If you are receiving Social Security benefits or enrolled in Medicare, you can register a change of address through your online My Social Security account.

After signing into your account, click the “My Profile” tab near the top of the page, select “Contact” and enter your new address. You'll be able to choose whether you want the change to take effect immediately or at a later date. Select “Continue,” review the information; if it’s correct, click “Submit.”

You can also use My Social Security to update the phone number you have on file with the Social Security Administration (SSA).

If you don't have an online account, report your new address or contact information by calling the SSA's national customer service line (800-772-1213) or visiting your local Social Security office. For office visits, call in advance to schedule an appointment.

Keep in mind

If you are receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you can use the online service to check your address on file, but not to change it. For that, you must contact the SSA directly.