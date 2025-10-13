My Dad’s Health Crises Are Wreaking Havoc on My Life. I’m in Mourning

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

It’s open enrollment season. Time to decode the alphabet soup of Medicare and Medigap plans.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

My Dad’s Health Crises Are Wreaking Havoc on My Life. I’m in Mourning

To reclaim some normalcy, this reader needs to anticipate chaos

By

Barry J. Jacobs,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 14, 2025
a person being pulled away from a room full of people
Vidhya Nagarajan

Editors asked AARP Famil﻿y Caregivers Discussion Group members and other caregivers to submit pressing questions they’d like family therapist and clinical psychologist Barry Jacobs to tackle in this column. Jacobs took on this hot-button topic.

Question: How do you stop mourning the loss of what you miss in life? Because no matter how much I try to make life balanced, I’m sucked back in with another health crisis of my dad’s.

Jacobs: “Mourning” is the right word. Busy family caregivers miss a lot. They miss the pottery classes and barbecues, time with friends and weekends away that they had in their pre-caregiving lives. If they’ve cut back on their work hours to provide more care, they miss their full-time jobs, too, including their work buddies and a full-size paycheck. Most of all, they miss the freedom of doing whatever they want whenever they want, which many took for granted in the before-days. Because they care about their care receivers, few decide to abandon their caregiving commitments. But nearly all grieve, to some extent, the loss of how they used to live life with its mundane pursuits, simple joys and more relaxed pace.  

To mitigate this grief and reduce their overall stress, caregivers are told to seek “balance,” regularly stepping away from completing caregiving tasks to focus on their own wants and needs. Depending on their preferences, that could be taking a half-hour walk each day, bowling every Tuesday evening or visiting out-of-state friends each month.

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

  • Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

But, as you imply, achieving this balance requires predictability. Suppose the care receiver’s needs are foreseeable. In that case, the caregiver can take time for themself by arranging for others to occasionally sit with the care receiver or drive them to appointments. However, when the care receiver has medical emergencies, which can happen at any time, the caregiver needs to be on standby to handle them. Their schedules are captive to the vagaries of the care receiver’s condition. Respite seems far-fetched; balance, nearly impossible.

This reminds me of the title of a 2000 book on family caregiving published by the United Hospital Fund: Always on Call. “On call” is the term used to describe the role of the hospital or outpatient physician who is assigned to address any patient emergencies that arise. As the book makes clear, family caregivers must also respond to any care recipient emergency. The result is that caregivers are constantly on edge, tensed up, waiting for the next emergency before springing into action. It is a tough, stressful way to live that makes no time or allowance for self-care.

How can you make a chaotic caregiving situation, lurching from one crisis to another, at least a little more predictable? There are three stepwise strategies you can try.

Most Popular

Prevent what you can

Medical emergencies don’t usually arrive out of the blue. They typically are the result of exacerbations of a care receiver’s chronic condition that tip them into a danger zone. For example, if a person has type 2 diabetes, then having drastically low or high blood sugar can threaten their health and land them in the emergency room. If they have a shuffling gait and poor balance, then a fall can break their bones or damage their brain.

Carefully monitoring and managing chronic conditions can stem brewing crises. For instance, for a care receiver with type 2 diabetes, testing their blood sugar multiple times a day will give you a clearer idea of how their sugar levels usually rise and fall at different points in the 24-hour cycle. It also can help you adjust (with medical supervision) the care receiver’s food intake and medications to keep the person out of trouble. Ensuring they use a walker as much as possible will give them greater stability and prevent falls.

If emergencies happen anyway (and they do), time is of the essence. Recognizing the early symptoms of, say, a stroke or heart attack can spur you to call an ambulance and limit the neurological or cardiologic damage a care receiver may suffer. Suppose your father, like many older adults, says he’s fine and bristles at the idea that he needs a medical evaluation. In that case, you may have to overrule him and call an ambulance anyway, even if that means irking him by erring on the side of caution.

Anticipate what you can

One way to make a series of health crises a little more predictable is to prepare yourself as well as possible by having ready answers to questions posed by various contingencies:

  • If your father is having a medical problem, should you call his primary physician first or 911? Which emergency room should you tell an ambulance to take your father to?
  • How will you briefly explain your dad’s medical condition to the ambulance team, emergency room nurses and physicians to quickly bring them up to speed? What phone number should you provide to connect the ER team with your dad’s primary physician to obtain additional information?
  • If your dad is in pain or upset in the ER, is there a way you can help keep him calm? What do you need to keep yourself calm in that situation?
  • Who in the family should you call to inform about your dad’s emergency? How do you want them to be helpful? Should they come to the hospital or keep in touch with you?
  • If you need to stay at the hospital with Dad for a while, you may want a change of clothes and a toothbrush to freshen up. Do you have a small emergency bag with personal items already packed for yourself? Who can get into the house to feed and walk your dog if you aren’t home on time?
  • Suppose Dad is unable to make medical decisions for himself. Are you familiar with the choices he indicated in his advance directive so you can communicate them to the medical team? If he doesn’t have an advance directive, are you ready to make medical choices for him by yourself, or will you confer with other family members? If so, who?
  • If Dad is nearing his death, are there things you want to do or say to him before the end? Who should be there with you and him? Who should be there to support you in the immediate aftermath?

These questions aren’t the only ones that may become crucial in any given instance. But the more you try to anticipate, the more detailed a blueprint you will have to guide you when you and everyone around you will be feeling frantic.

Live as you can when you can

Imagine you are a firefighter, bunking upstairs at the local firehouse. In between calls, you stroke the dalmatian, read books and play checkers. When the alarm rings, your adrenaline kicks in as you slide down the pole, whip on your slicker and helmet, and jump aboard the red fire engine. Once that emergency has ended, you return to the firehouse and wind down as best you can, after all the excitement.

To survive as a firefighter, you can’t live on edge, waiting for that alarm or dwelling on how things went during the last run. If you did, you’d never be able to relax or get any sleep. You would quickly become exhausted.

Certainly, caregivers have much more personal relationships with — and an emotional stake in — care receivers than firefighters typically do with the people they are trying to save. But when your care receiver experiences frequent health crises, you are like a firefighter who must relax in the bunkhouse between sirens. It’s a tough job, indeed. Sleep as you can. Play as you can. Pet the dog. You will respond with vigor whenever the next alarm rings. Until then, live between crises. That may be as much balance as you’re likely to get.

%{postComment}%

Barry J. Jacobs, a clinical psychologist, family therapist and health﻿ care consultant, is coauthor of the upcoming book The AARP Caregiver Answer Book, scheduled for release on July 9, 2025. For more information, visit aarp.org/bookstore. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All