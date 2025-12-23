Impairment-related work expenses, or IRWE, are what Social Security calls unreimbursed costs that people with disabilities incur to make it possible for them to work. For example, if you need paratransit service to get to the office or a guide dog to get around it, that’s an IRWE.



And these expenses could play a role in your eligibility for disability benefits. The two such monthly benefits Social Security administers, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), are designed to provide financial support when you are largely unable to support yourself because of a medical condition. In Social Security's eyes, if you're able to earn more than a certain amount from work, you do not have a disability.

However, as part of its suite of programs and incentives to help people with disabilities re-enter the workforce, Social Security allows SSI and SSDI recipients to subtract impairment-related work expenses from their income for the purpose of determining benefit eligibility.

How it works

You can work for pay while receiving disability benefits, but only within strict limits. Earnings above a certain level represent what Social Security calls “substantial gainful activity” (SGA).

In 2026, that level is $1,690 a month, $2,830 if you are blind. If you are making more than that when you file for disability, Social Security most likely will reject your claim, and it can stop payments you’re already getting if your income rises above the cap.