2026 AARP Community Challenge

1. Grant Opportunities

In 2026, the AARP Community Challenge will accept applications across three distinct grant opportunities, each evaluated using a consistent scoring approach. (See the Scoring section below.)

Flagship Grants

AARP’s flagship Community Challenge grants range from a few hundred dollars for short-term activities to $15,000 for larger initiatives. Since 2017, the average grant has been between $10,000 and $12,000. AARP reserves the right to award compelling projects at any amount. Eligible projects should benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in at least one of the following categories:

Creating vibrant public places (i.e., parks, open spaces, community amenities)

Expanding transportation and mobility options (i.e., walkability, bikeability, transit access)

Increasing housing options (i.e., accessible and affordable choices)

Enhancing digital connections and digital literacy

Strengthening disaster resilience (i.e., disaster preparedness and mitigation)

Capacity-Building Microgrants

These $2,500 microgrants come with added support, including webinars, cohort learning, up to two hours of coaching from national nonprofit organizations working with AARP to support the AARP Community Challenge program, and AARP resources. Eligible projects should benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in at least one of the following categories:

Walk Audits: Conduct walkability assessments with support from America Walks and using the AARP Walk Audit Tool Kit.

Bike Audits: Conduct bikeability assessments with support from The League of American Bicyclists and using the AARP Bike Audit Tool Kit.

HomeFit Modifications: Implement education, simple home modifications and accessible safety solutions to create and maintain “lifelong homes,” especially for people age 50-plus, with support from the RL Mace Universal Design Institute and using the AARP HomeFit Guide.

Disaster Preparedness: Implement disaster preparedness training programs and resources for residents, especially those age 50-plus, with support from SBP and using the AARP Disaster Resilience Tool Kit.

Demonstration Grants

These grants support projects that can be replicated in other communities. Awards typically range from $10,000 to $20,000 and will not exceed $25,000. Eligible projects should benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in at least one of the following categories:

Pedestrian Safety: Improve the safety of streets and sidewalks; funding support from Toyota Motor North America.

High-Speed Internet: Increase broadband access and adoption; funding support from Microsoft.

Housing Design Competitions: Promote understanding and implementation of housing policies that support a variety of community needs using the AARP Housing Design Competition Tool Kit.

See Attachment B for examples of past AARP Community Challenge projects.