMBERS ONLY

PRESERVE TRIP MEMORIES

Ideas to Capture Vacation Moments

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Beauty & Style

Getting Winter White, Right!

Movies for Grownups

2026 Movie Preview

MEMBERS ONLY

MUSIC

Essential Songs for Gen Xers

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Pets

Great Ways to Bond With Your Dog

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

a hand is touching computer signals on a blue background

POSSIBILITIES OF AI

Weighing the Perils and Positives

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

SAFE AT HOME

Tips to Prevent Dangerous Falls

AGING IN PLACE

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

CAR BUYING

Beware of Subscription Fees

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Back 

Events

Close Menu

Back 

AARP Near You

Close Menu

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

‘The Longest Ride’

Go to Series Main Page

Members Only
Members Only
Books

Is Nicholas Sparks as Romantic as His Novels?

‘The Notebook’ author discusses life, love and his new book, ‘Counting Miracles’

By
Comments
Published September 25, 2024
a photo of Nicholas Sparks
AARP (Photo: Brad Poirier)

Nicholas Sparks, 58, famous for hugely popular romantic novels like his 1996 debut The Notebook, is back with a new book, Counting Miracles. It’s the story of Tanner Hughes, a 40-something Army Ranger who was raised by his grandparents after his mom passed away during his birth. The identity of his father has been a mystery until his grandmother gives him a clue on her deathbed, with the instruction to “find where you belong,” leading him to Asheboro, North Carolina, and — it’s probably not a spoiler to say — love.

We talked to Sparks, who lives in North Carolina (his favorite novel setting), about the book, his career, romance (he and wife Cathy split in 2015) and how much he doesn’t love to write. 

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

We love how you so often focus on older characters. What motivates you to do so?

That is one element of my novels that I tend to be fairly conscious about. I try to vary the age group of the primary characters. So if I write something like A Walk to Remember with teenagers, I’ll follow it up with The Rescue, with characters in their 20s or 30s, and then a couple books later, I have Nights in Rodanthe, with characters in their 50s. So I have really tried to vary the ages throughout the course of my career, because my readers range in age from teenagers to people in their 90s.

Our members can now read your 2013 book, The Longest Ride, about a bull rider in North Carolina, on our site. Are cowboys really a thing in North Carolina?

It was interesting because that was one of my questions as I was writing: Is anyone going to believe a bull rider from North Carolina? And it just so happens that the year the book was published, the professional bull-riding world champion was a cowboy from North Carolina [J.B. Mauney].  

Do you enjoy writing books?

I don’t necessarily enjoy the process. It’s challenging, and it’s frustrating, and it’s filled with false starts and lots and lots of deletions and changes, and feeling at various times like you’re spinning your wheels and not knowing what to do next. All of those are very uncomfortable feelings. But because of the challenge, there’s nothing quite like the satisfaction I feel when I’m finally done with it.

Many of your books have been made into movies. Do you think about how a story will translate to film as you write?

I do keep film in mind, in that I would like my story to be feel fresh and original, both as a novel and as a potential film. An example might be I would never write a love story set on the Titanic — it wouldn’t strike people as original because they’ve seen a movie about that. Then once I start writing, I only think about the book. Once I’m finished with the book, I set it aside and I only think about the film.

What do you like to do when you’re not writing?

I tend to work out. I take my dog for a walk. I pray. And I have a lot of kids [five], so I talk to my kids. I’ll call them to see how they’re doing. I travel — I was recently in Bora Bora, which is just like the photos you see in magazines. It’s really quite extraordinary.

Are you a big reader?

I should have mentioned that. I read for hours per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. I love finding a novel that someone recommends and it turns out better than my expectations, or finding a good book in a bookstore and you read it and say, “Wow, I can’t believe no one has heard of this, because it’s so amazing.” I really liked The Shadow of the Wind by [the Spanish author] Carlos Ruiz Zafón. I reread it recently and was really struck by the beauty of the language and the story itself [a coming of age story and ode to literature set in Barcelona in 1945].  

Do you consider yourself romantic like your leading men?

I am currently seeing somebody, and sure, she gets flowers. We go to romantic dinners. I show up with gifts, large and small, here and there, just as a surprise, because I care about her. Pretty much what you would consider romantic, I do.  

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

And the kids are all launched, right?

My twins just graduated from college: One is off to law school, and one is doing Teach for America in South Dakota. So yes, I’m an empty nester. They were the youngest. One of the great things about being a writer is that I was able to have a lot of time with my kids when they were growing up. At the same time, I find a lot of joy as they’re beginning to navigate their 20s and 30s, watching them figure out the path that they’re going to take in life.

So you’re liking this empty nest stage of your life?

I’m not emotionally hurt or sad by their loss or thrilled that they’re out of the house. I’m more, This is what life is supposed to be. And I had the one life. Now I’m in a new one. I enjoyed the last one, and my intent is to enjoy this new one. Eventually when I retire, I’ll say, “OK, this is a new life.” I try to enjoy the various periods for what they offer. I can’t do now what I could do in my 20s or 30s — let’s say dunk a basketball or whatever — but it’s OK, right? Perhaps I have more wisdom.

Counting Miracles book cover
Random House

Do you think about retirement?

My motto is that as long as I can come up with another good story that feels fresh and original and it meets all the other criteria that I have when selecting the story and writing it, then I’ll keep doing it.

Are you already working on your next novel?

Oh, yeah, about half done.

Anything you can share about the plot?

It will be completely different than anything I’ve ever done before — and it’s a love story set in North Carolina.

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition


 

You Might Also Like

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All