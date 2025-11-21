Caregiver Well-Being

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Content starts here

AARP en Español

CLOSE
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

FLEXIBLE WORK

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

US Capitol, Washington DC - AARP Everywhere

Government Watch

Read Our Letters, Comments

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Age in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Caregiver Well-Being

Guidance and support for caregivers to help achieve a better life balance, enhanced self-care and improved mental health 

Coping with Caregiving Struggles

To reclaim some normalcy, this reader needs to plan for chaos

‘Severance’s’ John Turturro Shares His Caregiving Journey

He reflects on supporting his brother through mental illness

‘The Shield’s’ Michael Chiklis Recalls Caring for His Mother

‘My heart was broken to see my mother suffer like that,’ he says
Woman giving mother bouquet of flowers

Care for Yourself While Caring for Others

Learn how caregivers can stay healthy, focused and resilient while caring for loved ones

Caregiving Tools and Guides

Dementia Caregiver Boot Camp

Caregiver Local Events

Discover news, events and resources to help you care for loved ones
united states map with a laptop microscope and healthcare map pointer

Caregiving State Resources

Find key programs, services and agencies in your community
A pair of younger hands holding a pair of older hands

Facebook Caregiving Group

A place to connect, offer support and discuss family caregiving experiences
hands holding coffee with a tablet showing tropical island

Care for the Caregiver Guide

Learns ways to improve physical, financial and emotional well-being

More Caregiving Help

Ways Caregivers Can Handle Tough Days

Strategies from experts to manage stress, cultivate compassion, and rediscover passions.

Respite Care Options for Caregivers

Learn what services are available to help, such as volunteers, day programs and aides

13 Tips for Working Family Caregivers

Practical strategies to alleviate stress and enhance your well-being

Stories and Profiles

Caregivers Find Connection at Memory Cafes
3:47

Caregivers Find Connection at Memory Cafes

Memory cafes across the U.S. offer a way for people with dementia and their caregivers to reconnect
View Video
Daughter Navigates Alzheimer’s Care, Builds Online Support
4:14

Daughter Navigates Alzheimer’s Care, Builds Online Support

Jessica Guthrie has built a community by sharing the struggles and sacrifices of caregiving
View Video
01:39

Diedrich Bader’s Emotional Journey as a Caregiver for His Dad

The ‘Lucky Hank’ actor’s experience led him to become an advocate for family caregivers
View Video

Managing Emotions

a couple doing yoga tohelp with stress

Stay Calm, Reduce Stress

Explore relaxation techniques to start your journey to building healthy habits
a veteran with his family

Mental Health Resources for Veterans

Support and services for veterans, military and all their families

Better Together

Stronger and deeper social connections start with small steps

Events Recommended For You

See All Caregiving Events Near You

Member Benefits AARP Icon

Benefits Recommended For You

See All

Explore hundreds of AARP benefits, including a wide range of discounts, programs and services. 

AARP in Your State

Find AARP offices in your State and News, Events and Programs affecting retirement, health care and more.

You May Also Like

AARP Rewards Badge

Learn and Earn with AARP Rewards

1. Explore Activities

Take your pick from hundreds of good-for-you activities like health quizzes and savings tools to help you prepare for your life ahead.

2. Earn Points

Score points every time you tackle an AARP Rewards activity. AARP members earn 50% more points!

3. Redeem Rewards

Trade in your points for sweepstakes entries, local deals and discounted gift cards. Access exclusive offers as an AARP member.

Get Started today. It’s FREE!
Learn More

Already enrolled? Log In

Celebaring Rewards