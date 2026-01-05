In the fourth incarnation of his professional life, Louis Pinault of Cary, North Carolina, vowed he would land a job as a privacy analyst. Having achieved two security certifications since 2020, Pinault was qualified for the role, but he could tell that his dream would not come true at MetLife, where he worked in the information technology department for more than three years.

Pinault, 70, could have ridden his existing job into retirement, but he remained determined.“I can get pretty stubborn sometimes,” he says.

So he contacted Colleen Paulson, an accomplished career coach based in Pittsburgh, after seeing her LinkedIn posts advising older workers. Impressed by Paulson’s knowledge of such individuals’ circumstances and needs, Pinault hired her for $1,000 to consult on his résumé and improve his LinkedIn profile.

After some disappointments in his yearlong search, Pinault was hired in November 2025 as a cybersecurity privacy analyst at Koniag, a government contractor.

In today’s competitive job-search environment, exacerbated for older applicants by age bias, many older job hunters are turning to professional help. This can include career coaching, résumé writing, networking support and more. Additional job-search costs can include premium subscriptions to online tools and specialty services that identify roles and companies that might be a good fit.

Today’s applicants are facing a weakening job market, says Elise Gould, senior economist for the Economic Policy Institute. “The hiring rate is pretty soft,” she says.

A tough market may lead to increased spending on job-hunting services.

Michael Baynes, CEO and cofounder at Clarify Capital, a financial consulting firm that studies the job market, says the company’s research found that 1 in 10 Americans spent $500 or more on their most recent job search. “The average job seeker spends the most money on interview outfits, travel and paid job platforms, so you want to make sure that money is going toward things that actually move the needle,” Baynes says.

In Pinault’s case, the investment was a modest sum that helped secure a senior position. Paulson said she typically charges $1,250 for individuals seeking executive positions, but she knows of other services charging between $3,000 and $6,000.

Paulson says the high prices can be worthwhile for individuals like one of her clients who accepted a position paying $600,000 per year. “It’s a different story for the average job seeker,” cautions Paulson.

Carl Van Horn, a Rutgers University professor of public policy specializing in the American labor market, advises older job seekers to steer clear of paid services. “I would say to rely upon friends and colleagues and associates that you’ve known over the years,” he says.