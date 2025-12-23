“That’s way too much eye shadow.”

“This lipstick is all wrong!”

“Oh no, now my eyeliner is smearing! I’m going to be sooo late!”

Sound familiar? Going out is tough enough without worrying about your makeup. Even years of experience wielding blush and lip liner don’t count when your mirror is giving you the side eye. How do I know? I’m a beauty and style editor who spent decades working with famous makeup artists on photo shoots and now moonlights as a personal shopper and stylist for women over 50 who greet any opportunity to dress up with a mixture of happiness and dread. Here are seven makeup tips to help you crush any party, date or evening out with confidence.

(From left) Mario Badescu Hydrogel Under Eye Patches; Pixi DetoxifEYE Hydrating and Deputing Eye Patches With Caffeine and Cucumber; Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer. AARP (Meiko Arquillos, Getty Images)

1. Upgrade your skin prep to upgrade your makeup.

After 50, you need a lot more time to prep your skin before getting to the foundation and the fun part: eye shadow, lipstick and blush. Mature skin is dry, textured, saggy and often hyperpigmented, not the taut and firm blank canvas of our 30s and 40s. Your skin tone may be ashy, ruddy, sallow or just plain dull. That’s precisely why beauty pros always spend 15 to 20 minutes revving up circulation, deflating puffiness and creating a smoother surface before they even start makeup. You should, too.

Facial massage is one solution. Start by applying your serum or moisturizer, or layer both for a smooth “glide.” Use your fingertips or a basic jade roller, such as the Plum Beauty Jade Roller ($10, walmart.com). Using gentle strokes, work from the base of the jawline upward and from the center of the face outward. Chill the roller in the freezer for a few minutes, because cold temperatures counteract puffy skin.

As an alternate prep, apply a soothing, hydrating mask infused with hyaluronic acid, like Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer ($26, kohls.com) or Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask ($4, cvs.com), for a skin-plumping boost, and apply stick-on under-eye masks infused with hyaluronic acid and caffeine, like Mario Badescu Hydrogel Under Eye Patches ($32, ulta.com) or Pixi DetoxifEYE Hydrating and Depuffing Eye Patches With Caffeine and Cucumber ($26, target.com) to soothe and defeat circles and bags. Use the relaxing mask time to take a quick nap, have a cup of green tea or fiddle with your hair. Whichever method you choose, your face, and mood, will glow.

(From left) Milani Eyeshadow Primer - Invisible; Milk Makeup Hydro Grip + Glow Illuminating Primer With Light-Reflecting Pearls; MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extend Eye Base. AARP (Meiko Arquillos, Getty Images)

2. Think of primer as shapewear for your face and eyes.

Many women over 50 think primers feel funny on the skin or are just a marketing gimmick. The truth? Not long ago, primers were unappealing (too wet, gooey or sticky), and worn under opaque matte makeup, they didn’t do much. New formulas designed for mature skin work like shapewear for the face. Sandwiched between skin care and makeup, they create a wrinkle- and texture-blurring “liner” that enhances makeup-blending and prevents products from settling into nooks and crannies.

Choose moisturizing, radiance-enhancing formulas﻿, like Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Primer + Serum ($20, walgreens.com); Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Skintone Perfecting + Smoothing Makeup Primer ($18, cvs.com); or Milk Makeup Hydro Grip + Glow Illuminating Primer with Light-Reflecting Pearls ($30, kohls.com)﻿, for oily, blemish-prone skin. Don’t use mattifiers — that’s a whole other category.

Do your eye makeup a favor and add a lid primer, such as Milani Eyeshadow Primer - Invisible ($8, target.com) or MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extend Eye Base ($32, nordstrom.com), to prevent shadow and liner from tugging, skipping or smearing, all common problems for mature lids.

Be sure to let your skin care set for a minute or two before applying primer, then let the primer set for a minute before applying foundation or eye makeup.