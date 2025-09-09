Javascript is not enabled.

10 Things We Learned From Emma Heming Willis’s New Memoir

﻿Bruce Willis﻿’s wife opens up about his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis﻿ and how she stays strong as his caregiver in ‘The Unexpected Journey’

By

Christina Ianzito,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 09, 2025
a collage of different images of a family
Courtesy Emma Heming Wills

When the model and entrepreneur Emma Heming married Bruce Willis in 2009, she could never have predicted that less than 15 years later, he’d be diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), an incurable brain disease that would lead to his slow cognitive decline.

In her new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, Heming Willis, 47, recounts her experience﻿ —﻿ in surprisingly frank terms﻿ —﻿ as her husband’s care partner (a term she prefers to “caregiver”). She tells how her relationship with Bruce, who’s now 70, unfolded, what it was like to receive the devastating diagnosis and al﻿l that she learned in its challenging aftermath﻿ —﻿ when she nearly lost herself in a stew of guilt, grief and loneliness while trying to maintain some sense of normalcy for the couple’s two young daughters: Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Heming Willis, who spoke with AARP about her experience, also acknowledges that her caregiving experience is easier for her than it is for many: She can well afford caregiving assistance, for one. “I fully recognize the privilege of my position,” she writes. ﻿ “But caregiving is caregiving﻿ —﻿ whether you have support or not, the emotional toll remains.”

Here are a few things we learned from the book (read an excerpt here) about the couple’s life together and Heming Willis’ caregiving experience:

Emma was blasé when she met Bruce for the first time, in 2005.

Her personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, introduced them after she’d finished a workout. She was engaged at the time and writes, “I didn’t think much of the interaction.” After she left, Bruce told her later, he turned to Peterson and said, “I’m going to marry that girl one day.”

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce and Emma in Los Angeles, August 2008
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

After Emma broke off her engagement and started dating Bruce, he invited her to a New Year’s Eve celebration in Turks and Caicos﻿ —﻿ along with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, now 62.

Bruce asked her to join him for a family fete on a Caribbean island. Afraid it would be awkward, she brought a wingwoman, her friend Ali. But Moore and her and Bruce’s three teenage children greeted her with “wide-open arms and huge warm smiles.”

They were total opposites.

She writes, “Bruce was a rule breaker, while I’m a rule follower. Bruce was unpredictable, while I like control, a plan and certainty.” She was a worrier; he “always found joy in life.” ﻿

The realization that something was wrong with Bruce came gradually. ﻿

“At some point, our relationship began to feel off,” she writes, pointing to “crazy marital issues” and “subtle shifts in his personality,” that, she learned later, was one sign of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is often misdiagnosed as a midlife crisis. ﻿

Nancy Reagan sits with daughter Patti Davis behind the casket that contains the remains of former President Ronald Reagan
Former First Lady Nancy Reagan with daughter Patti Davis at President Ronald Reagan's memorial service on June 7, 2004. Davis has been a source of support for Emma Willis.
Rick Bowmer/Gety Images

Patti Davis was a valuable source of support.

Davis, 72, understood Emma’s struggles; she, too, had to face going public with a loved one’s diagnosis﻿ —﻿ her father, President Ronald Reagan, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in 2004﻿ —﻿ and the grief that comes with it. She became Emma’s friend and role model.

Most Popular

Emma was diagnosed with depression after Bruce’s diagnosis.

She describes how she found ways to pull herself through, including seeing a therapist and building a robust community of friends and fellow caregivers. She also took time to explore other interests, such as tennis and gardening, and realized “how good it made me feel to learn something new.”

She wishes people wouldn’t ask certain questions.

Among them: “How’s Bruce feeling?” and “Is he better?” Emma notes, “Those questions are triggering and exhausting because I have to explain that there’s no cure or treatment. It’s a hard thing to discuss.”

She tries to find humor despite the pain.

When their two young daughters couldn’t remember the disease’s acronym, FTD, they came up with a mnemonic: fantastic turtles dancing.

a man getting kissed on his nose by a child
Bruce Willis with daughter Mabel in 2017
Courtesy Emma Heming Willis

Bruce now lives in a second home near his family.

“I decided it was in our family’s best interest, so Bruce could live with the right support and comfort he needed.” It was a hard decision, Emma writes, but she wanted to give her girls some space from his declining health.

She would be OK with FTD being known as Bruce Willis’ disease.

Emma compares it to how ALS is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. “If that attention elevates research, funding and treatment and helps the next care partner, I’m at peace with that.”

generic-video-poster
%{postComment}%

Christina Ianzito covers scams and fraud, and is the books editor for aarp.org and AARP The Magazine. Also a longtime travel writer and editor, she received a 2020 Lowell Thomas Award for travel writing from the Society of American Travel Writers Foundation.​

