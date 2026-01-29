My Husband With Dementia Yells at Me. I’m Tired of It

Editors asked AARP Famil﻿y Caregivers Discussion Group members and other caregivers to submit pressing questions they’d like family therapist and clinical psychologist Barry Jacobs to tackle in this column. Jacobs took on this hot-button topic.

Question: My husband has vascular dementia. When he can’t find things or is confused about where he is, he accuses me of hiding them or moving them. He has a temper, so I don’t argue with him, but I am clueless as to what to say. I really am getting tired of being yelled at. I didn’t sign up for this. I am 85, and he is 84.

(This letter was edited for length and clarity.)

Jacobs: Tired of it? You must be totally fed up. No one deserves to be baselessly accused and yelled at like that, especially not a loyal spouse who is hanging in there as his steadfast caregiver. It is unfair and hurts. But, as you likely know, this is a common situation for caregivers of adults with dementia whose personalities and behavior have been altered by their condition.

Although they may have been clearheaded and trusting in the past, people in the moderate stages of dementia are frequently confused and paranoid. While they may have been easygoing and calm before, they often are now easily agitated. To make matters even harder for their caregivers, it is not unusual for them to lose the ability to inhibit their worst impulses and, as a result, become prone to lashing out in frustration at others, specifically the spouse or adult child who is physically and emotionally closest to them. They seem oblivious to the pain they are causing.

From your brief description, it sounds like your husband fits many of these characteristics. If that is so, then your decision to avoid arguing with him is a very good one. He isn’t likely to understand the logic of what you are saying and will probably respond with more agitation and aggression to anything he perceives as contrary. Calming him is a better strategy, although not easy. He is still likely to yell at times because he will continue to misplace things and become frustrated. What can you say or do, if anything, to reduce his obnoxious behavior? There are several psychological, behavioral and medical approaches that may partially relieve this awful situation, even if they don’t completely resolve it.