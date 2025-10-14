Javascript is not enabled.

Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

Beach Vacation Ideas
Beach Vacation Ideas

Go to Series Main Page

6 Once-in-a-Lifetime Beach Experiences

Rocket launches and sea turtle releases are among the draws of these beautiful U.S. beaches

the northern lights reflecting off a body of water near a forst
Seeing Alaska’s northern lights reflected in the water is an example of the kind of spectacular experiences visitors can find on select American beaches.
Andy Witteman
By

Berit Thorkelson,

 
AARP
Published October 14, 2025

It’s a can’t-miss combo: Take a beautiful stretch of America’s destination shoreline, add an activity only this spot can host, and you’ve got an experience worthy of your bucket list that doesn’t require you to cross an ocean.

According to The Senior List, a resource and reviews website for older adults, 63 percent of people 50 and older are interested in bucket-list travel. Plus, new experiences are proven mood-boosters that stimulate the brain and create milestone memories in the process.

Create your own milestone memory at one of the destinations below — a couple of which I’ve been lucky enough to explore firsthand. Each offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience that makes it much more than just a pretty beach.

a national park service employee release sea turtles on a beach in front of a crowd
The National Park Service’s Donna Shaver, chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery, releases endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings at a North Padre Island beach in Texas.
James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

Watch an endangered sea turtle hatchling release on a Texas beach

In early summer, dawn breaks as a crowd gathers on Padre Island National Seashore’s Malaquite Beach. The main event: dozens of newly hatched Kemp’s ridley turtles, the smallest and most critically endangered sea turtle species, making their way into the ocean. This South Texas seashore was established as the turtles’ secondary nesting colony in the 1970s to safeguard the species’ survival in case a catastrophe hits their nesting epicenter in Tamaulipas, Mexico.﻿

During the release, the turtles are placed on the sand mid-beach and make their way to the ocean. ﻿The tiny turtles’ sunrise struggle proves their fitness for the ocean and teaches them this beach’s specific elements. When the last one makes it, says Donna Shaver, the national seashore’s chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery, the crowd cheers. ﻿

“We frequently hear that viewing a release was a bucket-list aspiration,” Shaver says. Years later, the surviving adult female turtles will instinctively travel thousands of miles to return to Malaquite Beach to nest and continue the cycle.

What to know: Three to five releases happen annually during June and July. Free loaner beach wheelchairs are available (no reservations). A $10 per vehicle day pass is required. Releases start at 6:45 a.m. and last an hour. Water and sunscreen are recommended. Watch the Padre Island National Seashore website and Facebook page for dates.

a rocket launches in the distance as spectators watch in the foreground on a beach
Spectators watch from Canaveral National Seashore, along Florida’s Space Coast, as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.
Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Feel a rocket launch from a white-sand Florida beach

It’s nicknamed the Space Coast: about 72 miles of east-central Florida Atlantic shoreline, with rocket launch epicenters Cape Canaveral and Kennedy Space Center at its heart. As the number of annual launches in Florida increases — there were a record 93 in 2024 — so do the opportunities to witness them from one of the coast’s signature white-sand beaches. “You feel like you get to experience a little piece of history,” says Melissa Hardy, 49, a Palm Bay, Florida, resident who shares travel planning tips and itineraries on her website Savvy Single Mama Travels. “The closer you are, you can really feel the rumble and hear the noise of it. It’s powerful.”

That more intense experience comes with more intense crowds. Hardy sometimes joins the throngs at Jetty Park at Port Canaveral, renting a bike there to more quickly and easily navigate the park. A paddleboard or canoe is a great way to watch from the water. If you’d rather have a little distance and lighter crowds, try Melbourne Beach or Playalinda on the Canaveral National Seashore.

What to know: Launches happen regularly, but are also regularly scrubbed, a﻿.k﻿.a﻿. canceled — sometimes at the last second. Plan your trip around several launches to better guarantee that you’ll see one. Download a launch app to stay on top of things before and during your trip.

the northern lights reflecting off a body of water near a forst
Alaska’s northern lights create a spectacular display over the water at Chena Lake Outdoor Recreation Area.
Andy Witteman

See the northern lights reflected in the water in Alaska

I was at an Alaskan resort one evening years ago when word spread that the aurora borealis was putting on a surprise show. I joined the other mesmerized travelers behind the lodge, watching neon green and blue lights sweep across the inky sky, shimmering and curling like celestial steam. I’ll never forget it.

The only way I can imagine improving the show is ﻿watching it play out above a body of water, effectively doubling the magic.

Your best bet for catching the northern lights is by basing your trip out of the Fairbanks area, located within the auroral oval, known for its concentrated aurora activity. The Chena Lakes Recreation Area has 24/7 beach access from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Activity is hardly contained to the oval, however. You’d do well to view the lights along the Kenai Peninsula jutting out into the Gulf of Alaska, perhaps in waterside accommodations in Homer or Seward.

