Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

How to Make Sure Your Charitable Donation Goes to a Worthy Cause

Take these steps to vet organizations and avoid scams

By

Cameron Huddleston,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 18, 2025
hundred dollar bills fall into a donation box, a gift box and black holes
Paul Spella (Getty Images 3)

It’s that time of year when you can’t escape crowded department stores, peppermint everything, holiday music … and a barrage of donation requests. Your phone won’t stop ringing, your mailbox is overflowing with appeals that tug at your heartstrings﻿ and everywhere you turn, someone in a Santa costume is asking you to hand over cash to help others in need.

It’s good to be generous around the holidays if giving fits within your budget. But with so many pleas for donations, it’s easy to give beyond your means.

That call or email asking for money could be coming from a scammer, not an actual charity. Of the nearly 9 in 10 U.S. adults who report they’ve experienced a scam, one-third said they’ve received a fraudulent charity donation request, according to an August survey from the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

And that fancy pen that came with a fundraising request? It could signal that the organization soliciting your donat﻿ion spends most of its budget on marketing and overhead, not the cause it says it supports. ﻿

“Just because a charity is ‘legitimate’ doesn’t mean it’s going to use your donation better than a scammer would,” says Laurie Styron, CEO of CharityWatch, an independent charity ratings organization.

A little research can help you feel confident that your money is truly going to a worthy cause. Take these steps before opening your heart and your wallet.

Resist pressure to donate on the spot

A high-pressure pitch to give right away is a big red flag that a charity isn’t on the up-and-up. “A lot of scammers and highly inefficient charities are relying on you making impulsive decisions,” Styron says.  

Most Popular

Don’t succumb. Even if the person claims to be with an organization you know or have donated to in the past, they could be a scammer pretending to represent that charity. Tell them you want to look into the organization further before giving, says Bennett Weiner, president and CEO of the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, a charity monitoring organization.  

If someone approaches you while you’re out or is soliciting door-to-door, ask for brochures on the organization or other material that you can take with you instead of donating on the spot. “Legitimate charities will welcome that,” Weiner says.

Verify the charity is real

Sometimes scammers create fake charities with names that sound similar to those of legitimate groups, says Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of charity ratings organization Charity Navigator. They may use artificial intelligence to craft emails, brochures and even videos that look professional and convincing.

One warning sign to watch for: A claim that 100 percent of donated funds go toward the charity’s programming or the cause it’s supporting. “All organizations have administrative costs,” Weiner says.

If you are uncertain about a charity, look it up using the IRS’ tax-exempt organization search tool. ﻿Almost all public charities and foundations must be registered with the IRS as tax-exempt organizations to receive tax-deductible contributions.

Additionally, most states require organizations to register with them before they can solicit donations from residents. The National Association of State Charity Officials has a list of state offices you can contact to see if a charity is registered in your state.﻿﻿

Reject unusual payment methods

A telltale sign of a charity scam is a request to make a donation﻿ via a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

The safest way to make a donation is with a credit card or check, according to the Federal Trade Commission — that way, there’s a record of what you gave. Steer clear of organizations that won’t accept these forms of payment.

Select charities that align with your values

Be proactive about your giving. Or, as Styron puts it: “Choose the charity, don’t let the charity choose you.”﻿

She recommends creating a “giving plan.” Start by identifying the causes you care most a﻿bout, and identify a few organizations — she recommends three to five — that focus on those issues. That gives your giving more impact. ﻿

“Donating to too many charities is also a great way to end up on dozens and dozens of telemarketing, email or direct mail lists, since many charities lack privacy policies that prohibit them from sharing your data,” Styron says. 

Once you’ve made your list, do some homework. Check those charities’ websites to get information about their mission, impact, finances and leadership.

But don’t base your decision solely on what the organization says about itself. Look to third-party sources for unbiased information about charities you are considering. ﻿

You can use the IRS tax﻿-exempt organization search tool to access a charity’s Form 990, which shows where every penny goes. A charity with a $5 million annual budget might be spending an outsize share on marketing and executive salaries. In addition, investigative journalism organization ProPublica has a database of charity tax filings and flags forms that indicate conflicts of interest and other issues of concern.

Nonprofit charity﻿-monitoring organizations can also be helpful resources﻿:  

  • CharityWatch grades charities on an efficiency rating scale of A+ to F based on deep research into their finances. The site’s top-rated charities allocate 75 percent or more of their budgets to programming.
  • Charity Navigator evaluates charities on four criteria — impact, finances, leadership, and culture and community — to issue a zero- to four-star rating. Thatcher says charities with four-star ratings typically allocate 70 percent or more of their operating budgets to programming.
  • BBB Wise Giving Alliance, affiliated with the Better Business Bureau, doesn’t rate charities, but it does measure them against 20 standards of accountability, such as fundraising expenses, board compensation and donor privacy. An organization must spend at least 65 percent of its budget on programming to meet the alliance’s standard for appropriate program expenses.﻿
%{postComment}%

Cameron Huddleston is an award-winning personal finance journalist and author of Mom and Dad, We Need to Talk: How to Have Essential Conversations With Your Parents About Their Finances. Her work has appeared in Kiplinger.com, Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Forbes Advisor, Chicago Tribune, Business Insider and many more online and print publications.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All