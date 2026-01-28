“I love my bag, but not how it makes my shoulder and neck ache.”

“Can I wear a tan or beige bag with black?”

“How low should a shoulder bag hang on the body?”

“Which inexpensive bags look expensive?”

Your “bag” is your personal PR person in accessory form. It crafts your public image, announces your style, organizes your day and even handles crisis management with compartments and discreet pockets. The best choices complement all your clothes, work hard year-round (or at least for two seasons), and minimize stress on your body and psyche. Your bag should say, “No worries! I have everything you need.”

Most women spend decades looking for the bag they call “the best thing I ever bought.” Plenty are still in search of that elusive BFF. How do I know? I’m a fashion editor and personal shopper for women over 50 who often hears bag comments and questions. Here are seven tips for finding your best new bag today.

(From left) Aqua Irina Evening Clutch in Gold; L.L.Bean Stonington Crossbody Bag in Iron; Gap Women Vegan Leather Bucket Tote Bag in Red Spice; Wild Fable Women’s Simple Shoulder Bag in Black. AARP (Bloomingdale’s, L.L.Bean, Gap, Target)

1. Choose a bag style first

Buying a bag is a lot like swimsuit shopping. In both cases, women begin with a preconceived notion. They’ll say, “I only wear black V-neck swimsuits,” or “A structured shoulder bag makes me feel put together.” Then they try on a one-shoulder suit that makes them feel sexy, or a hobo bag that gives their outfit a cool look before smiling and handing over their credit card. Going first to a specific brand, color or style based on experience is natural. However, just because a bag worked then doesn’t mean it’ll work now. Here’s a guide to the best styles to check out now. Pick your favorites:

Modern shoulder bags. Single-strap bags with a scoop top and an A-line shape make the most-wanted list of everyday essentials. Regardless of their price or name (some call them “crescent” bags or lump them in with hobos), they all have a frill-free, minimalist silhouette that looks elevated, from the Sonoma Goods for Life Kai Shoulder Bag in Black or Cognac Studs ($40, kohls.com) to the Donna Karan New York Quogue Shoulder Bag in Black/Gold ($228, nordstrom.com). Many have zip tops, while some have magnetic closures. They feature a discreet pocket or two. The strap is typically nonadjustable, so look for a drop of no more than 9 or 10 inches. Buy it in streamlined black to emphasize its sharp, sculpted shape.

Boho hobo bags. Slouchy, casual and loaded with attitude, these bags are a more relaxed version of the modern shoulder bag. They’re softer, unstructured and have more “sag” on top (like a cowl-neck sweater), and often feature an open top or a magnetic closure, with no inner compartments or a small slip or zip. Sometimes referred to as “slouchy” shoulder bags or just shoulder bags, hobos like the Universal Thread Women’s Oversized Slouchy Shoulder Bag in Black, Off White, Brown and Burgundy ($35, target.com) and the Coach Brooklyn 34 Leather Shoulder Bag in Black ($395, nordstrom.com) are faves of anyone who is into ease, jeans and athleisure wear.

Dressy lunch/dinner/date bags. You don’t always need to lug around a water bottle, an e-reader and sunscreen, or cram in an extra snack. Sometimes a card holder, a cellphone, keys and lipstick are enough. For that, a new breed of handbag has popped up. Not for every day (though a few women say they’re warming to the idea), smaller bags, like the J.Crew Women Small Shoulder Bag in Suede in Darkest Indigo, Blonde Espresso, Midnight Foliage and Radiant Ruby ($148, jcrew.com) and the Wild Fable Women’s Simple Shoulder Bag in Black ($18, target.com), are gaining traction among those who want to downsize.

Comfy crossbody bags. The star feature of this style is an adjustable strap that slings diagonally across the torso. Its ability to shift the bag’s weight off your neck and shoulders saves you from neck strain and bag snatchers while keeping your hands free for a latte. Many bags, from totes to buckets, feature extra “convertible” crossbody straps to give hands and shoulders a break, but true medium-sized crossbodies, like the Nine West Mary Crossbody Bag in Khaki Multi or Black ($69, kohls.com) and the casual L.L.Bean Stonington Crossbody Bag in Navy, Dark Khaki, Thyme and Iron ($110, llbean.com), are sleeker and less bulky for everyday wear.

Sling-on bags. Similar to the crossbody in theory, small to medium bags like the Hobo Fern Sling in Taupe, Mulberry Glaze and Peacock Feather ($198, macys.com) in pebbled leather, and sporty styles in nylon, like the AmeriBag 17" Nylon Crossbody Sling Healthy Back Bag in Taupe or Black ($75, target.com), offer a stress-free and hands-free alternative to full-size bags. Slung asymmetrically across the torso, these bags keep all your essentials (phone, keys, wallet, card holder) secure behind a zippered compartment. The lighter weight, wide, flat strap and design eliminate neck and shoulder pain.

Everyday, everywhere tote. These are not your beach-going canvas and mesh summer models. Stylish totes, sometimes called “shoppers,” serve as stand-ins for shoulder, crossbody and hobo styles. Spacious and organized, they look chic while also acting as a portable closet for those who need more “stuff” to feel happy. Look for not-too-big styles, like the elegant Old Navy Women Medium Carrie Tote Bag in True Black, Dark Chocolate, Black Jack or Taupe ($37, oldnavy.gap.com) with an adjustable shoulder strap, and the trendy Bagstellar Puffy Tote Bag for Women in Camel, Black, Charcoal Gray and Dark Khaki ($30, amazon.com), with a zip top, water bottle compartment, padded laptop sleeve and multiple pockets.