What to know: Auroral activity is generally most active mid-August to mid-April. Note that midwinter temperatures regularly plunge below zero. Plan to spend at least three nights in optimal viewing areas to increase your chances. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute shares an Alaskan aurora forecast online.

a gray while spouts off the coast
Lucky travelers can catch a gray whale spouting near the shoreline as it feeds along the Oregon Coast.
Shutterstock

Spot a whale from the Oregon shore

During summer and fall, the gray whales come close — within a half mile of the Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center, perched on the Oregon shore. Rangers and volunteers help spot their spouts, or white clouds that shoot up to 12 feet in the air. After a showy series of spouts, look for a tail-flop as the giant mammal heads down to feed. Then up it comes to repeat the cycle. “It’s a magical experience. Thrilling,” says Kim Disher, 67, a volunteer at the center. “[Recently] we had one breach five times in a row, which is not typical gray whale behavior. The whole building was full of people, and everybody was just yelling. They were so excited about it.”

Other times of year, the whales pass by as they migrate, heading south to Mexico in mid-December and mid-January and north to Alaska from late March through May. “We’re looking a little further out there, but it’s a lot more of them going by,” says Oregon state park ranger Peter McBride. The center has an 80-inch screen attached to a camera that zooms in on whales in the distance, providing an up-close view like a concert jumbotron. That, on top of the insight and spotting help, makes the center a great stop for whale-watching newbies﻿, especially. Other primo vantage points in the area include Boiler Bay and Cape Foulweather. Or you can try a whale-watching tour.

What to know: Whale Watching Center volunteers and rangers provide whale-spotting help during its twice-a-year Whale Watch Weeks. Upcoming Whale Watch Weeks will run Dec. 27-31, 2025, and March 21-29, 2026. Bring your binoculars as well as layers and rain gear, even in the summer.

spectators watch from a beach as fireworks are set off at disney world
Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom fireworks are visible from the beach at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, where even travelers who are not staying over can enjoy them.
Courtesy Berit Thorkelson

Enjoy the Magic Kingdom fireworks beachside for free at Walt Disney World

My family needed some downtime from the theme park﻿s, but we still wanted to make the most of our long-awaited, multigenerational trip. We hit the jackpot thanks to a hot tip from a friend’s daughter, who used to work at the park: You don’t need to be a guest at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to watch the Magic Kingdom’s popular fireworks display from its beach.

The adults in the group had appetizers and drinks on the resort’s Tiki Terrace, and we sent the kids to stake out a spot on the beach. The fireworks lit up the water, choreographed to the amplified soundtrack. We weren’t on the crowded Magic Kingdom’s Main Street, yet it felt as if this was exactly how the experience was meant to be enjoyed. It’s among the high points of our Orlando trip.

What to know: It was an easy ride-share trip from our nearby rented condo. If you’re staying at the park, you can take the free monorail. The resort limits beach access to guests only during certain holidays. Call ahead to be sure it’s open.

bioluminescent phytoplankton off the shore of a san diego county beach
Bioluminescent phytoplankton make the waves glow, creating a magical vision for nighttime beachgoers at Black’s Beach in San Diego County.
Getty Images

Watch bioluminescent plankton light the waves in Southern California

Christy Woodrow, a San Diego-area travel writer, photographer and adviser behind Ordinary Traveler, stumbled upon bioluminescent phytoplankton one night on a beach 20 years ago. Wave crests glowed in the moonlight against the backdrop of a star-peppered sky, and her footprints lit up on the sand as she walked. “It’s one of the most magical experiences I’ve had in San Diego,” she says. “It’s so bright, it’s kind of like you can’t even believe it.”

She’s since witnessed the phenomenon many times at beaches where large numbers of the plankton are known to appear, including La Jolla and Torrey Pines. “We cannot predict when they’re going to occur or how long they’re going to last,” says Michael Latz, a marine biologist at San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography who has studied bioluminescence for more than 45 years. During the day, their abundance darkens the water, creating a so-called red tide. Woodrow takes it as a sign to return to the beach that night to try and catch their stunning glow.

What to know: Woodrow and Latz note that bioluminescent plankton can appear year-round, but tend to show up in the area in autumn, when the summer ocean winds have relaxed. Watch area news and tourism channels for reports. Also worth noting: “In Southern California, these organisms, these red tides, are not toxic,” Latz says.

%{postComment}%

Berit Thorkelson is a travel writer and editor for aarp.org. She has also written for publications such as National Geographic Traveler, Better Homes & Gardens and The Minnesota Star Tribune's travel section.

