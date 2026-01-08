The Biggest Outfit Mistakes for Women Over 50

“Sorry, but designer logos make me feel rich!”

“Are jeans and a tee too underdressed for this?”

“Why do my classic clothes feel frumpy?”

“Are low Vs and clingy pants tacky over 50?”

(From left) Even fashionable celebrities like Sharon Stone, Jennifer Lopez, Garcelle Beauvais and Tracee Ellis Ross make occasional wrong turns. AARP (Getty Images, 4)

We’ve all had that great moment when an outfit made us feel slimmer, sexier, more stylish and confident. We’ve also had times when what we wear feels too tight, too casual, too trendy, stuffy, outdated, overdone, too big, baggy or boxy. Those outfits bashed our self-esteem, wrecked our comfort and made us squirm with embarrassment until we got home. Here are the most common mishaps — and and how to avoid them.

(From left) Nine West Women’s Drapey Button Down Shirt in Resolute Blue; Madewell Women Pleated Midi Skirt in Dark Chicory; Lane Bryant Ponte Pull-On Straight Pant in Black AARP (Kohl’s, Madewell, Lane Bryant)

1. The mistake: ﻿skintight clothes go too far

So, you love skinny jeans, bodysuits, leggings and stretch tops?

A body-positive attitude is great, but there’s a difference between proudly displaying your body and betraying it. Are you flaunting a voluptuous silhouette, or are you just drawing attention to a tummy bulge and back fat? Are you boasting a newly firm shape or simply strutting a slim, albeit a bit flabby, one? Wearing formfitting outfits can be a payoff for losing weight, sticking to an exercise regimen or regaining your mojo, but too much of this good thing can be just plain tacky.

The solution: Unless you’re onstage in Cirque du Soleil, headlining a show in Vegas or nominated for a Golden Globe, avoid a head-to-toe skintight look. Don’t wear skinny jeans with a fitted stretchy top. It offers too much information. Save the big reveal for swimsuit season. Instead, try body-skimming clothes that leave something to the imagination, such as straight jeans and relaxed tops that accentuate your shape. If you’re truly stuck on serious flaunting, at least elevate the look by pairing a formfitting piece with a looser one.

Try a close-to-the-body top, like the Gap Stretch Jersey Scoopneck Top in Black ($10, gapfactory.com), paired with an A-line skirt, such as the Madewell Women Pleated Midi Skirt in Dark Chicory or Black ($148, madewell.com). Or add the figure-revealing Lane Bryant Ponte Pull-On Straight Pant in Black ($35, lanebryant.com) to a relaxed tee, like the Banana Republic Women Relaxed Cotton Boat-Neck T-Shirt in Red Stripe or Navy Blue ($100, bananarepublic.gap.com). They’ll get the message.

(From left) A New Day Women’s Faux Leather Sailor Pants in Black; Gap Factory Women Bell Sleeve Boatneck T-Shirt in Dark Brown; Chico’s Faceted Gem Drop Off Bib Necklace; Aqua Satin Button-Front Blouse in Black AARP (Target, Gap Factory, Chico’s, Bloomingdale’s)

2. The mistake:﻿ showing up overdressed or underdressed﻿

“I wish I could go home and change my clothes.”

Have you ever said this? It happens. Sometimes your idea of “dress casual,” “casual chic” or “creative cocktails” is either too laid-back or too glammed up. When you’re in jeans or athleisure wear and everyone else is in cocktail party clothes — or vice versa — it’s time for a dress code reset.

The solution: Always take a dress-to-impress approach. No matter how casual or dressy, err on the dressier side. One of the most foolproof looks is to wear black pants and a black top. Sounds simple, but this gives you a polished, slim base that’s fashionable day or night. By styling it up or down, you control the level of dressiness.

For example, black denim jeans and a black boatneck tee are not as dressy as faux leather pants with a black silky blouse or cashmere sweater. When the dress code is uncertain, always pair a basic piece with an elevated one. Wear a black tee, like the Gap Factory Women Bell Sleeve Boatneck T-Shirt in Black ($16, gapfactory.com), with upscale black leather pants, like A New Day Women’s Faux Leather Sailor Pants in Black ($45, target.com); or a sophisticated satin blouse, like the Aqua Satin Button-Front Blouse in Black ($78, bloomingdales.com), with basic black jeans, like the Gap Women High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jeans in Black Wash ($53, gap.com). Then, depending on your style and taste, add one statement accessory. A wow necklace, like Chico’s Faceted Gem Drop Off Bib Necklace ($67, chicos.com), or metallic shoes, like the Bella Vita Kimiko Ballet Flat in Champagne Leather ($100, dsw.com), is really all you need. It’s better to receive compliments or appreciative second glances for your style than to get a side-eye for lacking it.

(From left) Vince Camuto Women’s Pull-On Wide Leg Pants in Nude; Woman Within Plus Size 7-Day Knit A-Line Skirt in Chocolate; Madewell Women Straight-Hem Shirt in Poplin in Riviera Coast. AARP (Macy’s, Kohl’s, Madewell)

3. The mistake: looking chic but feeling uncomfortable

“I can’t sit in this.”

“These shoes are killing me!”

“I think my bra is showing.”

Sound familiar? Never choose fashion over comfort. If what you’re wearing doesn’t feel good, it shows up in your body language and facial expression. Do yourself a favor and skip anything that feels tight, itchy, scratchy or just plain annoying. Common complaints include extreme shapewear; high heels and pointy-toe shoes that pinch; clingy pencil skirts and those with a too-high slit that make walking and sitting a chore; jeans with a rise that’s too high or too low; sheer blouses and tops that make bulges when tucked in; and heavy dangly earrings that stretch pierced lobes.

The solution: First, give your wardrobe some tough love and donate anything that makes you fuss, fidget or complain. Do a test run and wear any clothing piece or shoe you’re on the fence about for a home-alone day. Try walking, sitting, crossing your legs, climbing stairs, reaching for something and crossing your arms. Many women over 50 say they have “home” clothes and never wear their “away-from-home” or “going-out” outfits until the day of the outing or event.

Look for stress-free swaps like stylish flats with roomy almond or square toes, such as the Vionic Orinda Flat in Dark Brown Leopard Print, Black or Tan Leather ($105, dsw.com). Opt for comfy, elastic-waist, pull-on skirts and pants, like the Woman Within Plus Size 7-Day Knit A-Line Skirt in Medium Heather Gray, New Khaki, Toffee, Black or Chocolate ($36, kohls.com) or Vince Camuto Women’s Pull-On Wide Leg Pants in Rich Black or Nude ($109, macys.com), that ease weight fluctuations and bloat; and not-too-short, not-too-long tops like the Madewell Women Straight-Hem Shirt in Poplin in Riviera Coast ($98, madewell.com) that end at the hip and can be easily worn untucked or semi-tucked.