Not every woman is into athleisure wear … yet. One reason is that the distinctions between athleisure, athletic wear and loungewear are somewhat blurry. In fact, the term “athleisure” was coined by fashion people and influencers; actual shoppers and retailers rarely use it. Sites and stores lump what we’re calling “athleisure” clothes under a bunch of other names. Women over 50 can’t help but wonder which pieces, if any, are for them, not to mention where to find them and when and how to wear and style this stuff. How do I know? I’m a fashion editor with a side hustle as a personal shopper, and I hear it every day. Here’s a quick guide to all.

1. Find the best athleisure basics for women over 50.

Let’s define what “athleisure” means. We’re talking about sports- and loungewear-inspired clothes that can be worn every day. Most pieces include some stretch, and some are “sweat-wicking,” even if the only sweat produced is from walking the dog, working at your laptop or watching Netflix.

Athleisure is also way more street-friendly than loungewear, which tends to be indoor-appropriate, pajama-like and soft. Some athleisure pieces, usually pants, are categorized as “travel.” They are stretchy but dressed-up enough to wear to work or to sub for regular tailored pants.

Not everything athleisure will suit your body or lifestyle at 50. Some of it caters to a youthful demographic, with low-rise jeans, cropped tops and extra-wide pants that fall to the floor. Ignore those. Other pieces come in clingy fabrics that are not kind to muffin tops, bellies and bottoms. Skip those, too. My advice? Focus on these six so-worth-it “athleisure” categories, for starters. They will perk up your wardrobe, mix easily with your “real clothes,” flatter every size and shape and make everyday outfits look more contemporary. Look for:

Comfy travel/work/lifestyle pants.

Make your next all-purpose black pants a techy hybrid pull-on with pockets. Those like T by Talbots Out & About Straight Leg Pants in Indigo Blue or Black ($100, talbots.com) are a stretchy blend that won’t wrinkle or look like gym wear. Expect wide, flat waistbands that tuck everything in, and enough versatility to transition from day to night when paired with sneakers, ballet flats or ankle boots.

Sophisticated and stylish sweatshirts.

Not your usual gym or team crews and hoodies, fashionable styles like the Lands’ End Women’s Serious Sweats Long Sleeve Hooded Tunic Sweatshirt in Soft Sand, Sage, Blue Breeze or Rich Seal Brown ($85, landsend.com) feature straight hems and no sag or excess fabric. They’re equally stylish paired with joggers or midi skirts, straight-leg jeans or wide-leg crops.