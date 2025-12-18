My Family Can’t Agree About End-of-Life Decisions for My Parent. Everyone Is Angry

Editors asked AARP Famil﻿y Caregivers Discussion Group members and other caregivers to submit pressing questions they’d like family therapist and clinical psychologist Barry Jacobs to tackle in this column. Jacobs took on this hot-button topic.

Question: As a caregiver for a parent with dementia who did not have a medical directive, how do you discuss end-of-life decisions (for example, a Medical Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment form, or MOLST) with family members with differing opinions? The situation is already very emotional.

Members only

(This letter was edited for length and clarity.)

Jacobs: I can imagine the very tense state of your family. Perhaps one daughter feels strongly that your parent would want every lifesaving measure that is offered because they taught her about the sanctity of life. Another daughter might believe that your parent would decline life support machines because they taught her about the inevitability of death. These sisters share the same parent and presumably have similar upbringings but have derived diametrically opposed notions about that parent’s wishes. And now they are hopelessly divided and enraged with each other.

If the first daughter’s convictions prevail and the parent remains in a greatly diminished state, the second daughter may reproach the first for causing the parent to suffer. If the second daughter’s ideas are implemented and the parent dies, the first may accuse her of killing the parent. These are schisms not easily, if ever, healed.

Join Our Fight for Caregivers Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers: Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

Caught up in this kind of struggle, your family members may be directing all their anger at one another, but they should probably reserve some for the past actions of your parent. I don’t mean the currently confused person with dementia but the capable person the parent once was, who failed to fill out an advance directive form, such as a living will, a durable power of attorney, a do not resuscitate order (DNR), a MOLST or a Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST).

Any one of those legal documents — dictating the person’s wishes about how the family should handle medical decisions on their behalf if they are unable to express choices on their own — would have helped guide your family members today to avoid conflict. Unfortunately, too few parents provide their adult children and other family members with such helpful guidance. A 2021 AARP survey found that only 1 in 3 Americans had completed an advanced directive.

What is the best way now for your family members to make end-of-life decisions for your parent? In your family’s highly charged atmosphere, you will need to proceed very cautiously with these basic steps: