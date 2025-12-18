It’s that time of year when you can’t escape crowded department stores, peppermint everything, holiday music … and a barrage of donation requests. Your phone won’t stop ringing, your mailbox is overflowing with appeals that tug at your heartstrings﻿ and everywhere you turn, someone in a Santa costume is asking you to hand over cash to help others in need.

It’s good to be generous around the holidays if giving fits within your budget. But with so many pleas for donations, it’s easy to give beyond your means.

Members only

That call or email asking for money could be coming from a scammer, not an actual charity. Of the nearly 9 in 10 U.S. adults who report they’ve experienced a scam, one-third said they’ve received a fraudulent charity donation request, according to an August survey from the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

And that fancy pen that came with a fundraising request? It could signal that the organization soliciting your donat﻿ion spends most of its budget on marketing and overhead, not the cause it says it supports. ﻿

“Just because a charity is ‘legitimate’ doesn’t mean it’s going to use your donation better than a scammer would,” says Laurie Styron, CEO of CharityWatch, an independent charity ratings organization.

A little research can help you feel confident that your money is truly going to a worthy cause. Take these steps before opening your heart and your wallet.

Resist pressure to donate on the spot

A high-pressure pitch to give right away is a big red flag that a charity isn’t on the up-and-up. “A lot of scammers and highly inefficient charities are relying on you making impulsive decisions,” Styron says.