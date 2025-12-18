Five of the Biggest Scams to Watch for in 2026 

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Five of the Biggest Scams to Watch for in 2026 

Familiar frauds are more sophisticated, and some disturbing new schemes are emerging

By

Ken Budd,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 19, 2025
hands made of computer code reach out from a computer screen to type on a keyboard
Moor Studio/Getty Images

The caller said he worked for a relief check company. “Our records show you may have $5,286 waiting in a relief check that’s already been issued in your name, but has not yet been collected,” he said in messages that reached phones nationwide. “This could be from past relief programs or federal assistance payments … Search your name and collect it before it’s returned.” 

The call was a scam. The supposed relief-payment site asked you to enter personal information as a way to collect your data and flood you with spam. Over a two-month period in the fall of 2025, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) received more than 800 complaints about the calls.

In a tough economy, financial-relief scams like this one could become more prevalent, predicts Eva Valesquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. This could include scams ranging from bogus health insurance to phony job offers and tariff relief schemes.

“People will be looking for ways to alleviate their burdens,” Valesquez says of 2026. “So when they get a [message] that says, ‘Hey, apply here, just send us this information,’ and it’s all of your personal information, including your checking account, I think they’ll be vulnerable to that.”

Fraud is already rampant. Since 2020, the number of adults age 60 and older who reported a loss of $10,000 or more from impostor scams alone more than quadrupled in 2024, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Reported losses of $100,000 or more jumped from $55 million to $445 million during that same period, but because fraud is known to be vastly underreported, the actual numbers are surely far higher. And AI’s growing ubiquity will only worsen the problem in 2026, Val﻿esquez surmises.

Join Our Fight Against Fraud

Here’s what you can do to help protect people 50 and older from scams and fraud:

  • Sign up to become a digital fraud fighter to help raise awareness about the latest scams.
  • Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. 

“The sophistication level of AI will make it that much harder for people to discern legitimate from illegitimate, real from fake,” she says. “I hate to say this, because I sound like such a cynic, but I encourage people to adopt a zero-trust attitude.”

What scams are likely to be most problematic in 2026? Fraud experts cite these five.

1. Employment scams

U.S. employers laid off more than 1.1﻿7 million workers in 2025, the most since the 2020 pandemic. Because of that, “Employment scams are making a big comeback,” says BBB spokesperson Melanie McGovern. And as a rough labor market extends into 2026, desperate job hunters may be more susceptible to fraud, including bogus jobs in online ads, on social media and job search websites. Some scammers also impersonate real employment agencies and companies. Their goals: To obtain personal information or money by requiring you to pay a fee.    

How to stay safe:

  • Never pay a fee. If you’re required to pay money to get a job or an interview, it’s a scam.
  • Distrust big promises. Guarantees of great pay and few hours for a work-from-home job are probably too good to be true.
  • Understand job-app risks. Reputable sites like LinkedIn and Indeed aren’t immune to fake job posts.
  • Scrutinize the source. If a recruiter contacts you, check the company’s website and see if they’re hiring for that particular position and if the person actually works there.
  • Be careful when posting your résumé. “Think about what you’re publicly posting,” says Amy Nofziger, senior director of victim support with the AARP Fraud Watch Network. “A criminal could use information to manipulate you.”

Most Popular

2. Recovery scams 

Getting scammed is horrendous. Getting re-scammed may be worse. That’s what happens with recovery scams: Criminals promise to help victims recoup their losses and charge fees for their nonexistent services.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of recovery scams,” Nofziger says of 2026, pointing to the continued growth of scams as a whole, particularly pig-butchering or financial-grooming scams (criminals, usually based overseas, carefully foster an online relationship with a victim to create feelings of trust, then lure them into bogus cryptocurrency investments). Once victims realize they’re in the midst of a scam, they often tell the criminals that they’re calling the police. The criminals note this — “They probably record every conversation,” Nofziger says — then follow up weeks later posing as someone from law enforcement, a consumer advocacy organization, a law firm or a government agency. 

How to stay safe: 

  • Watch for upfront fees. Criminals may charge in advance for their fake services and ask you to pay with gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers or Venmo.
  • Beware of phony checks. Scammers will sometimes send a counterfeit check, often for more than what you lost, the FTC notes. Then they’ll say they overpaid and instruct you to return the balance.
  • Do your homework. Search the recovery firm’s name using keywords such as “scam,” “fraud” or “complaint.”

3. Digital arrest

The process is terrifying. You receive a call saying that you’re the subject of a criminal investigation. It might be a police officer charging you with money laundering. Or maybe it’s a customs official claiming they intercepted drugs en route to your home. Bogus law enforcement officers then interrogate you on video calls, not just for hours, but days, as they threaten you with criminal charges and pressure you to pay settlements or fines.

