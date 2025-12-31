You ask the Social Security Administration. It can tell you the name of any “auxiliary beneficiary,” including an ex-husband or ex-wife who is drawing or has drawn benefits on your earnings record. Social Security can also disclose:

The date the person became entitled to benefits on your record.

The benefit amount he or she is entitled to collect.

Whether the benefits have ended.

Members only

Social Security can only discuss a benefit claim that is active or has been terminated. It cannot tell you if your ex-spouse has filed for benefits on your record and is awaiting a decision. It will also not reveal:

Your former spouse’s current address.

The actual monthly payment to your ex-spouse, which may differ from the benefit amount because of deductions like Medicare premiums or withholding related to work earnings.

Any payment of retroactive benefits.

The name of any representative payee managing your ex-spouse’s benefits.

Keep in mind