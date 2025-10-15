7 Tax Breaks After 50 You Can't Afford to Miss

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

7 Tax Breaks After 50 You Can't Afford to Miss

Uncle Sam offers a handful of perks to taxpayers of a certain age

By

Rocky Mengle and Patricia Amend,

 
Updated July 09, 2025
AARP
Reviewed by

Reviewed by Roman Corpuz, Assistant National Director at the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

Comments
Published January 19, 2024
/ Updated July 09, 2025
three brown eggs nestled in shredded tax forms on a red field
Pete Ryan

Senior discounts aren’t the only way to save money when you get older — you can also lower your taxes. That’s right: Starting as young as age 50, you may become eligible for some valuable tax breaks from Uncle Sam.

Some allow you to contribute more to individual retirement accounts (IRAs),﻿ employer-sponsored retirement plans such as 401(k)s and health savings accounts (HSAs). This can be a big help if you’re behind on your retirement savings goals or are looking for a source of tax-free money to pay out-of-pocket medical expenses.

If you're already retired, there are other tax benefits that can cut your tax bill when you file your return.

But if you don't know about these perks, you can't claim them. ﻿Let's take a look at seven tax breaks for people 50 or older.

1. Contribute more to your retirement plan

“The most important kicker when one is over 50 is the additional deductible contribution to a 401(k) or IRA,” says John Power, a certified financial planner at Power Plans in Walpole, Massachusetts. “These are often the highest﻿-earning years, and they often synchronize with children becoming independent,” reducing household expenses. If this is your situation, Power encourages maximizing your retirement savings.﻿

﻿For 2025, the standard contribution limit for employees who participate in 401(k) and 403(b) programs, most 457 retirement saving plans and the federal government's Thrift Savings Plan increases to $23,500, up from $23,000 in 2024. Employees 50 and older can contribute an additional $7,500, for a total of $31,000. These additional amounts are known as “catch-up” contributions. And, starting in 2025, workers who are 60 to 63 years old can make bigger catch-up contribution﻿s — up to $11,250, for a grand total of $34,750.

There’s a similar system for annual contributions to most IRAs. For 2025, the standard contribution limit for a traditional or Roth IRA is $7,000, the same amount allowed for 2024. But once again, you can put more in if you’re at least 50 years old (although there's no “supersized” IRA catch-up for people ages 60 to 63). For most IRAs, the 2025 catch-up amount is $1,000, the same as in 2024. (Different contribution limits apply to special IRAs available to small business owners and self-employed people, such as SEP IRAs and SIMPLE IRAs.)

Attractive as these catch-up provisions are, only 15 percent of eligible savers make them, according to Vanguard’s most recent “How America Saves” report.

At the same time, data from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College indicates that roughly 2 in 5 U.S. households are at risk of being unable to maintain their preretirement standard of living in retirement.

In addition to making your retirement more secure, contributing to a tax-deferred retirement plan such as a traditional IRA or 401(k) can reduce your taxable income. Let's say your salary is $75,000. Contribute 6 percent of that amount — $4,500 — and your taxable income will drop to $70,500. If you’re a single filer in the 22 percent tax bracket, that would cut your federal income tax bill by $990.

Remember, this applies to a traditional IRA or 401(k). Retirement contributions to a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) are made on an after-tax basis. You get no up-front tax break for these contributions, but the qualifying withdrawals that you take in retirement will be tax-free. When you contribute pretax money to a traditional IRA or 401(k), it will grow tax-free, but you'll be liable for taxes once you start making withdrawals in retirement.

Also keep in mind that the tax deduction you receive for contributions to a traditional IRA may be reduced or even eliminated if you are covered by a workplace retirement plan (or your spouse is) and your income exceeds certain limits. Under IRS rules, for 2025:

  • A single taxpayer with a retirement plan at work can’t deduct any of their IRA contributions if their modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) is $89,000 or more. (MAGI is your adjusted gross income, plus certain deductions, such as the student loan interest deduction.)
  • For married couples filing jointly, if the spouse making the IRA contribution is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the MAGI cut-off is $146,000.
  • If an IRA contributor is not covered by a workplace retirement plan but has a spouse who is, there’s no deduction at a MAGI of $246,000 or more.

