Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get a safe driving refresher with 25% off AARP’s defensive driving course!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

I Can’t Talk to My Ill Spouse Anymore. How Can I Still Find Emotional Support?

A reader facing the challenges of caregiving wonders who she can lean on for help

By

Barry J. Jacobs,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 18, 2025
a person walking away from another person
Vidhya Nagarajan

Editors asked AARP Famil﻿y Caregivers Discussion Group members and other caregivers to submit pressing questions they’d like family therapist and clinical psychologist Barry Jacobs to tackle in this column. Jacobs took on this hot-button topic.

Question: As a wife, how do you find support for yourself when your main support person is unable and you’re caring for him now? And how do you avoid becoming too close or overburdening others with your problems?

(Letter edited for length and clarity.)

Jacobs: It’s little wonder that you are seeking ways to support yourself. Spousal caregivers often face monumental challenges, in my opinion — more so than adult children caring for aging parents. According to the "2025 Caregiving in the US report" from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, spousal caregivers are, on average, older than other caregivers. They frequently have their own chronic medical issues, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, which — if not appropriately managed because of the time required for caregiving — may get worse and ultimately undermine their ability to care.

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

  • Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

They also typically live with their ill spouses and provide, wholly or in part, any necessary hands-on care. The resulting wear and tear takes its toll. I’ve heard too many stories over the years about well spouses who died sooner than the ill spouses they were devoted to.

However, the most significant reason why spousal caregiving is so challenging is that long-term marital attachment relies on the reciprocal exchange of emotional support. We marry for love, said noted marriage researcher John Gottman, but stay married because of friendship. Having friendship at the core of our marriages means that we have a spouse who understands us, likes (not just loves) us and turns toward us compassionately to buoy our spirits through stressful times.

When physical, cognitive or psychological disability prevents our spouse from playing this role of friend — or “main support person,” as you put it — the loss is profound. We feel bereft of the one person who gets us, the one in whom we’ve invested our hopes and dreams. We may be sitting next to them, even holding them, but we are still grieving the end of something essential in our relationship and integral to ourselves.

Most Popular

Three types of “unable”

Your question doesn’t specify why your partner is unable to support you. There are several possibilities:

  • He may have a cognitive disability that has changed his personality or diminished his ability to pay attention to what you are saying, process it and respond in a supportive manner. The prime example is dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury or another neurological condition. The symptoms of dementia tend to wax and wane over the course of a day; if his condition isn’t too advanced, he may still have moments of relative clarity, perhaps early in the day, when he can be more empathetic.
  • He may have a physical disability, such as chronic pain, COPD or heart failure, which causes him such severe physical and mental anguish that he becomes entirely focused on relieving his own suffering — and loses sight of yours. The problem here is self-absorption, not cognitive incapacity. If his suffering can be lessened, then he may be able to turn toward you, appreciate what you’re going through and offer genuine support as well as gratitude for your care. Lessening his suffering, however, may be an all-consuming endeavor with limited prospects for success.
  • Perhaps you’ve stopped asking your husband for the kind of emotional support that was once a regular part of your relationship because you fear that revealing your distress to him would make him feel guilty. Or maybe you don’t feel you deserve to focus on your needs when he is in so much worse shape than you are. Many spousal caregivers have these thoughts and then stop confiding in the one person who has always been their confidant.

Of the three types of inability, the first is almost always unalterable and the second can be exceedingly hard to change. The third, though, is worth reflecting upon. Would your husband be capable of providing you with at least some support if you mustered the courage to ask him for it? If the answer is “possibly,” then please consider trying. It might have the opposite effect of what you fear; by allowing him to be supportive, you may give him a chance to feel better about himself. Helping you would also restore some needed reciprocity to your relationship.

Seeking support through trial and error

Like you, many wives of disabled husbands decide they need to look outside their marriages for emotional support but feel self-conscious about it.

There is no shame in reaching out to others; that’s what any adviser would tell you to do to better cope. But be prepared. Some so-called friends may help for a bit and then disappear, leaving you broken-hearted. Neighbors and acquaintances you don’t know well might surprise you by their willingness to listen and care. None of this is personal. Some people have the compassion to provide emotional support to caregivers in need; others simply can’t. If you are determined enough to keep trying, you will find through trial and error the group of people who will steadfastly be there for you.

Find your tribe

All spousal caregivers need a posse or tribe that has their back. It could be a group of caring people — for example, a “caring and sharing” church group — who are willing to hear about your struggles without judgment. Ideally, though, if you find others with caregiving experience, especially those who care for a partner, they will be able to relate to you more and you to them. You will not overburden them; they have walked the walk and are present in these spaces because they want to hear and be heard. There are several options:

  • There are dozens of Facebook groups, such as the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group, where thousands of caregivers, including spouses, post about their feelings and concerns and receive solace, advice and warm wishes from other group members.
  • The Well Spouse Association is a national nonprofit support and advocacy organization that sponsors a national network of in-person support groups, an online forum, a newsletter, respite weekends and an annual conference to help spousal caregivers feel validated by fellow well spouses who understand what they are going through. (Full disclosure: I am an honorary board member of the group.)
  • As part of their local family caregiver support programs, many Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) run in-person caregiver support groups for spousal and other caregivers. If your husband is over 60, then there may be a group in your area that you could attend. To find your AAA, go to the federally run Eldercare Locator.

Many hospitals and churches also run family caregiver support groups.

Not every group will suit your needs or preferences. As with the trial-and-error process for finding the true friends, family members and neighbors who will support you emotionally throughout your caregiving years, you may need to try out different groups and forums to find your tribe. The point is to try. Holding back in fear of being judged and rejected has never helped anyone connect with others.

%{postComment}%

Barry J. Jacobs, a clinical psychologist, family therapist and health﻿ care consultant, is coauthor of the upcoming book The AARP Caregiver Answer Book, scheduled for release on July 9, 2025. For more information, visit aarp.org/bookstore. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All