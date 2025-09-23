Javascript is not enabled.

15 Takeaways From Priscilla Presley’s Fascinating New Memoir

‘Softly, as I Leave You’ details her life with and without Elvis. Neither has been easy

By

Christina Ianzito,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 23, 2025
a photo of elvis and priscilla presley with their infant daughter lisa alongside the cover of priscillas new memoir softly as i leave you
AARP (Getty Images)

Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s life has been defined by her marriage to Elvis — or, maybe even more, by his death. He died in 1977, just four years after their divorce, and, nearly 50 years later, he’s still firmly in her heart, as her engrossing new memoir, Softly, as I Leave You, makes clear.

 Priscilla, 80, remembers her late husband with a kind of reverence. “I loved Elvis deeply,” she writes, “and sixty years later, I see him through a tender haze.”

That’s despite her leaving him, partly due to his sometimes appalling behavior during their six-year marriage, which was marked by “endless competition for Elvis’ attention” and trying to meet his expectations that she be the perfect homemaker. Both left her riddled with anxiety and insecurity. 

Priscilla also describes the decades since Elvis’ passing, including her acting career (Dallas, the Naked Gun franchise) and her often difficult relationship with the couple’s wild child, Lisa, as well as her grief following Lisa’s 2023 death at age 54, just one of several devastating losses in her family.

And, yes, she had other romances after Elvis. But how could a regular guy ever compare to the King?

Priscilla writes that their love for each other was “rare and extraordinary .… I have never felt anything remotely like it since.”

Here’s more of what we learn from the book.

elvis and priscilla presley smiling in the cabin of an airplane
Elvis and Priscilla after their 1967 Las Vegas wedding
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

1. Priscilla’s parents didn’t push her toward Elvis as a teenager. Quite the contrary.

She was 14 when she first met the 24-year-old Elvis, whom she saw as “a frightened, lonely young man who was on his own for the first time.” After their first meeting, her father forbade her from seeing him again. He eventually gave in but insisted that Priscilla be chaperoned at all times.

The couple didn’t become romantic until she was 17, which involved “some soft kisses, but he never touched me sexually.” When she moved to Memphis, she was supposed to stay at Elvis’ father’s home near Graceland while she completed her education “at a good Catholic high school.”

She quietly moved to Graceland, she admits, but that was “not my parents’ fault.” Priscilla writes that they didn’t have sex until they married in 1967, when she was 21.

elvis and priscilla presley with baby lisa
The couple with baby Lisa in 1968
Magma Agency/WireImage/Getty Images

2. Elvis had an old-fashioned view of marriage.

“Elvis was a Southern man who expected his woman to be pretty, submissive and charming” — 24 hours a day.﻿ So much so, writes Priscilla, “I would even wrap my hair in toilet paper after Elvis fell asleep to keep my hairdo intact,” then “get up early to fix my hair and eye makeup before he woke up.”

His philosophy, as Priscilla puts it, was that “a woman’s purpose was to meet her man’s needs before considering her own, if she thought about hers at all.” She’d dutifully lay out his pajamas every night and try not to ask about the other women in his life. 

3. He was constantly surrounded by an all-male entourage.

Their marriage was crowded: It included a group of men who liked to call themselves “the Memphis Mafia” and centered their lives around Elvis. They joined the couple for meals and in front of the TV in the evenings, and they catered to his whims at all times — as Priscilla did.

She and the guys “slept when he slept, ate when he ate, watched what he liked on TV.” She adds, “About the only time I had him to myself was when we went to bed in the early hours of the morning.”

4. Elvis’ other women were a source of constant, deep anxiety for her.

Priscilla heard rumors about her husband’s relationships with female costars while filming his movies, and she read the celebrity gossip pages about the glamorous women who appeared by his side. When Elvis started touring full time, she writes, “my anxiety deepened. I rarely saw him and couldn’t help obsessing about the girls throwing their room keys on the stage for him nightly.”

It didn’t help that after she gave birth to Lisa, “Elvis lost interest in me sexually.” Adding insult to her anxiety, Elvis would sometimes invite girls into their home to talk and flirt with them.

5. Priscilla had an affair.

Eager to escape her lonely house, Priscilla began taking lessons with karate instructor Mike Stone and developed increasing confidence as she improved. Karate events also took her out into “the outside world,” where she saw that, contrary to her experience, other couples “exchanged opinions freely with their mates.”

Her friendship with Stone turned romantic after she visited her and Elvis’ Palm Springs, California, home and discovered a mailbox full of letters from women that confirmed Elvis' rampant infidelity.

priscilla presley with mike stone
Priscilla with her boyfriend, karate instructor Mike Stone, in 1975 at a kung fu tournament in Beverly Hills
Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

6. She left Elvis even though she still loved him.

At 27, Priscilla left Elvis and took 4-year-old Lisa with her, even though “I loved him as much on the day I left as on the day I married.”

It wasn’t because of her relationship with Stone, although that was “one catalyst.” After years of “living his life,” she wanted to find out who she was and give Lisa the attention she needed. While Elvis loved his daughter, Priscilla writes, he had no interest in helping to care for her, yet still expected his wife to devote herself fully to his needs. “Just as Lisa needed me to be there for her during the day, Elvis expected me to be there for him all night. It was exhausting and ultimately impossible.”  