Roth IRAs also have income limits. For 2025, a single taxpayer can’t contribute to a Roth IRA if their MAGI is $165,000 or more. For married couples filing jointly, the cut-off is $246,000. (Your MAGI for Roth IRA purposes may be different from your MAGI for purposes of the IRA deduction.)

Finally, when it comes to a traditional IRA or Roth IRA, you have until the tax-filing deadline for the year to make a contribution — that is, you can count a contribution against your 2024 taxes if you make it by April 15, 2025. However, for 401(k)s, 403(b)s, Thrift Savings Plans and most 457 plans, the deadline is Dec. 31 of the tax year.

Most Popular

2. Ease the pain of RMDs

Obviously, the longer you tap your retirement savings, the greater the odds of them running out. Nevertheless, you can’t leave that money untouched forever. At some point, you’ll have to take required minimum distributions (RMDs), a federally set minimum amount you must annually withdraw from a tax-deferred retirement plan such as a traditional IRA or 401(k). (Roth IRAs and 401﻿(k﻿)s don't require distributions while the owner is alive.)

﻿You can wait until the year in which you reach age 73 before you start taking RMDs.﻿ For your first RMD, you can delay it until April 1 of the following year, but after that you’ll have to take your RMD by the end of each calendar year.

If you're an IRA owner and don't need the money from the RMD to get by, you might ﻿consider making a qualified charitable distribution (QCD). If you’re at least 70½ years old, you can donate up to $108,000 in 2025 (up from $105,000 in 2024) directly from your IRA to a qualified charity and you won't owe income tax on the distribution. Plus, if you’re 73 or older, the donation counts toward your RMD for the year.

You can also make a one-time QCD of up to $54,000 to a charitable remainder annuity trust, charitable remainder unitrust or charitable gift annuity in 2025 (up from $53,000 in 2024).

3. Max out your HSA with catch-up contributions

Another often overlooked opportunity lies in health savings accounts, says Brenna Baucu﻿m, founder of Collective Wealth Planning in Salem, Oregon. Many employers offer HSAs as part of their benefits package (and might even put some money in the account), but you can open one on your own if it’s not offered at work.

“For those in their 50s, HSAs offer a unique advantage," she says. "By contributing to your HSA, you prepare for future health care expenses and enjoy a triple tax benefit — tax-deductible contributions, tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals for qualified medical expenses.” However, you can’t contribute to an HSA unless you have medical insurance under a high-deductible health plan (HDHP).

For 2025, you can contribute up to $4,300 if you have coverage under a﻿n HDHP for yourself (up from $4,150 in 2024), or up to $8,550 for family coverage (up from $8,300 in 2024). If you’re at least 55 years old, you can contribute up to $1,000 more. However, your contribution limit will be reduced by any amount your employer contributed that has been excluded from your income.

Sandi Weaver, owner of Weaver Financial in Mission, Kansas, reminds her clients to make use of the catch-up contribution once they reach 55: “We get an immediate tax deduction for that catch-up, plus for the basic HSA contribution itself.”

Plus, the account is yours: If you open an HSA through your employer, you can take it with you to a new job and use the funds in retirement. 

generic-video-poster

4. Enjoy a larger standard deduction at 65

You can look forward to an additional tax benefit down the road. The standard deduction, which reduces your taxable income and, in turn, lowers your tax bill, is larger once you reach 65.

For 2024 taxes — the ones your must pay by April 15, 2025 — the basic standard deduction is $14,600 for a single taxpayer (or a married person filing separately from their spouse), or $29,200 for a married couple filing jointly﻿. ﻿﻿﻿﻿

But ﻿if you are 65 or older, you get an extra deduction — $1,950 if you're single (other than a surving spouse) or $1,550 if you're married (so, $3,100 total if both you and your mate are 65-plus). The extra deduction﻿s are doubled for taxpayers who are both 65-plus and blind.

