Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments begin after a five-month waiting period, which generally starts with the date your disability began. Your first payment will be for the sixth full month after that date.



For example, if Social Security decides that your disability began Jan. 15 in a given year, your initial payment will be for July of that year, and you'll get it in August, as Social Security pays benefits in the month after the month for which they're due.

The important thing to remember is that the date your disability began is not the same as the date your claim for SSDI was approved, or when you applied. Your onset date, as Social Security terms it, is the day you became unable to work due to your medical condition, and that could be days, weeks or even months before you filed for benefits.

In practice, this means that if your application is approved, you may not have to wait long for your payments to start.

In November 2025, Social Security's average processing time for a disability benefit application was 197 days, or about 6½ months. (That reflects claims for SSDI and Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, the other Social Security–administered benefit for people with disabilities.) Even if you filed your claim on the day you became disabled, the waiting period could be over by the time the claim is approved.

Let’s say you applied for SSDI in June 2025 due to chronic, worsening back pain. In December, Social Security grants your claim, determining from its review of medical and other evidence that May 15 is when your condition became severe enough to stop you from working. Your first payment would be for November 2025, and you’d have received it in December.

But what if Social Security concludes that you became disabled earlier — say, in March 2025? You would have theoretically been entitled to benefits in September 2025, but you could not have gotten them because your application had not been approved yet. In this case, Social Security can pay retroactive benefits for the months between the end of your waiting period and when your claim was approved.

In fact, Social Security can pay retroactive SSDI for up to 12 months prior to the date you filed your application, if it determines that you were qualified to receive benefits well before you applied.