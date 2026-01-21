Javascript is not enabled.

Elevate Your Outfits With Stylish Athleisure Wear

Add sporty, active clothes to your daily wardrobe

By

Lois Joy Johnson, 

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 22, 2026
a collage with models wearing athleisure clothing alongside photos of accessories
(From left) Choose athleisure wear and accessories that will be comfy and stylish, like the Gap Factory Women Relaxed Straight-Leg Sweatpants in Blue Track; Naturalizer Women’s Carla-Sport Slip-On Flats in Soft Mink Grey Leather; L.L. Bean Women’s VentureSoft Quilted Funnelneck Pullover in Midnight Black; L.L. Bean Women’s MultiSports Sweatpants, Slim Leg in Weathered Oak; Lands’ End Women’s Serious Sweats Long Sleeve Hooded Tunic Sweatshirt in Soft Sand; Lane Bryant LIVI Active Journey V-Neck Hoodie in Winetasting; and the Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition in Neutral.
AARP (Gap Factory; Macy’s; L.L. Bean, 2; Lands’ End; Lane Bryant; Anthropologie)

Not every woman is into athleisure wear … yet. One reason is that the distinctions between athleisure, athletic wear and loungewear are somewhat blurry. In fact, the term “athleisure” was coined by fashion people and influencers; actual shoppers and retailers rarely use it. Sites and stores lump what we’re calling “athleisure” clothes under a bunch of other names. Women over 50 can’t help but wonder which pieces, if any, are for them, not to mention where to find them and when and how to wear and style this stuff. How do I know? I’m a fashion editor with a side hustle as a personal shopper, and I hear it every day. Here’s a quick guide to all.

a collage with models wearing sport jogging pants and leggings alongside photos of hooded sweatshirts
(From left) Old Navy Women High-Waisted Studio Smooth Straight Legging in Salt Marsh; Lands’ End Women’s Serious Sweats Long Sleeve Hooded Tunic Sweatshirt in Rich Seal Brown; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Weekender Zip Hoodie in Tan; All in Motion Women’s Active Light Mid-Rise Cargo Jogger Pants in Olive Green.
AARP (Old Navy, Lands’ End, Banana Republic Factory, Target)

1. Find the best athleisure basics for women over 50.

Let’s define what “athleisure” means. We’re talking about sports- and loungewear-inspired clothes that can be worn every day. Most pieces include some stretch, and some are “sweat-wicking,” even if the only sweat produced is from walking the dog, working at your laptop or watching Netflix.

Athleisure is also way more street-friendly than loungewear, which tends to be indoor-appropriate, pajama-like and soft. Some athleisure pieces, usually pants, are categorized as “travel.” They are stretchy but dressed-up enough to wear to work or to sub for regular tailored pants.

Not everything athleisure will suit your body or lifestyle at 50. Some of it caters to a youthful demographic, with low-rise jeans, cropped tops and extra-wide pants that fall to the floor. Ignore those. Other pieces come in clingy fabrics that are not kind to muffin tops, bellies and bottoms. Skip those, too. My advice? Focus on these six so-worth-it “athleisure” categories, for starters. They will perk up your wardrobe, mix easily with your “real clothes,” flatter every size and shape and make everyday outfits look more contemporary. Look for:

Comfy travel/work/lifestyle pants.

Make your next all-purpose black pants a techy hybrid pull-on with pockets. Those like T by Talbots Out & About Straight Leg Pants in Indigo Blue or Black ($100, talbots.com) are a stretchy blend that won’t wrinkle or look like gym wear. Expect wide, flat waistbands that tuck everything in, and enough versatility to transition from day to night when paired with sneakers, ballet flats or ankle boots.

Beauty & Style

Ready to rock your look? Dive into expert style tips, discover the hottest beauty and fashion trends, and unlock pro secrets for makeup and hair that help you shine — inside and out!

Learn how to feel fabulous every day.

Sophisticated and stylish sweatshirts.

Not your usual gym or team crews and hoodies, fashionable styles like the Lands’ End Women’s Serious Sweats Long Sleeve Hooded Tunic Sweatshirt in Soft Sand, Sage, Blue Breeze or Rich Seal Brown ($85, landsend.com) feature straight hems and no sag or excess fabric. They’re equally stylish paired with joggers or midi skirts, straight-leg jeans or wide-leg crops.

Most Popular

Grownup flared, straight or wide leggings.

Swap your skintight black leggings for looser styles that leave your lower legs free of compression. Those like the Old Navy Women High-Waisted Studio Smooth Straight Legging in Salt Marsh and Dusk Navy ($47, oldnavy.gap.com) have a look that says “wardrobe” rather than “workout.” 

Chic but comfy joggers/sweatpants.

Relaxed styles, like the All in Motion Women’s Active Light Mid-Rise Cargo Jogger Pants in Olive Green, Navy Blue or Black ($40, target.com) and Gap Factory Women Relaxed Straight-Leg Sweatpants in Black Moonless Night, Chocolate Bar Brown, Quail or Blue Track ($36, gapfactory.com), are packed with coziness. Still, it’s the upscale look that makes them worthy of a blazer or cashmere sweater on days or nights when your tees and fleece are off-duty.

Fashionable zip-up layering pieces.

In case you haven’t heard, half-zip, quarter-zip and full-zip tops are substituting for sweaters or light jackets. They’re a significant trend. Those like the Banana Republic Factory Women’s Weekender Zip Hoodie in Tan, Black or Bright Wine ($40, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com) will become a daily habit. 

Soft, long tunic tees.

Long sleeves, a belly-covering length and a relaxed fit give athleisure tees like the Kohl’s Womens Tek Gear Long Sleeve Tunic Tee in Smokey Slate, Mineral Black and Elegant Berry ($25, kohls.com ) a place on your basics list. Start collecting them now.

a collage with models wearing a fleece jacket, a sweater dress and a faux leather skirt alongside a photo of a cream colored sweatshirt
(From left) T by Talbots Teddy Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket in Ivory; Universal Thread Women’s Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress in Brown; Athleta Form Knit Crew Sweatshirt in Bone; T Tahari Faux Leather Midi Skirt in Black.
AARP (Talbots, Target, Athleta, Bloomingdale’s)

2. Learn to combine athleisure pieces with real clothes.

I won’t mince words: Athleisure is an acquired taste. However, consider all the other clothing trends women over 50 have leaned into and learned to love: faux leather pants, boat necks, midi dresses, and Mary Jane flats. Adding athleisure pieces to “real clothing” is as easy as peanut butter and jelly.

Start slowly by swapping one athleisure item at a time for your usual top or bottom. You might wear joggers like the Banana Republic Factory Women Tencel Cargo Jogger in Steel Green, Black or Navy ($40, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com) with a tailored jacket like the J.Jill Convertible-Collar Knit Blazer in Golden Beige Multi ($80, jjill.com); pair a sculpted sweatshirt like the Athleta Form Knit Crew Sweatshirt in Bone or Black ($119, athleta.gap.com) with a leather skirt like the T Tahari Faux Leather Midi Skirt in Black ($198, bloomingdales.com); or wear a long fleece like the T by Talbots Teddy Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket in Ivory ($189, talbots.com) over a midi dress like the Universal Thread Women’s Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress in Brown or Cream ($40, target.com). You’ll get the knack.

a collage with models wearing a black henley style sweatshirt, mauve jogging pants and a photo of a white long sleeved t shirt
(From left) Banana Republic Factory Women Weekender Henley Sweatshirt in Black; L.L. Bean Women’s MultiSports Sweatpants, Slim Leg in Weathered Oak; GapFit Women’s GapFit Breathe T-Shirt in Optic White.
AARP (Banana Republic Factory, L.L. Bean, Gap)

3. Combine athleisure pieces for a pulled-together outfit.

Some women doubt that an entire athleisure outfit will do for serious workplaces, dinner at a fancy restaurant or social events — and they’re mostly right. However, those who lead a casual lifestyle, work from home or have given up tailored or structured clothes for the comfort of “soft” dressing can make athleisure a major part of their wardrobe.

The secret to dressing up athleisure so it slips seamlessly into a lifestyle look is to stick to neutral colors. This provides an instant upgrade and makes outfits appear more planned. One example of a great look is the Banana Republic Factory Women Weekender Henley Sweatshirt in Light Heather Gray or Black ($38, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com) over the GapFit Women’s Breathe T-Shirt in Optic White or True Black ($23, gap.com) with the L.L.Bean Women’s MultiSports Sweatpants, Slim Leg in Light Gray Heather or Midnight Black ($80, llbean.com). Not only will you look totally stylish, you’ll also feel comfy whether going to brunch, a movie date or a Zoom work meeting.

a collage with a model wearing a red long sleeved t shirt alongside photos of a red turtle neck and a red pullover top
(From left) Calvin Klein Performance Women’s Long-Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt in Otherworld Red; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Ottoman Turtleneck Sweatshirt in Red Cognac; Zella Women’s Long Sleeve Relaxed Washed 2.0 Long Sleeve Slub Tee in Red Cerise.
AARP (Macy’s, Banana Republic Factory, Nordstrom)

4. Create a personal neutral color palette, then add red.

At first glance, the spirited colors of many athleisure pieces will catch your eye. But set those pink, purple and chartreuse visions aside, and opt for items in the same neutrals as your regular wardrobe. Cool shades of black, gray and navy are always available, and warm neutrals like olive, tan and brown have recently been added to the lineup. This makes combining athleisure pieces with everything else in your closet easy, and allows you to put together a quick, monochromatic, “dress-slim” look. Always add in pieces in the white/ivory/cream range. They brighten mature skin tones and, when worn with darker neutrals, give them clarity and definition.

To personalize athleisure pieces, add a pop or color. Count on red, which looks good with cool and warm neutrals alike. Tees such as Zella Women’s Long Sleeve Relaxed Washed 2.0 Long Sleeve Slub Tee in Red Cerise ($45, nordstrom.com) and Calvin Klein Performance Women’s Long-Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt in Otherworld Red ($35, macys.com) will make a difference under sweatshirts and fleeces even if just a sliver shows at the neck or the hem. (Note that both are made of cotton, an unusual find in athleisure.) Also ideal for a pick-me-up are red tunic tops, such as Chico’s Zenergy Soft Tunic in Carmine Red ($75, chicos.com), and red sweatshirts, like the Banana Republic Factory Women’s Ottoman Turtleneck Sweatshirt in Red Cognac ($40, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com).

a collage with models wearing a hooded pullover sweatshirt and navy sweatpants alongside photos of a turtleneck sweatshirt and a v neck sweatshirt
(From left) Lane Bryant LIVI Active Journey V-Neck Hoodie in Mauve; Athleta Women’s Venice High Rise Wide Leg Pant in Navy; L.L. Bean Women’s VentureSoft Quilted Funnelneck Pullover in Light Grey Heather; A New Day Women’s Sandwash Sweatshirt in Blue.
AARP (Lane Bryant, Athleta, L.L. Bean, Target)

5. Let problem-solving design details shape you up.

Women over 50 appreciate clothing that delivers extra styling assistance. Even the most body-positive in the crowd prefers athleisure pieces that make managing curves, bellies and extra pounds easier.

First, remember that you’re looking for pieces that work with a regular bra and have a high enough waist so you’re not constantly tugging your pants up all day, but not so high that sitting or layering untucked tops is uncomfortable. When it comes to sweatshirts (a major athleisure item for all), look for those with hems that are straight and cropped at the hip, like the L.L.Bean Women’s VentureSoft Quilted Funnelneck Pullover in Light Gray Heather, Midnight Black and Weathered Oak ($90, llbean.com); V-necks like A New Day Women’s Sandwash Sweatshirt in Blue or Black ($35, target.com); and elongated tunic styles, like the Old Navy Women Bounce Fleece Oversized Snap-Front Tunic in Lakeshore or Blackjack ($60, oldnavy.gap.com).