“It’s a terror-based scam that involves holding a person digitally captive,” says Frank McKenna, chief fraud strategist with Point Predictive in San Diego, California. “They’ll get you in a video call, and they won’t let you go — they’ll basically transfer you from person to person.”

Digital arrest is an enormous problem in India that’s starting to spread to the United States, McKenna says. In India, digital arrest scams and related cybercrimes nearly tripled from 2022 to 2024, the Indian government reported in March 2025. In September, a retired doctor in Hyderabad died from a heart attack after enduring nearly 70 hours of digital arrest and constant video surveillance, India Today reported.  

Scammers use AI “to create deepfake videos and forged documents, including court orders or arrest warrants, to deceive victims by making their threats appear more credible,” according to ISACA, an association for information systems/information technology professionals.

Unlike a romance scam, where criminals may spend months building a rapport with their victims, scammers use intimidation and threats to steal your money. Such scare tactics are increasingly appearing in a growing number of scams.

“We’re seeing a lot more overzealous threats to victims,” Nofziger says. “Very aggressive: ‘I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill your family.’ We’ve had victims who have gotten pictures of dead bodies and pictures of car accidents saying, ‘This is what’s going to happen to you.’ ” 

How to stay safe:

  • Hang up. “Law enforcement doesn’t call people and threaten to arrest them,” McKenna says. “If you get a call like this, hang up.”
  • Remember how the system works. Court orders or arrest warrants are not delivered through phone calls, emails or social media messages, ISACA notes.

 4. “Hello pervert” scams

Most scams aren’t new. They’re often old frauds that resurface with new twists. That’s the case with a “Hello pervert” scam. Criminals email to say they’ve hacked your computer and recorded you visiting porn sites. If you don’t pay them, they’ll share evidence of your naughty behavior with your email contact list. To increase the pressure, scammers might include photos of your home (to make you feel like you’re being watched) and spoof your email address, so it appears that the blackmailer is contacting you via your own email account﻿,﻿ according to Malwarebytes, a cyber protection company.

“We’ve seen a spike in these ‘I know what you’re doing on your computer’ kind of scams,” says AARP’s Nofziger. One possible reason is the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Scammers often exploit subjects that dominate the news (heavy media coverage about bankruptcies, for example, might lead to bankruptcy scams). Such scams also tend to follow data breaches. Scammers obtain personal info, which makes the threat seem more legitimate.   

“These are highly personalized messages that scammers use to extort you based on information they find in data breaches,” McKenna says.

How to stay safe: 

  • Don’t take the bait. “These messages are not real,” says McKenna. “The best thing is to delete them and not respond.” Also, if you reply, the scammers know that your email address is active — and they’ll likely send more messages.
  • Never open attachments from unsolicited emails. Blackmail messages are frequently sent as PDFs to bypass phishing filters.
  • Stay calm. Blackmailers may demand payment within 24 hours, but urgency is a frequent scam tactic. When we panic and act rashly, we make poor decisions.

5. Romance scams

Romance scams aren’t new, either, but they are Nofziger’s most significant concern for 2026 because of their relentlessness and prevalence — and the devastation that often follows. They follow a familiar pattern. A scammer, frequently known as a catfisher, assumes a false identity and forms relationships with victims through dating apps, messaging apps and social media. Once they establish trust, they will ask for money or suggest investments in cryptocurrency.  

Some scammers attempt to build connections by leveraging mutual interests, which they can easily find through your social media accounts. If you’re in a running group, the scammer might claim to be a runner too. If you recently traveled to Paris, the criminal will share their own experience strolling the Champs-Élysées. They might also profess to be a long-lost friend.

“We’re starting to call them friendship scams instead of romance scams, because a lot of times now it’s somebody wanting to be your friend and talking you up,” says McGovern. “And then there’s the ask of, ‘Hey, I’m investing in this great crypto platform. You should get involved too.’ ”

How to stay safe:

  • Ignore wrong numbers. Scammers will sometimes call or text seemingly by mistake. Once you respond, they’ll start a conversation.
  • Stay on the platform. Your new friend may want to move the conversation from a dating app or social media site to an alternative, such as WhatsApp. The reason: They don’t want the conversation to be monitored by a platform’s scam-seeking algorithms.
  • Understand love bombing. It’s a common tactic: Someone overwhelms you with over-the-top adoration and affection, usually in the very early stages of a relationship. Love bombing isn’t normal — and it’s a way for scammers to control the relationship.
  • Ask to meet in person. If someone can never meet face-to-face, that’s a red flag.

More information

If you are a scam victim or have questions about scams and fraud, you can call the free AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 for advice and support.

%{postComment}%

Ken Budd has written for National Geographic Traveler, Travel+Leisure, The Washington Post Magazine and many more. He is the author of a memoir, The Voluntourist.

 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All