Clarinet lessons. Cosmetic procedures. Private tutors. These aren't just things that you'd associate with the 1 percent. They're real tax breaks you can claim —﻿ in certain circumstances, that is.

Here’s a look at 10 of the most unusual tax deductions the IRS allows.

Animal expenses

Owning a pet for emotional support may ease your anxiety, but that’s not a legitimate reason for deducting Fluffy’s food, litter and veterinary bills. A bona fide service animal, such as a guide dog used by someone who has a visual or hearing impairment or a physical disability, is another story. The cost to buy, train and maintain (food, grooming, vet care) a service animal under these circumstances is generally deductible as a medical expense, according to IRS guidelines. If you foster an animal for a qualified 501(c)(3) pet adoption or rescue organization, you may also be able to write off certain unreimbursed expenses such as pet food and vet bills. And if a cat keeps your business free from rats, or a guard dog protects your business from thieves, you might be able to deduct some of the expenses for its care. “If it can be associated with some sort of income, [﻿it] was allowed,” says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

Body oil

OK, most of us can’t deduct the cost of body oil, no matter how great it makes your skin feel. But what if you’re a bodybuilder? It takes a lot of oil to make your body shine like that, and it’s a legitimate expense for professional weight lifters.

Clarinet lessons

In 1962, a parent deducted the cost of clarinet lessons for her child, says Lisa Green﻿e-Lewis, CPA and tax expert with TurboTax. The reasoning: An orthodontist said it would correct the child’s overbite. The IRS allowed the deduction as a medical expense.

A doctor’s note can help you get some other medical deductions – such as costs of quitting smoking or losing weight. Be sure to document your costs – and get that note from the doctor.