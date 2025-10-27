Welcome to the AARP Advocacy Blog

From the Desk of Nancy A. LeaMond

Nancy LeaMond is the chief advocacy and engagement officer for AARP, leading its government affairs and legislative campaigns. She has the responsibility of driving the organization’s social mission for public education, volunteerism, multicultural outreach and engagement on behalf of Americans 50-plus and their families. She also directs major AARP initiatives that include supporting family caregivers through advocacy, education and innovative programs, and expanding AARP’s local footprint in communities across the country.