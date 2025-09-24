Discover America’s Hidden Beaches

It’s nice when a beach offers a little breathing room. Fall has the potential to deliver just that. You’ll bypass the patchwork of towels and scatter of sand pails and head straight to the good stuff: just water, sky and a roomy stretch of beach from which to enjoy them.

This scene’s not just beautiful; it’s great for your mental health. And that’s what travel tends to be, according to 95 percent of respondents to AARP’s 2025 Travel Trends survey. Study after study has found that soaking in so-called blue spaces, such as America’s oceans and lakes, delivers older adults a major mental health boost. Add in the benefits of fresh air and quiet time, and no wonder a vacation that includes relaxing beach time can feel like just what the doctor ordered.

Each of these seven beaches seems like a secret in some way.﻿﻿ They’re either tucked off the beaten path, a relative challenge to access or eclipsed by a better-known nearby option. Add in the shoulder season’s typically smaller crowds and your odds of gettin﻿g some space grow. ﻿Lacking in crowds doesn’t equal lacking in beauty. Pick one and find out for yourself.

Visitors to Secret Beach near Brookings, Oregon, can get views of the tree-covered sea stacks all to themselves. Getty Images

Secret Beach, Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, Brookings, Oregon

Oregon resident and beach aficionado Graham Farran, 72, calls this “one of the prettiest spots on the Oregon coast … because of all the sea stacks covered in mature trees.”

Understand that your navigation will probably take you to the steep, rutty and unofficial trail behind a Highway 101 guardrail. For a gentler hike and richer experience, Farran suggests the Thunder Cove trailhead, less than a mile north up 101. It has a big parking lot and a path that delivers a lofty view of the string of beaches below.

Regardless of the path you take, plan your visit during a negative two-foot tide — that’s two feet below the average low tide — that opens sea caves connecting the beaches and reveals tide pools teeming with purple starfish along the way.​

The remains of a World War II-era ship give Shipwreck Beach in North Lāna‘i, Hawai‘i, a beautiful, eerie quality. Alamy Stock Photo

Kaiolohia (a.k.a. Shipwreck Beach), North Lāna‘i, Hawai‘i

The rusty hull of a World War II–era oil tanker floats offshore, a hint at the dozens of ill-fated excursions that earned this eight-mile beach at the end of a shallow, rocky channel its name. Lāna‘i gets fewer visitors than more popular islands like Kaua‘i and O‘ahu, and four-wheel drive is required to get here, making the beach a reward for the determined.