AARP Hearing Center
Generally, yes, if you have worked in the two years prior to the statement date. The estimates are based on the assumption that you will continue to earn similar wages until you claim your benefits.
If you are not sure what your future earnings will be — and in today’s gig economy, this is increasingly the case — you can use Social Security’s Retirement Estimator. It lets you run various benefit scenarios by plugging in different “stop work” ages and earnings projections.
If you are still some years from retirement, AARP’s Social Security Benefits Calculator can give you a ballpark estimate of your benefits at various retirement ages.
Keep in mind
- You’ll find your Social Security statement at your online My Social Security account.
- If you don’t have an online account, Social Security will mail you an annual paper statement, starting at age 60 and continuing until you claim benefits.
More on Social Security
How much Social Security will I get?
Options for Pausing Social Security Benefits