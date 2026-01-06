Identifying work-from-home scams can be tricky, especially as they often appear alongside legitimate opportunities on popular job-search websites. You might also get a text: “Hello, I’m Mary from [company name], are you open for work?” The pay is $250 to $500 a day!

If you’re a retiree looking to supplement your Social Security or, certainly, anyone needing to make ends meet, it can be awfully tempting to follow those leads. Who wouldn’t like to earn big money stuffing envelopes or posting online ads from the comfort of your couch, or get all the tools and training needed to start a lucrative home-based business?

Members only

But few of these out-of-the-blue offers ever lead to actual income. Instead, they’re liable to leave you with a lighter bank account or even heavily in debt.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says that business and job opportunity scams were among the top scams people reported to the agency in 2024, with losses of $501 million — more than five times the $90 million reported lost in 2020. And because fraud is notoriously underreported, the actual amount is undoubtedly far higher..

The median loss in those cases was $2,000, among the highest for fraud categories tracked by the FTC.

What work-from-home job scams look like

Typical schemes invite you to get to work stuffing envelopes, processing billing forms for medical offices, filling out online surveys, doing typing or data entry, or assembling crafts. You’ll often be asked to pay something up front for supplies, certifications, coaching or client leads — or sent a check to cover such expenses, which turns out to be bogus.

In return you may get a load of useless information, or nothing at all, or a demand that you place more ads to recruit more people into the scheme.