Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Make a New Year’s resolution to drive safer in 2026. Learn more.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Should You Pay for Help With Your Job Search?

Which services can be worthwhile and what to watch out for

By

Matt Swenson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 06, 2026
an illustration of a person putting money into a paper shredder labeled job search
Rob Dobi

In the fourth incarnation of his professional life, Louis Pinault of Cary, North Carolina, vowed he would land a job as a privacy analyst. Having achieved two security certifications since 2020, Pinault was qualified for the role, but he could tell that his dream would not come true at MetLife, where he worked in the information technology department for more than three years.

Pinault, 70, could have ridden his existing job into retirement, but he remained determined.“I can get pretty stubborn sometimes,” he says.

So he contacted Colleen Paulson, an accomplished career coach based in Pittsburgh, after seeing her LinkedIn posts advising older workers. Impressed by Paulson’s knowledge of such individuals’ circumstances and needs, Pinault hired her for $1,000 to consult on his résumé and improve his LinkedIn profile.

After some disappointments in his yearlong search, Pinault was hired in November 2025 as a cybersecurity privacy analyst at Koniag, a government contractor.

In today’s competitive job-search environment, exacerbated for older applicants by age bias, many older job hunters are turning to professional help. This can include career coaching, résumé writing, networking support and more. Additional job-search costs can include premium subscriptions to online tools and specialty services that identify roles and companies that might be a good fit. 

Today’s applicants are facing a weakening job market, says Elise Gould, senior economist for the Economic Policy Institute. “The hiring rate is pretty soft,” she says.

A tough market may lead to increased spending on job-hunting services.

Michael Baynes, CEO and cofounder at Clarify Capital, a financial consulting firm that studies the job market, says the company’s research found that 1 in 10 Americans spent $500 or more on their most recent job search. “The average job seeker spends the most money on interview outfits, travel and paid job platforms, so you want to make sure that money is going toward things that actually move the needle,” Baynes says.

In Pinault’s case, the investment was a modest sum that helped secure a senior position. Paulson said she typically charges $1,250 for individuals seeking executive positions, but she knows of other services charging between $3,000 and $6,000.

Paulson says the high prices can be worthwhile for individuals like one of her clients who accepted a position paying $600,000 per year. “It’s a different story for the average job seeker,” cautions Paulson.

Carl Van Horn, a Rutgers University professor of public policy specializing in the American labor market, advises older job seekers to steer clear of paid services. “I would say to rely upon friends and colleagues and associates that you’ve known over the years,” he says.

Looking For a Job?

You'll leave AARP and go to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply

Van Horn adds that there are a number of free resources available online and encourages those seeking external help to seek out volunteer organizations, college career centers and faith-based institutions.

AARP and Indeed also are collaborating to provide career services to older workers at free or reduced costs. These offerings include résumé reviews, job interview preparation and career coaching.

When job-search help might be worth the money

You don’t have to break the bank to get a boost on your job hunt. Here are some economical ways to get assistance in your search.

Résumés and cover letters. As more companies and organizations employ digital applicant tracking systems (ATS) that rely upon AI to filter résumés and cover letters based on keywords, having a professional set of eyes can help flag missing or misused language on your résumé and LinkedIn profile. “The ‘about’ section is usually the part where we go most in-depth into optimization,” says Lorraine Lee, a career coach, keynote and workshop speaker, and author of Unforgettable Presence, a guide to increasing your professional social media profile.

That noted, Lee says an applicant is more likely to get an interview and be in a position to be hired if they have a reference from within the company.

Personal branding. Selling your skills online may sound distasteful to applicants who have spent years proving their worth to companies. But in today’s digital world, it’s a necessary step and one that plays into the hands of savvy older workers, says Lee. “Someone who’s older and more experienced in their career has a very rich brand,” she says. “I actually think that’s a great advantage. It’s just about how they can be really clear on the value they offer.”

A career coach or social media consultant can help create the proper messaging and cadence for getting your name out there.

Networking events. Van Horn is dubious about heavily investing in one tool but says there are some intangibles stemming from a well-rounded strategy that could help land a new role. “The job-search process is in some ways random,” he says. “What you want to do is increase the percentage of opportunities for a random hit.” That can be done by attending networking sessions, going to seminars or simply volunteering with an organization in the industry you’d like to work in. Some efforts require financial investment; others involve being smart with your time and energy.

Job boards and social media. Paying a modest fee for access to a specialty job board or premium services on a social media platform can expand access to job opportunities. Prices for FlexJobs, which specializes in part-time jobs and remote work, range from $9.95 to $59.95, depending on how long you sign up for. Upwork specializes in contract work, charging a percentage for each contract signed.

Most of LinkedIn’s services are free and will suffice to get you started on the job search, says Lee.

LinkedIn Premium, available for free for one month before rates kick in, ranges between $19 and $39 per month (based on promotions) and offers increased opportunities. 

Among the most distinct advantages of the premium service are the expanded networking opportunities. The paid service allows you to send five InMail messages per month on the service and be rolled over to 15.

Lee says using LinkedIn to send a personalized note can make a strong impression, as she learned firsthand when hiring a new employee recently. Out of 1,000 applicants, only 10 sent her a direct message. Two stood out over the rest. “Those two people ended up being the two finalists,” she notes.

What to watch out for

Given the challenges in the job market, desperation sneaks in, and scammers are eager to exploit your emotions and financial need.

A few signs of fraudulent job-search services to watch out for include:

Short-term promises. Pinault is among the many job seekers who heard promises about landing a job within a short time frame, such as 30 days. “No one can make that commitment,” says Pinault. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Paulson said a job search typically takes, at a minimum, six to 12 months. In the meantime, Baynes noted that there are benchmarks to evaluate the results. “Track whether you’re getting more emails, interviews or recruiter messages after using a paid service,” he says.

Generic solutions. Just as applicants should cater their pitches to employers, they should also seek out advice from professionals who cater their methods to the job seekers’ circumstances. An all-in-one solution should be a warning sign for a problematic outcome. “A good coach won’t have a turnkey approach,” says Lee.

Your shrinking bank account. Among the biggest factors in allocating funds for a job search is your own financial situation. Pinault had an existing job, and his wife still works as a certified nursing assistant, so he could afford to be patient. Others are not so fortunate and should be wary. “If you’re spending more than you’d make in your first month at the new job, that’s a red flag,” says Baynes. “There’s a point where the stress of overspending outweighs the benefit. Set a budget up front and stick to it. You’re looking for a job, not buying one.” 

%{postComment}%

Matt Swenson is a freelance writer in Atlanta. He has covered the hospitality and travel industries for the past decade.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All