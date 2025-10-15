Javascript is not enabled.

Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

10 Weird Tax Breaks You Won’t Believe the IRS Allows

Ransoms, body oil and wedding leftovers can all save you money at tax time

By

Daniel Bortz and John Waggoner,

 
Updated February 19, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published April 03, 2023
/ Updated February 19, 2025
generic-video-poster

Clarinet lessons. Cosmetic procedures. Private tutors. These aren't just things that you'd associate with the 1 percent. They're real tax breaks you can claim —﻿ in certain circumstances, that is. 

Here’s a look at 10 of the most unusual tax deductions the IRS allows.

Animal expenses

Owning a pet for emotional support may ease your anxiety, but that’s not a legitimate reason for deducting Fluffy’s food, litter and veterinary bills. A bona fide service animal, such as a guide dog used by someone who has a visual or hearing impairment or a physical disability, is another story. The cost to buy, train and maintain (food, grooming, vet care) a service animal under these circumstances is generally deductible as a medical expense, according to IRS guidelines. If you foster an animal for a qualified 501(c)(3) pet adoption or rescue organization, you may also be able to write off certain unreimbursed expenses such as pet food and vet bills. And if a cat keeps your business free from rats, or a guard dog protects your business from thieves, you might be able to deduct some of the expenses for its care. “If it can be associated with some sort of income, [﻿it] was allowed,” says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

Body oil

OK, most of us can’t deduct the cost of body oil, no matter how great it makes your skin feel. But what if you’re a bodybuilder? It takes a lot of oil to make your body shine like that, and it’s a legitimate expense for professional weight lifters.

Estimate Your 2024 Taxes

AARP’s tax calculator can help you predict what you’re likely to pay for the 2024 tax year.

Clarinet lessons

In 1962, a parent deducted the cost of clarinet lessons for her child, says Lisa Green﻿e-Lewis, CPA and tax expert with TurboTax. The reasoning: An orthodontist said it would correct the child’s overbite. The IRS allowed the deduction as a medical expense.

A doctor’s note can help you get some other medical deductions – such as costs of quitting smoking or losing weight. Be sure to document your costs – and get that note from the doctor.

Cosmetic procedures

The IRS will allow you to include cosmetic surgery in your medical expenses if it is necessary to improve a deformity from (or directly related to) a congenital abnormality, an injury from an accident or trauma, or a disfiguring disease. “There was a case where an ﻿exotic ﻿dancer, known as Chesty Love, tried to depreciate her breast implants on her taxes,” Green﻿e-Lewis says. “The IRS initially blocked the depreciation deduction, but the U.S. court ruled that the breast implants can be claimed as a business deduction.”

Elevators

If you have mobility problems and can’t leave your multistory house, an elevator is a reasonable solution — and a deductible one, says Melanie Lauridsen, vice president of tax policy and advocacy at the American Institute of CPAs. Two hitches: First, this is a medical deduction. That means you can only use the amount of total qualifying medical expenses that are above 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income (AGI). Second, if the elevator increases the value of your property, you must subtract that amount from the amount you deduct. The same rule holds true for swimming pools (more below﻿).

Ransoms

Ransomware is a malicious computer program that encrypts important business information. The hackers demand payment for a key that will unlock the digital data. It’s a big business: In 2024, healthcare technology company Change Healthcare was forced to shut down its entire network due to a ransomware attack, and the company paid the hackers $22 million to prevent the release of stolen data. Most ransomware attacks are aimed at small businesses, however. You can deduct the cost of a ransomware attack as a business expense, provided you can prove the attack occurred.

generic-video-poster

Swimming pools

Yes, fun is good for you, but you can’t deduct the costs associated with a swimming pool because swimming makes you happy. The IRS did allow a deduction for installing a swimming pool at the home of an arthritis sufferer whose doctor prescribed regular swimming for him, according to eFile. 

Tutors

If your child has a learning disability, such as dyslexia, and you hire a tutor to help, you can claim the cost of that tutor as a medical deduction. “It really has to be like a specialized teacher,” Lauridsen says. “It can’t just be a reading teacher like that you find in a regular public school.” Because this is a medical deduction, it would be subject to the 7.5 percent AGI limitation.

Wedding stuff

What to do with the leftover food from the reception? What about that wedding dress you’ll never wear again? Donate them to charity and take a charitable deduction. To claim the donations, you’ll need to itemize deductions on your tax return using Schedule A.

Whaling boat repairs

If you happen to own a whaling boat, you can deduct $10,000 a year for repairs. Don’t run out and buy one. The U.S. government bans whaling, but certain Native American tribes are allowed to do so.

Remember that it’s not worthwhile to itemize your deductions unless you have more itemized deductions than the standard deduction, which is $14,600 for single filers and $29,200 for married couples filing jointly for the 2024 tax year. Heads of households get a $21,900 standard deduction. For those 65 and older or blind and who are filing jointly, the standard deduction increases by $1,550 ($1,950 for single filers and heads of households).

Need help with your tax return? Try AARP's tax calculator, or visit AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to learn about free tax prep services by 30,000 volunteers nationwide.

Find Your State's Tax Guide

Learn more about your state’s tax policies and tax breaks. Check back for updates and new guides.

Daniel Bortz is a personal finance editor at AARP, where he writes and edits money content for the website, from saving and budgeting to building wealth and money management skills. His work has been published by the New York Times, the Washington Post, Consumer Reports, Entrepreneur, Kiplinger, Newsweek, Money and other national publications.

John Waggoner is a contributing writer of all things financial for AARP, from budgeting and taxes to retirement planning and Social Security. Previously, he was a reporter for Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and USA Today and has written books on investing and the 2008 financial crisis. Waggoner’s USA Today investing column ran in dozens of newspapers for 25 years.

