AARP Foundation Creates Relief Fund for L.A. Area Wildfire Victims

AARP Foundation, the charitable arm of AARP, has created a relief fund to support those who have been impacted by the recent Los Angeles-area wildfires which swept through parts of the city, leaving a trail of devastation behind.

To assist wildfire victims, including many older adults who have lost homes and possessions, AARP matched, dollar for dollar, the first $500,000 in contributions. That goal was surpassed in just over 24 hours, resulting in more than $1 million raised. All the money donated to the fund will go to organizations on the ground providing relief and assistance to disaster victims.

AARP also announced that AARP Foundation will donate proceeds raised from the Movies for Grownups® Awards to local organizations to aid with Los Angeles’ wildfire recovery efforts for affected families and communities. The event had been originally scheduled on January 11, 2025, will now be held Saturday, February 8, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

In addition, AARP’s California state office has been on the ground, actively supporting the community by distributing emergency information and launching a fraud prevention campaign to assist residents.

More than 12,000 structures in the LA area have been destroyed by the Eaton and Palisades fires. At least 25 people have been killed, many of them older adults who are often disproportionately impacted by natural disasters.

“The wildfires are a stark and heartbreaking reminder of who is most vulnerable during natural disasters. Older adults and people with disabilities account for nearly all of those who have lost their lives so far,” said Claire Casey, president of AARP Foundation. “We are committed to supporting recovery efforts in these communities so they can emerge stronger and more resilient for everyone.”

Tax-deductible donations to the Relief Fund to Support Victims of Los Angeles Area Wildfires can be made through the secure website. AARP California has also created a list of resources for wildfire victims and ways to help.

For many older adults in the Los Angeles area, wildfires have incinerated retirement dreams and brought financial hardship, health challenges and loneliness. Read their stories or learn more about the resources that AARP provides to help older adults prepare for and recover from disasters. Our Disaster Resilience Tool Kit can help local leaders reduce risks and better protect adults 50-plus.

A similar relief effort by AARP Foundation following the 2018 wildfires in California raised more than $1.2 million.