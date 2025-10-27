Javascript is not enabled.

How AI Could Change Family Caregiving

AI is emerging as a powerful ally for caregivers, easing daily burdens so families can focus more on care and connection

By

Paul Wynn,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 27, 2025
hands holding each other with one of them being generated by ai
Jon Krause

​When Jodi Roseman’s 94-year-old mother began showing signs of vascular dementia, the 61-year-old special educator from Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, leaned on an unexpected assistant — artificial intelligence or AI. As a faculty member at Arcadia University, Roseman has found creative ways to use technology not just in the classroom but in her caregiving life.​

From using AI to decode medical jargon from echocardiogram reports, researching home safety technologies like smart cameras and adaptive aids, or building visual schedules that guide her mom through daily tasks to keep her independent, Roseman has discovered that AI tools can be practical partners in care. “Every day is a good day to learn something new,” she says, “and AI helps me do that for my students and for my mom.”​﻿

Lisa Mitchell, 59, of Brooklyn explains that she uses AI tools like ChatGPT not just for research, but to organize and manage her father’s care more efficiently. One specific way she uses it is to develop detailed schedules and caregiver plans for her 92-year-old dad, who is legally blind and has multiple health issues. She inputs all his needs, such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, medication routines, adult day care appointments and daily care tasks, and asks it to create a structured daily plan that she can easily share with her brother. “The schedule that is created gives me back time and peace of mind, and keeps my dad’s care organized and my family on the same page.”

AI could help ease the burden of caregiving by giving families more time to focus on what matters most — human connection. Caregivers can use chatbots that simplify paperwork and speed up insurance appeals. AI has also been used for a while behind the scenes to analyze data and spot patterns. One example that many iPhone owners already have access to is the walking steadiness score. The phone uses built-in sensors and AI to track movements throughout the day to detect changes in gait, and provide alerts to potential declines before they become serious. ​

“This is just the tip of the iceberg — from navigation apps that learn your routines to chatbots that offer appointment reminders or medication support, AI is woven into nearly every aspect of the technology we rely on nowadays,” says gerontologist Keren Etkin, author of The AgeTech Revolution, about the intersection of tech and aging. “For caregivers, that means there are already powerful tools at their fingertips that can make daily care tasks easier, safer, and more efficient.”​

Other areas where AI will help caregivers include developing daily routines, such as creating checklists, planning meals, organizing notes and information, says Jing Wang, dean and professor at Florida State University’s College of Nursing, which launched the first master’s program in nursing focused on AI. “We have only scratched the surface of what AI can do. The possibilities are enormous, many of which we can’t even imagine yet.”﻿​

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

  • Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

Americans have mixed and often contradictory views about AI’s potential. New ﻿AARP research found that the majority of adults over 50 are embracing technology but remain cautious or unsure about the role of AI in their lives.

When it comes to AI familiarity, the research revealed that most older adults have some general knowledge about AI, with familiarity over text to speech (66 percent), voice recognition (64 percent) and virtual reality (45 percent) ranking highest. ​

Opportunities for AI in caregiving

​AI is emerging as another tool that offers practical solutions to many of the day-to-day challenges of providing care. “AI is here to stay, and it’s opening up new ways for caregivers to get the support they need,” says Andy Miller, senior vice president of innovation at AARP’s AgeTech Collaborative, which connects and supports startups, investors, and experts to accelerate the development and adoption of technologies that help people age better.​

How can caregivers get started? Miller says using AI for education is a good first step. “Caregivers can turn to something like ChatGPT and say, ‘My mom was just diagnosed with vascular dementia — what do I need to know?’ From there, AI becomes a guide that helps them navigate a world that can otherwise feel overwhelming.”​

AI is quickly moving from being a novelty to being genuinely useful for caregivers, helping them research, connect, and even anticipate what their loved ones might need. Experts highlight that when used thoughtfully, AI technologies can enhance safety, improve communication with health care professionals, and even reduce caregiver stress, all while personalizing care to individual needs.​

According to a recent Gallup poll, nearly one-third of Americans are using generative AI tools on a regular basis like Chat GPT, Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Gemini﻿.﻿

﻿﻿A self-proclaimed technology enthusiast, Jennifer Erickson, 56, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, relies on AI to navigate the maze of medical decisions for her husband, Carl, a cancer survivor who is disabled. During each doctor’s appointment, Erickson takes meticulous notes, spanning test results, procedures, and follow-up instructions. Once home, she dictates the notes into ChatGPT to organize and synthesize the information. “I’ll ask it to separate the pros and cons of each treatment option,” she explains, “or to summarize the next steps and who’s responsible for what.” The result is a clear, structured summary she can review and share, transforming what used to be hours of mental sorting into a few streamlined minutes. “We might meet with nine different health care professionals over a few days at the Mayo Clinic,” she says. “AI helps me see what they all said, where they agree, and where there are differences.”﻿

Roseman has turned to Gemini as a time-saver and problem-solving tool. “At 9:30 at night, when I finally have a minute to think, I can ask Gemini a question and get a clear, helpful answer without sifting through ads or endless links,” she explains.​

“This can be especially valuable in crisis situations, when someone suddenly becomes a caregiver after a medical event or diagnosis and needs to ‘onboard’ themselves quickly without prior experience, ” says Etkin. “Instead of scrolling through dozens of articles and forums, these tools can summarize the most important points, explain next steps, suggest questions you might want to ask the medical team and point you toward credible resources in a fraction of the time.”﻿﻿

Experts like Etkin, Miller, and Wang see several ways that generative AI, which creates new content such as text, video, images, based on the data it has learned from, will assist caregivers in their daily lives, including:​

Administrative assistant. AI can synthesize notetaking and organize by themes, action items and suggest next steps ﻿appointment scheduling﻿ ﻿and documentation, easing ongoing burdens among caregivers. For instance, v﻿oice-activated AI scribes like Fathom, Otter.AI, and Rev can automatically record observations for health care teams or take notes during doctors’ visits. In most states, you can legally record a conversation with your doctor if you’re part of it, but in about a dozen “two-party consent” states, including California, Florida, and Illinois, you must get everyone’s permission beforehand.﻿

AI tools like Clara can help streamline meeting scheduling. It works by cc'ing Clara on an email thread when an appointment needs to be arranged. Clara takes over the conversation with the doctor's office or whoever the appointment is with by confirming availability and setting the appointment time, as long as your online calendar is fully up to date.

Communication with health care team. AI tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini can synthesize health data, interpret trends and provide tailored recommendations for discussion with doctors and health care teams. “AI-generated information should never replace medical advice or a doctor’s recommendations,” reminds Wang.​

Chronic disease management. AI can help monitor chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart failure by integrating data from wearables such as Apple Watch, Fitbit, or Omron HeartGuide. It can generate personalized daily checklists, diet plans and exercise routines based on individual preferences and health data.​

Remote monitoring. AI-powered household robots combine home monitoring and advanced navigation to check on loved ones and send alerts if they detect unusual activity. Designed for convenience and privacy, these companion robots, including Amazon’s Astro, ElliQ, and Samsung Ballie, use generative AI for personalized advice to track health status and medication adherence. The Astro can be connected to a blood pressure monitor to keep track of readings.​

Social support. Companion robots can also provide engagement, reminders, and social interaction for isolated or homebound care recipients. Using generative AI, these tools can learn an individual’s personality, sense of humor, and interests—creating more natural, engaging interactions that help reduce loneliness.​

AI revolution is just beginning

​For caregivers, information can be overwhelming, guidance scattered, and support hard to find. That’s true whether you’re a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, diabetes or cancer.​

Suzanne Stone, president and CEO of Livestrong, a leading non-profit that supports people affected by cancer, is breaking new ground in patient support with an AI companion called Ellis, designed specifically to answer questions and provide support for the cancer community. ​

The idea for Ellis grew from Livestrong’s longstanding printed guidebook, a practical resource covering everything from insurance questions to understanding a cancer diagnosis. As Stone realized younger generations preferred mobile-ready solutions, the team envisioned a dynamic AI version of the guidebook. Unlike general AI tools that pull information from the open web, Ellis operates as a closed system, trained exclusively on Livestrong content and vetted resources, ensuring patients receive reliable, evidence-based guidance.​

Ellis, available for free download on smart phones, is designed to converse with users, asking how they feel and responding with personalized, supportive advice. The companion can provide daily checklists, medication reminders, and information tailored to specific cancer types, while directing users to expert-approved external resources such as the National Institu﻿tes of Health or American Cancer Society for deeper clinical details.​

Stone emphasizes that Ellis is meant to complement, not replace, health care providers: “AI is a tool to augment the experience, providing personalized support while connecting patients and caregivers with trusted medical guidance.” The platform also envisions a “circle of support” feature, allowing patients to invite their loved ones, friends, and caregivers to participate. “Each person in that circle will be connected — receiving updates, prompts, and emotional check-ins — to help everyone stay informed and coordinated throughout the care journey,” says Stone.

Steps to Give Caregivers a Helping Hand

Explore some of the latest AI innovations designed to make life easier for caregivers.

Robot roommate. Specifically designed for adults 60 and older who live alone, ElliQ is an AI-enabled care companion that provides health and wellness support, entertainment, and meaningful companionship. Unlike Alexa, which functions more like a helpful butler — ready to set timers or order supplies — ElliQ takes a more human approach. She initiates conversations, suggests activities, and checks in on users’ well-being. Many describe her as a “roommate” rather than a gadget — one that builds trust, encourages independence, and supports both the physical and emotional health of her older adult companions.​

Dementia care support. Amicus Brain is an AI-powered platform designed to support dementia caregivers by providing evidence-based guidance, resources, and tools to alleviate caregiving challenges. Its AI Advisor offers personalized, trusted answers to caregiving questions, helping users navigate complex care decisions. The platform also includes features like stress monitoring, access to a community hub for social support and notifications to help caregivers follow care plans and complete tasks when needed.​

Fighting insurance denials. Founded in 2025, Counterforce Health is a Durham, North Carolina–based startup using AI to help patients and caregivers challenge denied health insurance claims. Users upload denial letters and medical records, and the platform’s AI drafts personalized appeal letters that reference clinical and legal standards. Its voice agent, “Maxwell,” can even follow up with insurers and monitor the appeal’s progress. Offered free to individuals, Counterforce Health aims to level the playing field for families navigating the often confusing and unfair insurance system.​

Mental health resources. Empathy.com helps families navigate the practical and emotional challenges of losing a loved one by blending AI-powered guidance with human assistance. It can organize tasks, suggest coping strategies, and connect users with the right resources, such as licensed therapists, reducing the mental load during a difficult time.﻿

Staying close from afar. Sensi.AI will help transform home-based care for older adults by using audio-only sensors to monitor loved ones’ physical and emotional well-being so they can live safely at home. This technology will allow caregivers to know what’s happening, whether they live 5 minutes away or 5 hours away. The system analyzes ambient sounds in the home, detecting subtle signs of agitation, confusion, or changes in daily routines that might otherwise go unnoticed. Caregivers or home care agencies receive real-time insights, allowing them to intervene earlier, adjust care plans, and provide more personalized support rather than waiting for a crisis to occur.﻿​

%{postComment}%

Paul Wynn, a veteran health care writer, has spent over a decade immersed in the caregiving community, both as a family caregiver and as a journalist covering caregiving issues for national publications.