7. Elvis wanted to have Priscilla’s boyfriend killed.

When Elvis later found out about Stone, he “felt emasculated” and “needed to prove to himself, to me that he could make love ‘like a real man.’  ” That meant, according to Priscilla, that “Elvis made love to me forcefully, not forcibly,” without his usual tenderness. Meanwhile, “he told the guys that Mike had to die” and asked if his friend Joe could find a hit man. Elvis eventually calmed down, she writes, “and gave up the idea … thank God.”

priscilla presley posing for a portrait with her young daughter lisa
Priscilla and Lisa, 2, in November 1970 at the Presleys' California home
Frank Carroll/Sygma/Getty Images

8. Lisa was tough to parent.

“She was a little terror,” Priscilla writes of Lisa as a child. She attributes some of her daughter’s wildness to Elvis’ parenting (or lack thereof). When Lisa would go to Graceland to visit her father, there were no rules. “Bathing had been optional,” and little Lisa would boss everyone around (the staff, playmates) and revel in lavish gifts from Elvis, including “a tiny mink coat and a diamond ring.”

In her teen years, Lisa failed her classes at school, was preoccupied with bad boys on motorcycles and developed a drug problem, which would be an issue throughout her life.

9. Priscilla remained emotionally attached to and worried about Elvis after they split.

After their divorce was finalized, Priscilla bought a house in Beverly Hills near Elvis’ house because “I wanted to be nearby in case Elvis ever needed me” and to keep the family close. He’d often call out of the blue or drop by her house to talk, and she felt that “the relationship was better because we were now free.”

She grew alarmed when Elvis’ health began to deteriorate. He’d become bloated, exhausted and distracted, a downturn she attributes to his pill intake, which included “a staggering amount of prescription opioids and barbiturates.”

His death devastated her. She felt “that a large part of me had died with Elvis… I was frightened to be in a world without Elvis in it.”

10. Other family members have struggled with drug addictions.

Lisa grew addicted to painkillers after she gave birth to twins Finley and Harper Lockwood in 2008 (their father was her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood). By 2014, she was also mixing cocaine and alcohol and “lived in a tornado of drug-fueled emotion.”

Lisa’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, also had a history of drug abuse. Priscilla’s son, Navarone Garibaldi (whose father was Priscilla’s then-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi), 38, began experimenting with heroin by age 15 and later became addicted to fentanyl. Priscilla supported him through a few excruciating home detox efforts. (Navarone almost died in 2023 when a camel bit his head, but that’s another story.)

11. Priscilla says she didn't know that her boyfriend was sexually abusing Lisa.

Priscilla had a six-year relationship with a model, Michael Edwards, who moved in with her and Lisa when Lisa was 10. “Next to Elvis, [he was] one of the handsomest men I’d ever seen,” Priscilla writes. “He seemed like the perfect man.”

But he had a dark side. Lisa told her mom that Edwards had lifted her covers to look at her in the middle of the night, which was disturbing. But Priscilla says she didn’t know Edwards had physically molested her daughter until she read his memoir, written four years after they split up. In the book, “he openly admitted that he’d had a sexual obsession with Lisa since she was 12 years old.”

She learned other disturbing details about his abuse when she read Lisa’s 2024 posthumously published memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown. (You can read AARP’s highlights from Lisa's book.) 

(Edwards has strongly denied the allegations; he told US Weekly that the claims are “absolutely untrue. I never molested Lisa Marie and am shocked at the suggestion I did.”)

12. She and Lisa found solace in Scientology.

John Travolta introduced Priscilla to the Church of Scientology when she was looking for spiritual guidance after Elvis’ death. She liked the church’s philosophies, including that “it’s up to you to change your own life” and that loved ones “will come back in another body.” She concedes that her positive feelings may have had to do with the superior way that celebrities like herself are treated within Scientology. Lisa would also become involved with the church before both eventually rejected it.

lisa marie presley and michael jackson sharing a kiss onstage
Lisa and her new husband Michael Jackson kissing onstage at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards. Priscilla was not a fan of the pop star.
AFP/Getty Images

13. Priscilla was “appalled” by Lisa’s 1994 marriage to Michael Jackson.

She thought Jackson courted Lisa to distract the public’s attention from his recent child abuse charges and because of her connection with Elvis. “I didn’t believe he loved her,” Priscilla writes. He was also pretty weird around his mother-in-law, avoiding her at all costs, and spent many days away from Lisa, with no explanation. Lisa filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage (her second of four).  

14. She’s still on the go at age 80.

Priscilla says that her staff calls her the Energizer Bunny and that she “can still read the small print without glasses” and “manage a decent karate kick.” And she won’t let herself be weighted down by the deaths of her loved ones. “Although I have suffered deep losses, I choose to focus on what remains,” she writes, pointing to her three granddaughters, siblings, son and beloved animals. (She’s taken in rescue dogs throughout her life.) 

priscilla presley emoting while speaking, seated in a red upholstered chair
Priscilla shares stories from her life during her show "An Evening with Priscilla Presley" in Las Vegas in November 2024.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

15. Elvis will always be the love of her life.

“People long for true love, the kind where you fall deeper and deeper until you realize it is bottomless,” Priscilla writes. “I found it before I was old enough to understand it.”

Why did she never marry again? “The answer is simple: I never wanted to. Even though we divorced, Elvis and I remained together spiritually until he died,” and “he is still with me.” She’ll be buried next to him at Graceland.

Christina Ianzito covers scams and fraud, and is the books editor for aarp.org and AARP The Magazine. Also a longtime travel writer and editor, she received a 2020 Lowell Thomas Award for travel writing from the Society of American Travel Writers Foundation.​

