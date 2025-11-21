NFL great Emmitt Smith has amazed millions of fans with his athletic skill as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. The three-time Super Bowl champion was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and holds the NFL record for the most career rushing yards ever.

Growing up, Smith played a very different role in his family: caregiver. He’s not alone. The number of family caregivers in the United States has increased to 63 million, representing a 45 percent rise over the past decade, according to a report by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving. Three out of five caregivers are women, while two out of five are men.

Smith, 56, discussed with AARP his journey as a caregiver and the challenges involved in not only accepting the role but also allowing others to care for him.

How has your experience as a caregiver impacted your life?

“Caregiving” is a very special word because it means that you have the ability, as an individual, to take care of another person’s life and ﻿you take on the responsibility of that.

Caregiving began for me many years ago when I was a kid at 9 years of age — caring for my elderly grandmother, who could not walk. She was , confined to a wheelchair and was a paraplegic. She had lost use of all her limbs. As the older son in the Smith household, I had the task of staying overnight with her while my grandfather did his shift yard work. He worked from 11 p.m. to 7 in the morning, 7 a.m. to 3 in the afternoon or 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at night. I had the duty and the role of being the caregiver.

As a child, you may not take [caregiving] seriously. You may ask, “Why me?” Why is this tapping into my sleep time? But at the end of the day, years later, the lesson that I learned about how to take care of people, how to think about people and the empathy that I gained throughout the entire process are things.... I can’t begin to put an educational value on it because empathy isn’t even taught in college. You have to learn that on your own.