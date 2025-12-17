A representative payee is a person or entity appointed by Social Security to manage benefit payments for someone unable to do so on their own — for example, a minor child, a person with a severe disability, or a retiree suffering from advanced dementia.



As of December 2024, the most recent data available, nearly 4.7 million Social Security recipients — 7 percent of the beneficiary population — had representative payees, including:

More than 1.3 million retired or disabled workers and their spouses, widows or widowers.

Nearly 3.3 million children, a figure that includes people 18 and older who have had a disability since childhood.

Members only

Representative payees also handle benefits for more than 2.7 million recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a Social Security–administered benefit program for low-income people who are over 65, blind or have a disability. (Some beneficiaries collect both SSI and Social Security payments.)



The payee is typically a relative or close friend of the beneficiary who needs assistance, but Social Security can also name an organization or institution to fill this role. (Examples include nursing homes and social-service agencies.) Anyone applying for or receiving benefits may designate in advance someone they would like to serve as their payee should the need arise.

Among a range of duties, payees must: