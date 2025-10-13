My Dad’s Health Crises Are Wreaking Havoc on My Life. I’m in Mourning

Editors asked AARP Famil﻿y Caregivers Discussion Group members and other caregivers to submit pressing questions they’d like family therapist and clinical psychologist Barry Jacobs to tackle in this column. Jacobs took on this hot-button topic.

Question: How do you stop mourning the loss of what you miss in life? Because no matter how much I try to make life balanced, I’m sucked back in with another health crisis of my dad’s.

Members only

Jacobs: “Mourning” is the right word. Busy family caregivers miss a lot. They miss the pottery classes and barbecues, time with friends and weekends away that they had in their pre-caregiving lives. If they’ve cut back on their work hours to provide more care, they miss their full-time jobs, too, including their work buddies and a full-size paycheck. Most of all, they miss the freedom of doing whatever they want whenever they want, which many took for granted in the before-days. Because they care about their care receivers, few decide to abandon their caregiving commitments. But nearly all grieve, to some extent, the loss of how they used to live life with its mundane pursuits, simple joys and more relaxed pace.

To mitigate this grief and reduce their overall stress, caregivers are told to seek “balance,” regularly stepping away from completing caregiving tasks to focus on their own wants and needs. Depending on their preferences, that could be taking a half-hour walk each day, bowling every Tuesday evening or visiting out-of-state friends each month.

Join Our Fight for Caregivers Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers: Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

But, as you imply, achieving this balance requires predictability. Suppose the care receiver’s needs are foreseeable. In that case, the caregiver can take time for themself by arranging for others to occasionally sit with the care receiver or drive them to appointments. However, when the care receiver has medical emergencies, which can happen at any time, the caregiver needs to be on standby to handle them. Their schedules are captive to the vagaries of the care receiver’s condition. Respite seems far-fetched; balance, nearly impossible.

This reminds me of the title of a 2000 book on family caregiving published by the United Hospital Fund: Always on Call. “On call” is the term used to describe the role of the hospital or outpatient physician who is assigned to address any patient emergencies that arise. As the book makes clear, family caregivers must also respond to any care recipient emergency. The result is that caregivers are constantly on edge, tensed up, waiting for the next emergency before springing into action. It is a tough, stressful way to live that makes no time or allowance for self-care.

How can you make a chaotic caregiving situation, lurching from one crisis to another, at least a little more predictable? There are three stepwise strategies you can try.