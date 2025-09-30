AARP Hearing Center
Older Americans consistently rate being defrauded as one of their greatest fears. And with good reason. The Federal Trade Commission put an eye-popping number to it: In 2023, scammers stole as much as $158.3 billion from Americans. That’s $434 million a day, or about $300,000 every minute.
For AARP, combating this scourge is a top priority.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network continues to blanket the country with education on fraud prevention through hundreds of state-office volunteer fraud fighters who reach tens of thousands of people in local communities every year. We also produce our award-winning podcast, The Perfect Scam, and send biweekly “Watchdog Alerts” to more than 400,000 subscribers.
The Fraud Watch Network has a free helpline for those who want to check if something is a scam or get help after being defrauded. Call the helpline at 877-908-3360. And find emotional support through our Fraud Victim Support online group discussions.
AARP is also working to change the way people think about fraud.
- We cofounded the new National Elder Fraud Coordination Center, which coordinates intelligence gathering to bring criminals to justice.
- Our fraud experts serve on the Aspen Institute’s National Task Force on Fraud and Scam Prevention to establish the first-ever national fraud strategy.
- We worked with lawmakers to pass legislation in 15 states to help prevent fraud through cryptocurrency ATMs. And we successfully pushed for laws to stop gift-card scams in 10 states.
- AARP is advocating for laws to help victims recover their losses through victim restitution funds.
- We are also shifting the perspective on victimization by spreading awareness that being defrauded is not the victim’s fault.
- AARP has launched a campaign to create a formula for recognizing and responding to scams: “Pause. Reflect. Protect.”
- And AARP launched a new video series, Fraud Wars, which shares victims’ stories to highlight the sophisticated tactics used in fraud. Visit the AARP YouTube channel to find more episodes.
