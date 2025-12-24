Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Join the 30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

What is the expedited reinstatement provision for disability benefits?

By

Tamara E. Holmes,

 
Updated December 24, 2025
AARP
Published December 15, 2021
/ Updated December 24, 2025

Expedited reinstatement (EXR) is a Social Security provision designed to provide a financial safety net for people who go off disability benefits because they’ve returned to work. With EXR, former beneficiaries may be able to quickly restart disability payments if their medical condition forces them to stop or severely curtail work activity again.

EXR is one of more than a dozen work incentives Social Security offers to help people on disability enter or return to the labor force. Unlike many of those programs, it is available to recipients of both Social Security–administered benefits for people with disabilities﻿: Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

You can ask for EXR if, within five years of your benefits ending, your work earnings drop below the income caps Social Security sets for active beneficiaries. If the request is granted, you won’t have to file a new benefit application, and you may be able to receive payments again immediately.

Who can get EXR?

Because Social Security largely defines disability as a medical condition that prevents you from working, it sets strict limits on how much you can earn from a job or self-employment and still collect disability benefits.

To receive SSDI, your work income cannot exceed a level Social Security considers “substantial gainful activity,” or SGA. For 2026, the SGA cap is $1,690 per month, or $2,830 per month if you are statutorily blind.

SSI has more complex income rules that involve numerous exceptions and take into account money from sources other than work, such as investment returns or government benefits. The bottom line in 2026 is that you will lose SSI if you have earnings only from work and they exceed $2,073 a month. (There may be different limits if you have both work and nonwork income.)

To be eligible for expedited reinstatement, you must meet all these criteria:

  • You lost your SSDI or SSI within the previous five years because your earnings exceeded the relevant program’s cap.
  • You are again unable to do work sufficient to exceed the SGA limit, due to a condition that meets Social Security’s definition of disability.
  • The disability preventing you from working is the same one for which you were initially awarded benefits or is a closely related condition.

How to reinstate disability benefits

To request expedited reinstatement, you must complete a package of forms that vary depending on your circumstances. Forms SSA-371 and SSA-372 are applications to reinstate SSDI and SSI benefits, respectively﻿. ﻿You may also need to submit paperwork detailing your work history and medical condition, among other documentation.

Contact Social Security to find out which forms you need. The agency can mail them to you or assist you in filling them out electronically.

After you request EXR, you may receive up to six months of provisional, or temporary, benefits while Social Security determines whether you qualify for reinstatement. These could begin as soon as the month after you sought EXR, and they usually don’t have to be paid back, even if your request for EXR is ultimately denied.

Provisional benefits can end in less than six months if Social Security makes a decision on your EXR request, your earnings exceed the SGA limit or you reach full retirement age, which is 66 and 10 months for people born in 1959 and 67 for those born in 1960 or later.

How expedited reinstatement works

If your request is approved, you’ll enter what’s called the initial reinstatement period (IRP). During that time, you can receive up to 24 months of disability payments for months in which your earnings fall below the income limits. The months do not have to be consecutive, meaning your income can be above the limit ﻿in some months and below it in others.

Once you’ve received 24 months of disability payments, the IRP ends. At that point, if you are still entitled to SSDI benefits, you qualify for a new trial work period — an opportunity to try to work at the SGA level consistently without losing your benefits. During the trial work period, you can earn above the SGA limit for up to nine months over a five-year period without losing your benefits. (Trial work is an SSDI-only incentive; it is not available to people getting SSI.﻿) 

The end of an IRP also resets the EXR clock: If your benefits once again end because of your work earnings, you get a new five-year period of eligibility for extended reinstatement.

Keep in mind

  • You can get EXR ﻿only if your prior eligibility for benefits ended because you were working. It is not available if benefits end because your medical condition improves to the point that Social Security no longer considers you to have a disability.
  • The payment amount for a reinstated benefit could differ from what you’d get if you successfully filed a new disability claim, depending on your income during the period when you weren’t getting benefits. Contact Social Security to talk to a claims specialist about what you could receive in each scenario.
  • If you are denied EXR, you have 60 days to file an appeal and have the request reconsidered. You cannot appeal a denial of provisional benefits.
%{postComment}%

Tamara E. Holmes is a Washington-based writer and editor. She has written extensively about money, entrepreneurship and careers for more than two decades. Her work has appeared in such publications as USA TodayWorking Mother and Essence.

More Social Security FAQs

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More on Social Security

Benefits Recommended For You

See All