Another clever choice is stylish sweats, fleeces and tops with a belly-camouflaging kangaroo pocket front and center, like the Lane Bryant LIVI Active Journey V-Neck Hoodie in Winetasting, Mauve or Royal Blue ($52, lanebryant.com). It discreetly solves that issue. Choose leggings and pants with straight, flared or wide legs, like the Athleta Women’s Venice High Rise Wide Leg Pant in Navy or Black ($109, athleta.gap.com) or All in Motion Women’s Dynamic Flex High-Rise Pocketed Straight Leg Pants in Brown, Navy Blue or Black ($28, target.com), with a wide, flat, holds-you-in waistband. In other words, avoid anything tight, clingy or too fitted (and be aware that there are many of those).

a collage with two different styles of slip on shoes and two different handbags
(From left) Naturalizer Women’s Carla-Sport Slip-On Flats in Soft Mink Grey Leather; Vionic Women’s Uptown Hybrid Penny Loafer in Gunmetal; Urban Originals Lenora Faux Leather Hobo Bag in Black; Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition in Neutral.
AARP (Macy’s, 2; Nordstrom; Anthropologie)

6. Add your favorite shoes and bags.

As more women adopt athleisure wear, they increasingly crave comfort and ease — even in shoes and bags. Some say, “I wear sneakers even with skirts and dresses,” “Ballet flats with cushioned insoles and flexible rubber soles only!” and “I used to love fancy designer bags. Now all I want are lightweight hobos and cross-bodies.”

Fashion is responding to athleisure’s growing fan base with shoe and bag choices that are polished and practical, such as the hands-free Anthropologie Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition in Taupe, Navy, Olive, Camel and Black ($98, anthropologie.com) or Urban Originals Lenora Faux Leather Hobo Bag in Black or Tan ($98, macys.com); hybrid bouncy loafers like the Vionic Women’s Uptown Hybrid Penny Loafer in Black Multi, Gunmetal or Camel ($73–$145, nordstrom.com); statement metallic sneakers like Adidas Women’s Barreda Lo Sneaker in Gold/White ($70, dsw.com); and cushioned ballet flats like Naturalizer Women’s Carla-Sport Slip-On Flats in Soft Mink Gray Leather, Black Leather or Warm Silver Leather ($72, macys.com). You too?

a collage with plus size models wearing trendy athleisure ensembles
(From left) All in Motion Women’s Airy Sleek Legging Friendly Half-Zip Sweatshirt in Heather Cream; Lane Bryant LIVI Active Soft Faux-Wrapped Side-Ruched Top in Navy; Athleta Venice High-Rise Jogger in Garnet.
AARP (Target, Lane Bryant, Athleta)

7. The brands to try, and where to find them.

Women ask me, “Where can I find the best athleisure wear if I’m over 50?” Department stores like Nordstrom and Macy’s offer a wide range of athleisure, from high-end to low-end, but to find it, look for “activewear.” Some of the most affordable and wearable options for mature women can be found at familiar stores and sites. The variety of neutral colors, styles and sizes, with the body-flattering details I’ve mentioned above, gives even the most reluctant athleisure shoppers confidence.

Here’s what’s where: Start with the Gap (look for GapFit, its athleisure brand), Old Navy (check the Everyday Lifestyle and Travel & Commute sections under Activewear); Banana Republic Factory (check out its Sweatshirts & Joggers under Women and the Lounge Shop);  Quince (check out Activewear and Sweatshirts & Sweatpants); Lane Bryant (try the LIVI Active section); Chico’s (see its Zenergy selection); Target (in Women’s Activewear); Talbots (check its T by Talbots line); L.L.Bean (under Activewear); and Lands’ End (look for Active) for some eye-opening browsing.

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

