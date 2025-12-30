“What are the best wardrobe colors?”

“Do I really need tailored clothes anymore?”

“Will flats be enough for every occasion?”

“My weight fluctuates — can a wardrobe reboot handle that?”

Members only

No one buys “forever” clothes anymore. It’s unrealistic to expect your body, your lifestyle and your tastes to remain the same. Anyone who has lost or gained weight, relocated to a different climate, altered their work or relationship status or finally cleaned out their closet will tell you so. It’s not unusual for women with classic style to say their clothes feel “boring,” or for trendy types to start making a beeline for blazers and crisp shirts. How do I know? I’m a fashion editor with a side hustle as a personal shopper for women over 50. Nothing makes them happier than out with the old, in with the new. So how do you begin again? Start here.

(From left) Charter Club Women’s 100 % Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan in Natural Camel Combo; Inspire Chic Women’s Knit Pleated A-line Midi Sweater Skirt in Brown AARP (Macy’s, Kohl’s)

1. Pick cool or warm neutrals as your base.

Women’s closets tend to be a hodgepodge of colors, styles, sizes, brands, “maybes” (with tags still attached) and lots of stuff that never leaves the hanger. That said, no wardrobe gets a makeover overnight; it’s a gradual thing. You need a plan.

First, choose your favorite neutral colors to create a practical and stylish base. Which ones? Answering two questions does it. Do you prefer cool colors, like black, gray and navy, or warm ones, like brown, beige, camel and olive? Black shoes and bags, or brown/tan? Sounds simplistic, but the answers will guide your “starting-over” wardrobe. Some women ask, “Can’t I mix cool and warm neutrals?” The truth is, stylists and fashion pros often blur the boundaries between cool and warm and incorporate both.

A neutral base is what gives wardrobes a pulled-together look; even if you only wear casual outfits, that doesn’t mean you can’t add a pop or two of color to personalize your neutral base. Just stay consistent with your cool/warm choices. For example, cool reds like cherry and burgundy with a blue undertone, pinks and blues complement cool neutrals,﻿ while yellow-based reds like ﻿l﻿i﻿k﻿ecorals and earthy greens pair well with warm neutrals.

Take a look at these wardrobe wannabes that come in neutrals warm and cool: J.Jill Fit Waffle-Textured Tunic in Black or Cafe ($85, jjill.com); Inspire Chic Women’s Knit Pleated A-line Midi Sweater Skirt in Gray, Black or Brown ($40, kohls.com); Chico’s Juliet Slim Cropped Flared Ankle Pants in Black or Caramel Apple ($66, chicos.com); and Charter Club Women’s 100% Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan in Natural Camel Combo ($95, macys.com).