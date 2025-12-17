The family maximum benefit is the most a family can collect from Social Security, in the form of retirement, disability, spousal, children’s and survivor benefits, on the earnings record of one family member. We’ll call this person the breadwinner.



If the breadwinner is drawing retirement benefits or is deceased, the family maximum is calculated from a formula that yields a figure between 150 and 188 percent of the breadwinner’s primary insurance amount — their monthly benefit if claimed at full retirement age. That age is 66 and 10 months for people born in 1959, and it settles at 67 for those born in 1960 or later.

Individually, your spouse and children may be eligible for “auxiliary benefits” of up to 50 percent of your full retirement benefit. Collectively, if your benefits and theirs exceed the family maximum, their payments are reduced in equal measure to meet the cap, but yours is not touched.

How the family maximum benefit works

Suppose your spouse and two kids are all getting benefits on your record and the family total (including your payment) exceeds the maximum by $1,200. In this case, their monthly payments would be cut by $400 each. If the breadwinner is deceased, their benefit is no longer part of the equation, but if the sum of the survivor benefits exceeds the family limit, they are proportionally trimmed in the same fashion.

The calculation is different for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients. In this case, the family maximum will be between 100 and 150 percent of the SSDI recipient's primary insurance amount. Again, any reduction to meet the maximum is divided equally among the auxiliary (spouse and child) beneficiaries.

Keep in mind