Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s life has been defined by her marriage to Elvis — or, maybe even more, by his death. He died in 1977, just four years after their divorce, and, nearly 50 years later, he’s still firmly in her heart, as her engrossing new memoir, Softly, as I Leave You, makes clear.

Priscilla, 80, remembers her late husband with a kind of reverence. “I loved Elvis deeply,” she writes, “and sixty years later, I see him through a tender haze.”

That’s despite her leaving him, partly due to his sometimes appalling behavior during their six-year marriage, which was marked by “endless competition for Elvis’ attention” and trying to meet his expectations that she be the perfect homemaker. Both left her riddled with anxiety and insecurity.

Priscilla also describes the decades since Elvis’ passing, including her acting career (Dallas, the Naked Gun franchise) and her often difficult relationship with the couple’s wild child, Lisa, as well as her grief following Lisa’s 2023 death at age 54, just one of several devastating losses in her family.

And, yes, she had other romances after Elvis. But how could a regular guy ever compare to the King?

Priscilla writes that their love for each other was “rare and extraordinary .… I have never felt anything remotely like it since.”

Here’s more of what we learn from the book.

Elvis and Priscilla after their 1967 Las Vegas wedding Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

1. Priscilla’s parents didn’t push her toward Elvis as a teenager. Quite the contrary.

She was 14 when she first met the 24-year-old Elvis, whom she saw as “a frightened, lonely young man who was on his own for the first time.” After their first meeting, her father forbade her from seeing him again. He eventually gave in but insisted that Priscilla be chaperoned at all times.

The couple didn’t become romantic until she was 17, which involved “some soft kisses, but he never touched me sexually.” When she moved to Memphis, she was supposed to stay at Elvis’ father’s home near Graceland while she completed her education “at a good Catholic high school.”

She quietly moved to Graceland, she admits, but that was “not my parents’ fault.” Priscilla writes that they didn’t have sex until they married in 1967, when she was 21.

The couple with baby Lisa in 1968 Magma Agency/WireImage/Getty Images

2. Elvis had an old-fashioned view of marriage.

“Elvis was a Southern man who expected his woman to be pretty, submissive and charming” — 24 hours a day.﻿ So much so, writes Priscilla, “I would even wrap my hair in toilet paper after Elvis fell asleep to keep my hairdo intact,” then “get up early to fix my hair and eye makeup before he woke up.”

His philosophy, as Priscilla puts it, was that “a woman’s purpose was to meet her man’s needs before considering her own, if she thought about hers at all.” She’d dutifully lay out his pajamas every night and try not to ask about the other women in his life.

3. He was constantly surrounded by an all-male entourage.

Their marriage was crowded: It included a group of men who liked to call themselves “the Memphis Mafia” and centered their lives around Elvis. They joined the couple for meals and in front of the TV in the evenings, and they catered to his whims at all times — as Priscilla did.

She and the guys “slept when he slept, ate when he ate, watched what he liked on TV.” She adds, “About the only time I had him to myself was when we went to bed in the early hours of the morning.”