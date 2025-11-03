‘The Shield’ Actor Michael Chiklis Recalls Being His Late Mother’s Caregiver

Emmy-winning actor Michael Chiklis, 62, is a seasoned veteran in the entertainment industry, having starred in TV hits like The Shield and The Commish as well as movies such as Fantastic Four. But like many people, the biggest role he took on came with little preparation and few accolades: family caregiving.

Chiklis was a caregiver and health care proxy for his mother, Katie Chiklis, who battled Alzheimer’s until her death in 2019.

According to a joint report by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, the number of family caregivers in the U.S. has increased to 63 million Americans — a 45 percent rise, or nearly 20 million more caregivers — over the past decade. Three out of 5 caregivers are women, and 2 out of 5 are men. On average, adult caregivers are 50.6 years old.

When your mom, Katie Chiklis, was first diagnosed, you were in Los Angeles, and she was living in Boston. Throughout that period, you were a long-distance caregiver, correct?

Yeah, I don’t say that I was a caregiver. I was the overseer. I was her health care proxy and power of attorney.…

My mom was diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s in her 60s, and she was a brilliant woman. It was particularly cruel. She was such a cerebral person. [The loss of] her faculties was like ALS is to an athlete: [The illness] takes the thing that is their strongest asset and destroys it.

It was just awful and long because it ravaged her mind quickly. Her body was strong and it lived for a long time. Thirteen years she struggled with this heinous disease.

My heart was broken to see my mother suffer like that.…

I was fortunate. My mother was the oldest of eight, so she had brothers and sisters that I could call, which was interesting because I couldn’t bring her out here to California for that reason. Because they were like, ‘No, we want her here.’ I was the odd man out. I was out here, and no one else was.

I just want to encourage people who are caregivers to care for themselves and to know that they’re not alone. I don’t know precisely what the statistics are, but I know that you look left and right of you, and just about everybody you know is dealing with this to some degree, whether it’s their parents, a sibling, a spouse or someone in their world is requiring care.