Donnie Fredriksen misses going to work.

The 59-year-old rural New Hampshire resident left his job at a lumber mill two years ago because inhaling microscopic particles was causing his lung condition to worsen.

After that, it was hard to get medical treatment because he didn’t have health insurance. Fredriksen’s pulmonologist refused to continue seeing him while he was uninsured, so a community health worker helped him apply for Medicaid.

Fredriksen initially hesitated to enroll.

“I never asked for help in my life,” he says. “But sometimes swallowing your pride is a life lesson.”

The joint federal-state Medicaid program, which helps cover medical costs for people with limited incomes, pays for Fredriksen’s doctor visits and the expensive tests that monitor his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an incurable condition that makes it hard to breathe. “Medicaid is a blessing,” Fredriksen says. He now lives on a friend’s property, in a structure he affectionately calls a shack, running through a list of tasks to fix up the place on the days his health allows. But he misses the socialization of his construction jobs, which he held since he was a teenager.

Starting next January, adults between the ages of 19 to 64 who rely on Medicaid for their health insurance will face additional hurdles if they want to keep their coverage. Most enrollees will be expected to work, volunteer or be enrolled in school for at least 80 hours per month to continue receiving their benefits. People 50 and older are in the most precarious position: They have higher rates of chronic conditions than younger generations, which makes Medicaid vital for their well-being. But older people often face more challenges finding or keeping a job, whether that’s because of age discrimination or physical limitations.

The federal government will exempt some people from complying with work requirements, including those deemed medically frail, with substance use disorders, disabled or on Medicare. That’s cold comfort to the older adults who wonder if their ailment will qualify and what documentation or process it will take to prove it. Here is how five older adults are navigating these concerns as work requirements take shape.

Fredriksen helps a friend fix up his property in rural New Hampshire on the days his health allows. Tony Luong

Paying into the system

Donnie Fredriksen, 59

Washington, New Hampshire

Fredriksen wakes up every morning wondering how hard it will be to breathe.

The toll is more mental than physical. “Everyone goes off to work and I have to hang around and see what the day brings health-wise,” he says. He fell in love with roofing as a teenager, then moved on to other construction and remodeling gigs. His affable personality helped him get along with the alpha males in the trade. “I’m a people person,” he says.

Still, he appreciates the arrangement he has with his friend, who understands that some days are better than others as Fredriksen helps improve his property. Fredriksen’s “shack” does not have running water, electricity or internet, but a wood-burning stove, a generator and batteries fill in the gaps.

“I’m fortunate,” Fredriksen says. “I’m indoors, I have heat, I have food. It can always be worse.”

He also feels fortunate to be on Medicaid, which covers the testing and treatment he needs to stay on top of his COPD. But so far, the rules outlining work requirements for people to stay on Medicaid seem vague. Even though Fredriksen has doctors who confirm he can’t work, he may face another challenge as the new rules materialize in 2027: navigating whatever system his state builds for people to document their exemptions. If New Hampshire requires documentation through an online portal, that would be a challenge for people like Fredriksen.

“I’m a total computer caveman,” he says.

Fredriksen believes you have to give something to get something. “Nothing is for free in life,” he says. But he likens Medicaid to Social Security — systems he has been paying into for decades.

“To take something away and change a lot of people’s lives,” he says, “that’s huge.”

Kathleen Niestadt hopes her full-time studies will let her stay on Medicaid. Stacy Kranitz

Pursuing a degree to get ahead

Kathleen Niestadt, 55

Louisville, Kentucky

Kathleen Niestadt is at her healthiest when she’s on Medicaid.