7 Tax Breaks After 50 You Can't Afford to Miss

Senior discounts aren’t the only way to save money when you get older — you can also lower your taxes. That’s right: Starting as young as age 50, you may become eligible for some valuable tax breaks from Uncle Sam.

Some allow you to contribute more to individual retirement accounts (IRAs),﻿ employer-sponsored retirement plans such as 401(k)s and health savings accounts (HSAs). This can be a big help if you’re behind on your retirement savings goals or are looking for a source of tax-free money to pay out-of-pocket medical expenses.

If you're already retired, there are other tax benefits that can cut your tax bill when you file your return.

But if you don't know about these perks, you can't claim them. ﻿Let's take a look at seven tax breaks for people 50 or older.

1. Contribute more to your retirement plan

“The most important kicker when one is over 50 is the additional deductible contribution to a 401(k) or IRA,” says John Power, a certified financial planner at Power Plans in Walpole, Massachusetts. “These are often the highest﻿-earning years, and they often synchronize with children becoming independent,” reducing household expenses. If this is your situation, Power encourages maximizing your retirement savings.﻿

﻿For 2025, the standard contribution limit for employees who participate in 401(k) and 403(b) programs, most 457 retirement saving plans and the federal government's Thrift Savings Plan increases to $23,500, up from $23,000 in 2024. Employees 50 and older can contribute an additional $7,500, for a total of $31,000. These additional amounts are known as “catch-up” contributions. And, starting in 2025, workers who are 60 to 63 years old can make bigger catch-up contribution﻿s — up to $11,250, for a grand total of $34,750.

There’s a similar system for annual contributions to most IRAs. For 2025, the standard contribution limit for a traditional or Roth IRA is $7,000, the same amount allowed for 2024. But once again, you can put more in if you’re at least 50 years old (although there's no “supersized” IRA catch-up for people ages 60 to 63). For most IRAs, the 2025 catch-up amount is $1,000, the same as in 2024. (Different contribution limits apply to special IRAs available to small business owners and self-employed people, such as SEP IRAs and SIMPLE IRAs.)

Attractive as these catch-up provisions are, only 15 percent of eligible savers make them, according to Vanguard’s most recent “How America Saves” report.

At the same time, data from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College indicates that roughly 2 in 5 U.S. households are at risk of being unable to maintain their preretirement standard of living in retirement.

In addition to making your retirement more secure, contributing to a tax-deferred retirement plan such as a traditional IRA or 401(k) can reduce your taxable income. Let's say your salary is $75,000. Contribute 6 percent of that amount — $4,500 — and your taxable income will drop to $70,500. If you’re a single filer in the 22 percent tax bracket, that would cut your federal income tax bill by $990.

Remember, this applies to a traditional IRA or 401(k). Retirement contributions to a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) are made on an after-tax basis. You get no up-front tax break for these contributions, but the qualifying withdrawals that you take in retirement will be tax-free. When you contribute pretax money to a traditional IRA or 401(k), it will grow tax-free, but you'll be liable for taxes once you start making withdrawals in retirement.

Also keep in mind that the tax deduction you receive for contributions to a traditional IRA may be reduced or even eliminated if you are covered by a workplace retirement plan (or your spouse is) and your income exceeds certain limits. Under IRS rules, for 2025:

A single taxpayer with a retirement plan at work can’t deduct any of their IRA contributions if their modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) is $89,000 or more. (MAGI is your adjusted gross income, plus certain deductions, such as the student loan interest deduction.)

For married couples filing jointly, if the spouse making the IRA contribution is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the MAGI cut-off is $146,000.

If an IRA contributor is not covered by a workplace retirement plan but has a spouse who is, there’s no deduction at a MAGI of $246,000 or more.

Roth IRAs also have income limits. For 2025, a single taxpayer can’t contribute to a Roth IRA if their MAGI is $165,000 or more. For married couples filing jointly, the cut-off is $246,000. (Your MAGI for Roth IRA purposes may be different from your MAGI for purposes of the IRA deduction.)

Finally, when it comes to a traditional IRA or Roth IRA, you have until the tax-filing deadline for the year to make a contribution — that is, you can count a contribution against your 2024 taxes if you make it by April 15, 2025. However, for 401(k)s, 403(b)s, Thrift Savings Plans and most 457 plans, the deadline is Dec. 31 of the tax year.