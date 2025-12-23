Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Secure and simplify your digital life with Senior Planet from AARP’s free Digital House Cleaning Challenge

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Best Going-Out Makeup Tips and Tricks

Must-have products to enhance your natural beauty and achieve a fresh, glowing look

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 24, 2025
a collection of cosmetic products
(From left) Look going-out-ready using products like the Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in Black; Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Matte Eye Shadow; Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Long-Wearing Cream Eyeshadow; Anastasia Beverly Hills Dual-Ended Fill & Define Powder Perfect Brow Pencil; Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Highlighter + Lip Tint; Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush With Peptides; Pixi DetoxifEYE Hydrating and Deputing Eye Patches With Caffeine and Cucumber; Mario Badescu Hydrogel Under Eye Patches; Tarte Fake Awake Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Highlight in Universal Nude; Dior Forever Skin Perfect 24H Multi-Use Foundation Stick; and Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer.
AARP (Meiko Arquillos, Getty Images)

“That’s way too much eye shadow.”

“This lipstick is all wrong!”

“Oh no, now my eyeliner is smearing! I’m going to be sooo late!”

Sound familiar? Going out is tough enough without worrying about your makeup. Even years of experience wielding blush and lip liner don’t count when your mirror is giving you the side eye. How do I know? I’m a beauty and style editor who spent decades working with famous makeup artists on photo shoots and now moonlights as a personal shopper and stylist for women over 50 who greet any opportunity to dress up with a mixture of happiness and dread. Here are seven makeup tips to help you crush any party, date or evening out with confidence.

a collection of under eye patches and creams
(From left) Mario Badescu Hydrogel Under Eye Patches; Pixi DetoxifEYE Hydrating and Deputing Eye Patches With Caffeine and Cucumber; Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer.
AARP (Meiko Arquillos, Getty Images)

1. Upgrade your skin prep to upgrade your makeup.

After 50, you need a lot more time to prep your skin before getting to the foundation and the fun part: eye shadow, lipstick and blush. Mature skin is dry, textured, saggy and often hyperpigmented, not the taut and firm blank canvas of our 30s and 40s. Your skin tone may be ashy, ruddy, sallow or just plain dull. That’s precisely why beauty pros always spend 15 to 20 minutes revving up circulation, deflating puffiness and creating a smoother surface before they even start makeup. You should, too.

Facial massage is one solution. Start by applying your serum or moisturizer, or layer both for a smooth “glide.” Use your fingertips or a basic jade roller, such as the Plum Beauty Jade Roller ($10, walmart.com). Using gentle strokes, work from the base of the jawline upward and from the center of the face outward. Chill the roller in the freezer for a few minutes, because cold temperatures counteract puffy skin.

As an alternate prep, apply a soothing, hydrating mask infused with hyaluronic acid, like Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer ($26, kohls.com) or Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask ($4, cvs.com), for a skin-plumping boost, and apply stick-on under-eye masks infused with hyaluronic acid and caffeine, like Mario Badescu Hydrogel Under Eye Patches ($32, ulta.com) or Pixi DetoxifEYE Hydrating and Depuffing Eye Patches With Caffeine and Cucumber ($26, target.com) to soothe and defeat circles and bags. Use the relaxing mask time to take a quick nap, have a cup of green tea or fiddle with your hair. Whichever method you choose, your face, and mood, will glow.

a collection of eyeshadow primer products
(From left) Milani Eyeshadow Primer - Invisible; Milk Makeup Hydro Grip + Glow Illuminating Primer With Light-Reflecting Pearls; MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extend Eye Base.
AARP (Meiko Arquillos, Getty Images)

2. Think of primer as shapewear for your face and eyes.

Many women over 50 think primers feel funny on the skin or are just a marketing gimmick. The truth? Not long ago, primers were unappealing (too wet, gooey or sticky), and worn under opaque matte makeup, they didn’t do much. New formulas designed for mature skin work like shapewear for the face. Sandwiched between skin care and makeup, they create a wrinkle- and texture-blurring “liner” that enhances makeup-blending and prevents products from settling into nooks and crannies.

Choose moisturizing, radiance-enhancing formulas﻿, like Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Primer + Serum ($20, walgreens.com); Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Skintone Perfecting + Smoothing Makeup Primer ($18, cvs.com); or Milk Makeup Hydro Grip + Glow Illuminating Primer with Light-Reflecting Pearls ($30, kohls.com)﻿, for oily, blemish-prone skin. Don’t use mattifiers — that’s a whole other category.

