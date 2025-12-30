In many states, if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you’re automatically eligible for Medicaid, the government health care program for people with low incomes. Those benefits can provide a crucial lifeline, both medically and financially, if you become unable to work due to an illness or injury. If you are able to return to work, your SSI payments could stop because of your earnings — but that might not mean losing Medicaid.



That’s because of a program called Medicaid While Working, one of several work incentives designed to help people with disabilities transition back into the labor force. These policies allow some beneficiaries to test the workforce waters without immediately losing their benefits.

How income affects SSI

Social Security administers SSI, a safety-net benefit for people who are 65 or older, blind or have a disability and have limited financial means. To qualify, your “countable income” cannot exceed a strict cap set by the federal government and adjusted annually for inflation. In 2026, the federal limit is $994 a month for an individual and $1,491 per month for a married couple. (The caps can vary by state because most states offer additional payments to supplement federal SSI benefits.)

Countable income includes a portion of your work earnings as well as money from other sources, such as investments, government benefits and cash aid from friends or family. Social Security can approve your application for SSI if your income is below the cap, but if it subsequently rises above the limit, you no longer qualify for monthly SSI payments.

However, even in this situation, Medicaid coverage that started as a result of you getting SSI can continue if you meet these criteria.