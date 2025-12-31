Can I collect Social Security from my ex-spouse if I remarry?

If your ex-husband or ex-wife is still alive, probably not. You cannot claim divorced-spouse benefits tied to a living former mate if you are married.

If you began drawing such ex-spousal benefits when you were single but then remarried, those payments will be terminated (except as noted below). You are required to report changes in marital status to Social Security.

If your ex-spouse is deceased, you can remarry and continue collecting survivor benefits on his or her earnings record, as long as you were 60 or older when you remarried (50 or older if you have a disability).

Keep in mind

There are limited circumstances in which remarrying does not terminate benefits you collect on the record of a living former spouse. One is if you remarry that same person. The other is if your new spouse is receiving certain types of Social Security benefits, specifically: