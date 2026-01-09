The November 2026 midterm elections will be a vital moment for older Americans — 36 governors, 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives will be elected or reelected, and they will have a lot to say about the policies shaping life for people age 50-plus.

AARP is a nonpartisan organization that does not donate to or endorse candidates. But AARP does plan a broad array of voter engagement efforts to help older Americans use their political muscle, beginning with the primary season, which runs from March to September, and culminating on the day of the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“We are in a unique position to help members learn more about the candidates in their states,” says John Hishta, AARP’s senior vice president of campaigns. “In an overwhelming number of cases, if you can win the 50-plus electorate in your jurisdiction, you’re going to win the election.”

The 2026 races are key because whoever wins control of the House and Senate will be in a position to push policy change and make decisions about core issues for older voters, including Medicare, caregiving and Social Security. ﻿Dozens of issues important to older Americans are on state and local ballots this year.

Here are programs AARP will offer to help you make informed decisions.

Voter engagement: AARP has created an online voter engagement hub that points readers to each state’s voting resources, where they can find information about voter registration, early voting and absentee ballot procedures.

Polls: AARP will conduct polls in several states this year where races are expected to be competitive and could have major impacts on the 2028 presidential election. AARP will also conduct voter research in more than two dozen states, looking at issues like family caregiving, Social Security, Medicare and more, to help candidates see the power of voters 50-plus and their concerns. This research is important for influencing candidates.

Events with candidates for voters 50-plus: In many states, members will have the chance to hear directly from candidates through opportunities such as video interviews, telephone and online town hall conversations, and AARP-sponsored candidate forums. These events are led by AARP state offices to enable voters to learn about the candidates’ views on key issues. Go to your AARP state office website for information on AARP voter engagement in your state.

Candidate engagement: AARP is working to build relationships with candidates to raise awareness about important topics for older Americans. This is done through direct conversations with candidates and their staff — both in-person and online — about why these issues matter to voters 50-plus. These conversations educate the candidates so they can incorporate the positions of older Americans into their platforms.

Voter fact sheets: Each state office delivers AARP voter fact sheets to the candidates to show the power of the 50-plus voting bloc.

“Our power lives in our ability to make sure that people 50-plus and our members vote — and that they hear from candidates on both sides of the aisle on the issues we care about,” Hishta says.