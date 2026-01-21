4. Create a personal neutral color palette, then add red.
At first glance, the spirited colors of many athleisure pieces will catch your eye. But set those pink, purple and chartreuse visions aside, and opt for items in the same neutrals as your regular wardrobe. Cool shades of black, gray and navy are always available, and warm neutrals like olive, tan and brown have recently been added to the lineup. This makes combining athleisure pieces with everything else in your closet easy, and allows you to put together a quick, monochromatic, “dress-slim” look. Always add in pieces in the white/ivory/cream range. They brighten mature skin tones and, when worn with darker neutrals, give them clarity and definition.
To personalize athleisure pieces, add a pop or color. Count on red, which looks good with cool and warm neutrals alike. Tees such as Zella Women’s Long Sleeve Relaxed Washed 2.0 Long Sleeve Slub Tee in Red Cerise ($45, nordstrom.com) and Calvin Klein Performance Women’s Long-Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt in Otherworld Red ($35, macys.com) will make a difference under sweatshirts and fleeces even if just a sliver shows at the neck or the hem. (Note that both are made of cotton, an unusual find in athleisure.) Also ideal for a pick-me-up are red tunic tops, such as Chico’s Zenergy Soft Tunic in Carmine Red ($75, chicos.com), and red sweatshirts, like the Banana Republic Factory Women’s Ottoman Turtleneck Sweatshirt in Red Cognac ($40, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com).
(From left) Lane Bryant LIVI Active Journey V-Neck Hoodie in Mauve; Athleta Women’s Venice High Rise Wide Leg Pant in Navy; L.L. Bean Women’s VentureSoft Quilted Funnelneck Pullover in Light Grey Heather; A New Day Women’s Sandwash Sweatshirt in Blue.
AARP (Lane Bryant, Athleta, L.L. Bean, Target)
5. Let problem-solving design details shape you up.
Women over 50 appreciate clothing that delivers extra styling assistance. Even the most body-positive in the crowd prefers athleisure pieces that make managing curves, bellies and extra pounds easier.
First, remember that you’re looking for pieces that work with a regular bra and have a high enough waist so you’re not constantly tugging your pants up all day, but not so high that sitting or layering untucked tops is uncomfortable. When it comes to sweatshirts (a major athleisure item for all), look for those with hems that are straight and cropped at the hip, like the L.L.Bean Women’s VentureSoft Quilted Funnelneck Pullover in Light Gray Heather, Midnight Black and Weathered Oak ($90, llbean.com); V-necks like A New Day Women’s Sandwash Sweatshirt in Blue or Black ($35, target.com); and elongated tunic styles, like the Old Navy Women Bounce Fleece Oversized Snap-Front Tunic in Lakeshore or Blackjack ($60, oldnavy.gap.com).
Another clever choice is stylish sweats, fleeces and tops with a belly-camouflaging kangaroo pocket front and center, like the Lane Bryant LIVI Active Journey V-Neck Hoodie in Winetasting, Mauve or Royal Blue ($52, lanebryant.com). It discreetly solves that issue. Choose leggings and pants with straight, flared or wide legs, like the Athleta Women’s Venice High Rise Wide Leg Pant in Navy or Black ($109, athleta.gap.com) or All in Motion Women’s Dynamic Flex High-Rise Pocketed Straight Leg Pants in Brown, Navy Blue or Black ($28, target.com), with a wide, flat, holds-you-in waistband. In other words, avoid anything tight, clingy or too fitted (and be aware that there are many of those).
(From left) Naturalizer Women’s Carla-Sport Slip-On Flats in Soft Mink Grey Leather; Vionic Women’s Uptown Hybrid Penny Loafer in Gunmetal; Urban Originals Lenora Faux Leather Hobo Bag in Black; Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition in Neutral.
AARP (Macy’s, 2; Nordstrom; Anthropologie)
6. Add your favorite shoes and bags.
As more women adopt athleisure wear, they increasingly crave comfort and ease — even in shoes and bags. Some say, “I wear sneakers even with skirts and dresses,” “Ballet flats with cushioned insoles and flexible rubber soles only!” and “I used to love fancy designer bags. Now all I want are lightweight hobos and cross-bodies.”
Fashion is responding to athleisure’s growing fan base with shoe and bag choices that are polished and practical, such as the hands-free Anthropologie Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition in Taupe, Navy, Olive, Camel and Black ($98, anthropologie.com) or Urban Originals Lenora Faux Leather Hobo Bag in Black or Tan ($98, macys.com); hybrid bouncy loafers like the Vionic Women’s Uptown Hybrid Penny Loafer in Black Multi, Gunmetal or Camel ($73–$145, nordstrom.com); statement metallic sneakers like Adidas Women’s Barreda Lo Sneaker in Gold/White ($70, dsw.com); and cushioned ballet flats like Naturalizer Women’s Carla-Sport Slip-On Flats in Soft Mink Gray Leather, Black Leather or Warm Silver Leather ($72, macys.com). You too?
(From left) All in Motion Women’s Airy Sleek Legging Friendly Half-Zip Sweatshirt in Heather Cream; Lane Bryant LIVI Active Soft Faux-Wrapped Side-Ruched Top in Navy; Athleta Venice High-Rise Jogger in Garnet.
AARP (Target, Lane Bryant, Athleta)
7. The brands to try, and where to find them.
Women ask me, “Where can I find the best athleisure wear if I’m over 50?” Department stores like Nordstrom and Macy’s offer a wide range of athleisure, from high-end to low-end, but to find it, look for “activewear.” Some of the most affordable and wearable options for mature women can be found at familiar stores and sites. The variety of neutral colors, styles and sizes, with the body-flattering details I’ve mentioned above, gives even the most reluctant athleisure shoppers confidence.
Here’s what’s where: Start with the Gap (look for GapFit, its athleisure brand), Old Navy (check the Everyday Lifestyle and Travel & Commute sections under Activewear); Banana Republic Factory (check out its Sweatshirts & Joggers under Women and the Lounge Shop); Quince (check out Activewear and Sweatshirts & Sweatpants); Lane Bryant (try the LIVI Active section); Chico’s (see its Zenergy selection); Target (in Women’s Activewear); Talbots (check its T by Talbots line); L.L.Bean (under Activewear); and Lands’ End (look for Active) for some eye-opening browsing.