Do your eye makeup a favor and add a lid primer, such as Milani Eyeshadow Primer - Invisible ($8, target.com) or MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extend Eye Base ($32, nordstrom.com), to prevent shadow and liner from tugging, skipping or smearing, all common problems for mature lids.

Be sure to let your skin care set for a minute or two before applying primer, then let the primer set for a minute before applying foundation or eye makeup.

Most Popular

two different foundation make up sticks
(From left) Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick; Dior Forever Skin Perfect 24H Multi-Use Foundation Stick.
AARP (Meiko Arquillos, Getty Images)

3. Swap liquid makeup and concealer for stick foundation.

For decades, “going-out makeup” meant applying and blending layers of liquid makeup and concealer as if we were all pros. Well, we’re not. Stick foundation has taken the “less is more” strategy learned from tinted moisturizer and made achieving a polished makeup look a snap.

By using primer, your foundation has one less thing to worry about. For many women, stick formulas can double as foundation and concealer if the formula is matte enough to cover brown spots and discolorations but creamy enough to work in the eye area, too. Maybelline New York Lifter Stix Multi-Use Face Makeup Stick ($8, target.com); Dior Forever Skin Perfect 24H Multi-Use Foundation Stick ($57, nordstrom.com); and Bobbi Brown Waterproof Skin Foundation Stick ($57, bloomingdales.com) all achieve this and come in a wide range of shades.

Some sticks have a semimatte, velvety texture, like Fashion Fair SkinFlex Stick Foundation ($39, sephora.com) and Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick ($49, sephora.com), and provide fuller coverage (I’d use a separate moisturizing eye area concealer with these), but they’re still more natural-looking than full-coverage liquids.

Other sticks, such as Well People Supernatural Complexion Stick Foundation ($26, target.com) and Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Foundation Stick ($46, sephora.com), offer a sheer, radiant look and provide the skin with more polish than a tinted moisturizer. Apply all of these foundations directly from the stick to your face, then use your fingers; their warmth helps the color melt into your own skin tone. Those who prefer tools can use a brush or makeup sponge. Reapply where you need extra help on brown spots, broken capillaries or redness around the nose. Sticks are portable and mess-free, so slip them into your bag for touch-ups as needed.

a collection of eye make up products
(From left) Anastasia Beverly Hills Dual-Ended Fill & Define Powder Perfect Brow Pencil; Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Matte Eye Shadow; Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Long-Wearing Cream Eyeshadow; Tarte Fake Awake Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Highlight in Universal Nude.
AARP (Meiko Arquillos, Getty Images)

4. Power up your eyes in a newer way.

Smoky, contoured eyes and their multicolor palette shadows have been the go-to for years. While there’s nothing wrong with the look, many women say their eyelid space is now reduced due to hooded and deep-set eyes, and the texture is often creased. Use your smoky-eye skills, but simplify the process by tweaking your products and application techniques. Start by adding an eye primer, and swap powders and palettes for cream shadows and basic liners, and mascara for waterproof versions in black.

Here’s why: Creamy shadow clings to lids, whether they are dry, warm or watery, and it doesn’t flake or crease. All you really need is one neutral shade applied from just above the crease to the lash line. Choose between light and dark shadow, matte and shimmer. To freshen discolored lids and wake up tired or small eyes, opt for peachy, sandy, beige or nude shades. Enhance your eyes’ shape or update your smoky vibe by choosing medium-toned taupes, browns or gray/mauvey browns.

Matte shadows like Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Long-Wearing Cream Eyeshadow in Taupe, Sandstone or Chestnut ($25, sephora.com) and Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Matte Eye Shadow in 17 Caramel, 13 Au Natural and 18 Cobblestone ($33, nordstrom.com) will blank out redness and give lids a smoother, firmer look. Shimmers, like L’Oréal Paris Le Shadow Stick in Magnetic Bronze, Brown Abyss, Twinkly Rose and Brown Bliss ($14, cvs.com), revive radiance and restore sparkle. Skip reddish browns and metallics that exacerbate fatigue and crepey lids. 

Next, swap your usual eye pencil and mascara for waterproof formulas in black, like Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in Black ($26, kohls.com) and Revlon Colorstay Full Time Waterproof Mascara in Blackest Black ($13, cvs.com), to really power up your eyes. Double-line the upper lids at the lash roots and again under the roots, on the inside of the rim; for lower lids, use a lighter touch and the same pencil. For eyes that are red (due to allergies, cold or sensitivity) or puffy or that have significant under-eye discoloration, skip the black pencil on the lower lid. Instead, apply a nude eye pencil, such as Tarte Fake Awake Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Highlight in Universal Nude ($24, kohls.com), inside the waterline ﻿to brighten the eyes and counteract redness.

