15 Tasty Seafood Dives in the U.S.

There’s a recipe for a great seafood dive. To start, the location. It should be on the water or close enough to see/smell/hear the waves. Two, the decor (or lack thereof) embraces coastal kitsch and gives the right amount of pause. (Mismatched chairs are a plus.) Three, the vibe is laid-back but not boring. You want to have fun with your fried shrimp.

Which brings us to the not-so-secret final ingredient: fresh seafood. Delicious baskets and platters and sandwiches and chowders that you think about for months until you can travel back to that place again.

Members only

Here are 15 seafood dives for great food and fun by the water. Depending on where you live, many are just a short plane ride away, making them the perfect place for a weekend getaway. Eleven percent of travelers 50-plus planned to take a weekend trip in 2025, according to the latest AARP Travel Trends survey.

The Bowpicker Fish & Chips restaurant in Astoria, Oregon, is a converted fishing boat. ​ Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce

1. Bowpicker Fish & Chips, Astoria, Oregon

This “restaurant” (bowpicker.com) is a converted fishing boat parked on a trailer two blocks from the Columbia River. The carryout-only menu consists entirely of fish and chips — fresh and perfectly deep-fried albacore tuna and steak fries. Orders are served with malt vinegar and tartar sauce, but the fish is so good you won’t need it.

Good to know: It’s cash only, and you’ll have to climb up and down a few steps. Bowpicker closes during bad weather, especially high winds. ﻿

Diners overlook Mill Creek at Cantler’s Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Maryland. Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

2. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, Annapolis, Maryland

You know you’re in the right place when you see the line of locals waiting for a table at Cantler’s Riverside Inn (cantlers.com). Maryland is known for crab, and perhaps there’s no better place to enjoy the tasty crustacean than in this revered crab house located on Mill Creek. The menu features fresh steamed hard-shell crabs, cream of crab soup and a secret recipe crab dip, among other options.

Good to know: Cantler’s is open year-round. Hungry crab-loving customers arriving by boat can dock for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

3. The Clam Bar at Napeague, Amagansett, New York

Cheery yellow umbrellas mark this Long Island summer favorite (clambarhamptons.com). Relax in the salty air (all seating is outdoors) with a lobster roll, whole-belly fried clams and clam chowder. Is that a celebrity at the next table? Maybe. After all, this is the Hamptons.

Good to know: It’s open from April to October but may close on rainy days; check Instagram. Once famously cash only, it now accepts credit cards. Parking is limited.﻿

Seafood lovers enjoy outdoor seating at the Crab Shack on Tybee Island, Georgia. Crab Shack

4. The Crab Shack, Tybee Island, Georgia

The Crab Shack’s (thecrabshack.com) slogan, “Where the Elite Eat in Their Bare Feet,” sums up this rambling, rustic collection of open decks and covered seating overlooking the salt marshes on Tybee Island, located about a half hour from Savannah. Bring all your friends: The Captains Sampler Platter, with snow crab, mussels, crawfish and more, and Low Country Boil, with shrimp, corn, potatoes and sausage, are meant to be shared.

Good to know: Kids love feeding the (safely penned) alligators.

5. Jolly Roger’s Seafood House, Port Clinton, Ohio

A short move a couple of years ago to a larger, nicer location right on Lake Erie hasn’t changed much about Jolly Roger’s (facebook.com/Jollyrogerseafoodhouse). Locals still line up for fresh, juicy fried perch and walleye. And they still love to watch the breading machine in action as they wait for their orders.