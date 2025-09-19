12 Big Celebrity Memoirs for Fall

Entertainment lovers are in for a treat this fall, with an unusually tall stack of celebrity memoirs out now or on the way. We highlight 12 of the most notable below.

Eternally Electric: The Message in My Music by Debbie Gibson

Gibson became MTV-famous at age 16 after she released her first album, 1987’s Out of the Blue, which sold more than 5 million copies (remember “Only in My Dreams”?). In her new memoir, Gibson writes about the deep anxiety she felt during that sudden rise to fame: A few days after graduating from high school, she set off on a tour during which, she writes, “I was often breathing into a paper bag because of a panic attack.” Gibson also details the many years she spent on the stage, including as Eponine in Les Misérables on Broadway. For more, read AARP’s recent interview with Gibson. (September 9)

The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen

Sheen’s memoir landed recently as part of a multipronged Sheen-a-thon that included the release of a documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, and a slew of media coverage. The notorious bad-boy actor (Martin Sheen’s son and star of Platoon and Two and a Half Men, among others), 60, offers a no-holds-barred spillage of wild stories about losing his virginity in high school with a Las Vegas escort, his crack use and cocaine addiction, flying an airplane with 200 passengers while drunk and more. (September 9)

Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, with Mary Jane Ross

Now 80, the actor, businesswoman and, of course, former spouse of the late Elvis Presley recounts her decision to part ways with the King after years of isolation at Graceland, where she arrived as a teenager and had little companionship besides Elvis’s omnipresent male entourage and the many women who’d line up at the gate to meet him. She describes the deep loneliness, troubled relationships and eclectic career that followed. (September 23)

Truly by Lionel Richie﻿﻿﻿﻿

Richie fans will relish these reminiscences from the legendary singer, 76. The book is rich with details about his childhood struggles with ADHD, the rise of the Commodores (“We were more than a band,” he writes. “I believe God formed us as a brotherhood”), friendship with Michael Jackson, the inspiration for the song “Easy,” duetting with Diana Ross on the ballad “Endless Love” and much more. (September 30)

Last Rites by Ozzy Osbourne

Osbourne had no regrets before he died in July at age 76: “If it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain,” the heavy metal king wrote in his posthumously published memoir, which includes stories of his health struggles (Parkinson’s disease, a neck injury) and reunion with Black Sabbath. Would he have changed anything about his life? “F--- no.” (﻿October 7)