Last tip: Fill and extend brows that are skinny, skimpy, short or tadpole-shaped. Powder pencils, such as NYX Powder Louder Brow Pencil in Deep Brown, Blonde, Taupe and Soft Brown ($8, cvs.com) and Anastasia Beverly Hills Dual-Ended Fill & Define Powder Perfect Brow Pencil ($26, sephora.com), make revising and shaping brows faster and easier. You’ve got this!

a collection of creme blush products
(From left) Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush With Peptides; Pat McGrath Labs Divine Cream Blush: Legendary Color Glow Balm; Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Highlighter + Lip Tint.
AARP (Meiko Arquillos, Getty Images)

5. Give cheeks a rosy glow, and give contouring the boot.

Going-out makeup’s only purpose is to enhance your features, restore a healthy look and make any flaws slip away unnoticed. It isn’t for faking your bone structure or looking like a Golden Globes candidate.

Blush, not bronzer, is one of the fastest and most effective ways to get your look out of a rut and back in action. But not any old blush: You want a pink, rose, berry or even red shade that melts into your skin and looks hyperrealistic, like you’ve just run the Boston Marathon or returned from skiing. Again, opt for cream formulas, like Versed Shade Swipe Blush Stick in Bloom, Deco or Pinch ($15, target.com); Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Highlighter + Lip Tint in All of Me, Whisper, In the Mood and Dear Ruby ($36, kohls.com); Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush with Peptides in Soft Strawberry, Sweet Rose and Dusty Rose ($26, kohls.com) or Pat McGrath Labs Divine Cream Blush: Legendary Color Glow Balm in Fleurotique and Peach Lotus ($29, nordstrom.com). Note: The colors appear vibrant in the stick format but diffuse to a sheer, warm, just-right tint upon application. Apply blush higher on the cheeks — along the brow bone — rather than the apples of your cheeks. Pop on the blush after you do your eyes and lips to determine how much color you want.

a collection of lip liner and lipstick products
(From left) Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner in Totally Toffee; Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick.
AARP (Meiko Arquillos, Getty Images)

6. Improve your smile with lip liner and lipstick.

Going out means smiles are on display, so don’t let old lipstick habits wreck your look. Mouths change as we age: Lip borders become indistinct or asymmetrical, while lips may appear smaller, drier or flat rather than pillowy. Creases form at the corners of the mouth; our lip texture also creases. Smoker’s lines, also caused by decades of drinking straws, become more emphatic even if you ceased both years ago. And let’s not forget dry lips and dingy teeth.

Lining lips with a pencil that’s the same color as your natural lips (not the color of your lipstick) is the best way to enhance lip shape and keep color from bleeding and migrating. It also works with any lipstick, gloss or balm, in any color from nudes to brights, and with any lip texture, from matte to satin or glossy. Your lip tone is unique, so get the shade right. Look for brands with a range of shades, such as Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner in Nude Whisper, Purely Nude, Totally Toffee and Dusty Rose ($10, cvs.com), or Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk Original, Fair, Medium and Deep ($26, sephora.com).

Line the border and fill in the lips to achieve a crisp, even shape, providing a base for the lipstick of your choice. Unless you have a strong, naturally peaked shape, gently round the top lip to enhance fullness — this helps create a soft and natural-looking shape for a faded or thinned upper lip. It will also give lips a fuller effect without the obvious and sloppy look of an overdrawn lower lip.

While neutral lipstick pairs well with more dramatic eyes, consider adding some color.  For those who love statement bright lips for going out, choose matte or longer-wear formulas that won’t migrate or bleed. Red is obviously the most attention-getting going-out shade, but don’t overlook softer, blue-based roses and berries and pinks for their teeth-whitening illusions. Good choices for a dazzling smile include Revlon Satin Ink Longwear Liquid Lipstick in My Own Boss, On a Mission and Your Majesty ($14, walgreens.com); CoverGirl Clean Lip Color Lipstick in Iconic Ruby ($9, ulta.com); and, for a splurge, Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick in 999/Velvet or 760 Favorite/Velvet ($50, nordstrom.com).

7. Check all views before you say “Good to go!”

Almost every woman over 50 who wears makeup has a magnifying mirror these days. It’s crucial for when you’re applying eyeliner, covering brown spots or plucking a random chin hair.

One mistake women make is not checking their appearance from a profile view in a full-face, handheld mirror. Even the most spectacular makeup falls flat if you neglected to blend the edges at the borders of the face or the jawline. You never want to see where your blush or eyeshadow ends, either. Blend, check, blend again, and do a final check before you dash out the door.

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

    

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All