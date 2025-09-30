Older Americans consistently rate being defrauded as one of their greatest fears. And with good reason. The Federal Trade Commission put an eye-­popping number to it: In 2023, scammers stole as much as $158.3 billion from Americans. That’s $434 million a day, or about $300,000 every minute.

For AARP, combating this scourge is a top priority.

The﻿ AARP Fraud Watch Network continues to blanket the country with education on fraud prevention through hundreds of state-office volunteer fraud fighters who reach tens of thousands of people in local communities every year. We also produce our award-winning podcast, The Perfect Scam, and send biweekly “Watchdog Alerts” to more than 400,000 subscribers.

The Fraud Watch Network has a free helpline for those who want to check if something is a scam or get help after being defrauded. Call the helpline at 877-908-3360. And find emotional support through our Fraud Victim Support online group discussions.

AARP is also working to change the way people think about fraud.﻿