A New Chapter in Our Shared Story

The past year was my first as CEO, and I spent lots of time listening and learning from the remarkable people who embody our mission every day. And now we turn the page together to a new year full of energy and possibility.

AARP enters 2026 with a renewed sense of purpose as the experiences and aspirations of 125 million Americans age 50-plus guide our work. Across the country, I’ve seen our mission come to life through the stories of our members.

In Miami, I met Ana, who supported her mother as she faced Alzheimer’s disease. Ana’s experience reflects the realities of 63 million family caregivers in the U.S. and the shared humanity of caring for one another.

Steve from Arizona shared that he depends on Social Security to cover many of life’s essentials. Although he has built a small nest egg, these earned benefits empower him to live on his own terms. His story is a meaningful reminder of why AARP’s advocacy matters. Last year, our national and state teams, along with more than 2 million members,﻿ stopped a policy change that would have made it harder for Americans to access Social Security’s vital services.

I also visited AARP state offices in New York, Virginia, Florida, Nevada and California, where staff and volunteers are engaged with their communities, helping people stay healthy, secure and socially connected. These local connections are at the heart of our work, and AARP is proud to strengthen those bonds nationwide.

That commitment extends across our programs and services. Through OATS, Older Adults Technology Services, we help people gain confidence using technology to make everyday life more enriching and connected. Participants tell us that learning digital skills has enabled them to stay in touch with loved ones and explore a new world of possibilities.

Through Wish of a Lifetime, we bring joy and purpose to the later years of life by fulfilling long-held dreams, like that of Vicki Herrell, a Navy veteran who traveled to Washington, D.C., at age 101 to visit the World War II Memorial and see the aircraft she helped build. And through Legal Counsel for the Elderly, which just celebrated 50 years of service, we help ensure older residents of Washington, D.C., can access legal services free of charge.

AARP’s work reflects the unique paths we take as we age. Take, for example, Leeza, who read an AARP article about tuition-free college programs for older adults. At 63, she enrolled at the University of South Carolina and graduated in 2024 — living proof that we can keep learning and dreaming.

As we look to the year ahead, I think of Ana, Steve, Vicki and Leeza, each sharing a story that reflects the possibilities ahead. Their experiences affirm that we all have our own journeys to shape, and AARP is here to stand beside you as yours unfolds.

Together, we can transform what it means to age in America, showing that the second half of life can be healthier, better and more connected than ever. This work is deeply human, built on the stories that bind us and the hope that moves us forward. There are countless more stories to celebrate and share, and I look forward to hearing yours.