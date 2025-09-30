9 Beach Towns Perfect for Fall Getaways

Those who love their beaches less crowded and a bit cooler know that autumn can be the best time to visit summer hot spots ﻿— which are also more affordable off﻿-﻿season, when hotel and home rental rates plunge.

According to the latest AARP Travel Trends survey, cost remains a barrier to travel for adults 50-plus. With that in mind, it’s a good time to consider these nine U.S. beach towns ﻿— each very different ﻿— for a fabulous fall vacation.

Members only In the fall, expect sunshine and some warmth in Newport Beach, California. Timothy Swope/Alamy Stock Photo

Newport Beach, California

This lively coastal community in affluent Orange County, an hour’s drive south of Los Angeles International Airport, boasts more than eight miles of sandy beach and is mostly sunny and warm in the fall. During the day, visitors rent bikes and pedal along the boardwalk, book a whale-watching cruise or ferry to Catalina Island from the historic Balboa Pavilion. Take in panoramic views from the seaside Balboa Fun Zone’s Ferris Wheel, and choose from an enticing menu of diverse dining options. Newport Beach is also where 2020 Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball gold medalist April Ross grew up. She trained on the volleyball courts of Corona del Mar State Beach, where you can watch amateurs and pros serve and spike.

Travel along the “Tunnel of Trees” for some fall foliage viewing in Harbor Springs, Michigan. Timothy Swope/Alamy Stock Photo

Harbor Springs, Michigan

The beaches in this historic resort community on Little Traverse Bay in northern Michigan are a few blocks from art galleries, antique stores and B&Bs. In fall, Harbor Springs also makes an ideal base for foliage viewing on the twisting, two-lane “Tunnel of Trees” along state route M-119. The 20-mile drive takes you under arches of blazing color along bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan. Stop along the way to taste Tunnel Vision Hard Cider or Michigan cherry wine at Harbor Springs Vineyard & Winery. Or try your hand at pumpkin bowling and the squash slingshot during weekend Fall Fests at Pond Hill Farm. Locals flock to the farm for brick oven pizzas topped with farm-grown veggies.