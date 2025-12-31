You can find detailed information about how to vote in your state, what new laws (if any) affect voting in the 2026 election, and when key deadlines are by using the map above. The map will direct you to your state government’s source of election information.

Using information compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures and individual state governments, this page and its maps provide the key information you’ll need, whether it’s learning when the date of the primary is in your state, voter registration timelines, or eligibility requirements for absentee ballots.

Members only

Many state governments have not updated their election resources for the upcoming 2026 elections. Check back for updated information or changes in voting procedures.

Voting regulations vary from state to state, and many have changed since the presidential election cycle in 2024. Some states have tightened voting laws, while others have expanded options to include mail voting, same-day registration or other alternatives.

Primaries are how voters and political parties decide which candidates will run for their state’s partisan offices in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election.

Some 46 states have legislative and statewide offices on the ballot in 2026.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate will be contested to decide the makeup of the 120th United States Congress.

The earliest state primaries for 2026 will be held March 3, and the latest will be in mid-September. June is the busiest month for state primaries, with a total of 16.

The election process has many deadlines that voters need to be aware of, including those for registering, requesting absentee ballots and returning absentee ballots. States often have different deadlines for each voting action, depending on how the voter engages in the process.