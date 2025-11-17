Editors asked AARP Famil﻿y Caregivers Discussion Group members and other caregivers to submit pressing questions they’d like family therapist and clinical psychologist Barry Jacobs to tackle in this column. Jacobs took on this hot-button topic.

Question: As a wife, how do you find support for yourself when your main support person is unable and you’re caring for him now? And how do you avoid becoming too close or overburdening others with your problems?

Jacobs: It’s little wonder that you are seeking ways to support yourself. Spousal caregivers often face monumental challenges, in my opinion — more so than adult children caring for aging parents. According to the "2025 Caregiving in the US report" from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, spousal caregivers are, on average, older than other caregivers. They frequently have their own chronic medical issues, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, which — if not appropriately managed because of the time required for caregiving — may get worse and ultimately undermine their ability to care.

They also typically live with their ill spouses and provide, wholly or in part, any necessary hands-on care. The resulting wear and tear takes its toll. I’ve heard too many stories over the years about well spouses who died sooner than the ill spouses they were devoted to.

However, the most significant reason why spousal caregiving is so challenging is that long-term marital attachment relies on the reciprocal exchange of emotional support. We marry for love, said noted marriage researcher John Gottman, but stay married because of friendship. Having friendship at the core of our marriages means that we have a spouse who understands us, likes (not just loves) us and turns toward us compassionately to buoy our spirits through stressful times.

When physical, cognitive or psychological disability prevents our spouse from playing this role of friend — or “main support person,” as you put it — the loss is profound. We feel bereft of the one person who gets us, the one in whom we’ve invested our hopes and dreams. We may be sitting next to them, even holding them, but we are still grieving the end of something essential in our relationship and integral to ourselves.