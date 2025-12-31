Generally, yes, if you have worked in the two years prior to the statement date. The estimates are based on the assumption that you will continue to earn similar wages until you claim your benefits.

If you are not sure what your future earnings will be — and in today’s gig economy, this is increasingly the case — you can use Social Security’s Retirement Estimator. It lets you run various benefit scenarios by plugging in different “stop work” ages and earnings projections.

If you are still some years from retirement, AARP’s Social Security Benefits Calculator can give you a ballpark estimate of your benefits at various retirement ages.

Keep in mind