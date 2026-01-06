AARP Hearing Center
Since its inception in 2017, the AARP Community Challenge has awarded 2,100 grants totaling $24.3 million to projects that benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — and accelerate community change.
AARP is accepting applications for the 2026 funding cycle that:
- Deliver tangible improvements to communities, such as new crosswalks, benches, bike lanes, housing designs, and public space enhancements.
- Leverage additional support from public, private, and philanthropic sources
- Help communities overcome policy barriers and implement lasting change
- Foster new collaborations and increase community engagement
Learn more by downloading the AARP Community Challenge Q&A Fact-Sheet and by using the Your Questions Answered tool.
2026 AARP Community Challenge Timeline
- January 27: Question & Answer Webinar, 2 pm ET | 11 am PT
(Attendance is optional. A link to the webinar recording will be posted here after the event.) Register Today!
- March 4: Application Deadline, 5 pm ET | 2 pm PT
See a Sample Application | Submit an Application
- May: Applicants will be notified of their status by email
- June 24: The grantees are announced— and the project work begins!
- December 15: Project completion deadline
- December 31: Deadline for after-action reports
1. Grant Opportunities
In 2026, the AARP Community Challenge will accept applications across three distinct grant opportunities, each evaluated using a consistent scoring approach. (See the Scoring section below.)
Flagship Grants
AARP’s flagship Community Challenge grants range from a few hundred dollars for short-term activities to $15,000 for larger initiatives. Since 2017, the average grant has been between $10,000 and $12,000. AARP reserves the right to award compelling projects at any amount. Eligible projects should benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in at least one of the following categories:
- Creating vibrant public places (i.e., parks, open spaces, community amenities)
- Expanding transportation and mobility options (i.e., walkability, bikeability, transit access)
- Increasing housing options (i.e., accessible and affordable choices)
- Enhancing digital connections and digital literacy
- Strengthening disaster resilience (i.e., disaster preparedness and mitigation)
Capacity-Building Microgrants
These $2,500 microgrants come with added support, including webinars, cohort learning, up to two hours of coaching from national nonprofit organizations working with AARP to support the AARP Community Challenge program, and AARP resources. Eligible projects should benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in at least one of the following categories:
Walk Audits: Conduct walkability assessments with support from America Walks and using the AARP Walk Audit Tool Kit.
Bike Audits: Conduct bikeability assessments with support from The League of American Bicyclists and using the AARP Bike Audit Tool Kit.
- HomeFit Modifications: Implement education, simple home modifications and accessible safety solutions to create and maintain “lifelong homes,” especially for people age 50-plus, with support from the RL Mace Universal Design Institute and using the AARP HomeFit Guide.
- Disaster Preparedness: Implement disaster preparedness training programs and resources for residents, especially those age 50-plus, with support from SBP and using the AARP Disaster Resilience Tool Kit.
Demonstration Grants
These grants support projects that can be replicated in other communities. Awards typically range from $10,000 to $20,000 and will not exceed $25,000. Eligible projects should benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in at least one of the following categories:
- Pedestrian Safety: Improve the safety of streets and sidewalks; funding support from Toyota Motor North America.
- High-Speed Internet: Increase broadband access and adoption; funding support from Microsoft.
- Housing Design Competitions: Promote understanding and implementation of housing policies that support a variety of community needs using the AARP Housing Design Competition Tool Kit.
See Attachment B for examples of past AARP Community Challenge projects.
2. Eligibility
To be eligible for the AARP Community Challenge, each project must meet the criteria outlined in the Grant Opportunities section and satisfy the following requirements related to organization type, mission focus, and project type. Eligible organizations may apply for more than one grant opportunity and may submit multiple applications.
Organization Type: The program is open to:
501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations recognized by the IRS
Government entities
Other types of organizations considered on a case-by-case basis
Note: AARP does not fund for-profit companies or individuals.
Mission Focus: Projects must align with AARP’s mission to serve people age 50 and older.
Eligible Projects: AARP Community Challenge grants support:
- Permanent, physical community improvements
- Temporary demonstrations that lead to long-term change
- New, innovative programming pilots or services
Ineligible Projects: The following efforts are not eligible for funding:
- Partisan, political, voter, or election-related activities
- Planning activities, assessments, or surveys without tangible community engagement
- Studies with no follow-up action
- Publication of books or reports
- Land or building acquisition
- Purchase of vehicles or mechanical equipment (i.e., cars, trucks, buses, snow mobiles, snow grooming machines, tractors)
- Sponsorship of other organizations’ events or activities
- Research and development for nonprofit or for-profit ventures
- Promotion of for-profit entities or their products/services