For the 2025 tax year, which you will file a return for in 2026, the basic standard deduction will be $30,000 for joint filers and $15,000 for single taxpayers and married people filing separately. The extra amount for people 65 or older jumps to $2,000 for single taxpayers and $3,200 for married people.

5. Older people with a lower income may qualify for a tax credit

If you are at least 65 years old or have a disability, you can claim the Credit for the Elderly or the Disabled if your income is below a certain amount.

If you are claiming the credit based on your age, it can be worth as much as:

  • $7,500 for married couples filing a joint return﻿.
  • $3,750 for married people filing a separate return from their spouse. (With this filing status, you can only claim the credit if you lived apart from your spouse for the entire tax year.)
  • $5,000 for all other adults 65 or older﻿.

There are two sets of income limits, which depend on your filing status. The first limit is based on your adjusted gross income (AGI), while the other is based on your nontaxable ﻿Social ﻿Security, pension, annuity or disability income.

This table shows who generally can claim the credit if all the other requirements are met.﻿

The credit is nonrefundable, which means it can’t reduce your tax bill below $0 and trigger a tax refund. For instance, if you owe $5,000 in taxes before the credit is applied and your credit is worth $7,500, you won’t get a $2,500 refund — but at least your tax bill will be wiped out in this example, so you won’t have to pay the IRS when you file your return.

Tax credits are better than tax deductions. Deductions reduce your taxable income, which lowers your tax bill, but your tax savings don’t equal the amount of the deduction. For example, if you are in the 24 percent tax bracket and you qualify for a $100 deduction, your tax bill is $24 lower.

Credits, on the other hand, generally reduce your tax bill on a dollar-for-dollar basis (unless it’s a nonrefundable credit that’s greater than your pre-credit tax liability). For instance, if you owe $500 in tax before accounting for any tax credits and you qualify for a $300 credit, your final tax bill will be only $200.

6. Claim the new tax break for people 65+

The “One Big Beautiful Bill,” signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4, includes a new AARP-supported tax break designed to help older Americans.

 Taxpayers age 65 or older can now claim a $6,000 deduction ($12,000 for married couples) if their modified adjusted income (MAGI) falls below $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly. The deduction phases out with income, reducing by six cents for every dollar your MAGI is over the threshold, until you hit $175,000 for singles or $250,000 for couples, when it drops to zero.

Taxpayers can stack the new deduction on top of the existing extra standard deduction for people age 65-plus. For the 2025 tax year, that deduction is $2,000 for single taxpayers and $1,600 per qualifying spouse for married couples filing jointly.

The new tax deduction runs through the 2028 tax year, after which it is set to expire.

7. Don’t forget about state and local tax breaks

Your state, county or city might offer tax breaks for older adults, too.

For instance, some states offer income tax deductions, credits, or exemptions for Social Security benefits or other types of retirement income — or for just being over a certain age.

Property tax breaks for older adults are also very popular with state and local lawmakers. It’s even possible to get an age-based sales tax reduction or exemption in some places.

Reach out to your state’s tax agency or your local tax department to learn more about tax breaks that might be available for older adults in your area.

Need help with your tax return? Try AARP's tax calculator.

Find Your State's Tax Guide

Learn more about your state’s tax policies and tax breaks. Check back for updates and new guides.

Visit AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to learn more about free tax prep services by 30,000 volunteers nationwide.

%{postComment}%

Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.

Rocky Mengle has more than 25 years of experience covering federal and state tax developments for CPAs, tax attorneys, and ordinary taxpayers, including stints at Kiplinger Personal Finance and Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Patricia Amend has been a lifestyle writer and editor for 30 years. She was a staff writer at Inc. magazine; a reporter at the Fidelity Publishing Group; and a senior editor at Published Image, a financial education company that was acquired by Standard & Poor’s.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All