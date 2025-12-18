Five of the Biggest Scams to Watch for in 2026 

The caller said he worked for a relief check company. “Our records show you may have $5,286 waiting in a relief check that’s already been issued in your name, but has not yet been collected,” he said in messages that reached phones nationwide. “This could be from past relief programs or federal assistance payments … Search your name and collect it before it’s returned.”

The call was a scam. The supposed relief-payment site asked you to enter personal information as a way to collect your data and flood you with spam. Over a two-month period in the fall of 2025, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) received more than 800 complaints about the calls.

In a tough economy, financial-relief scams like this one could become more prevalent, predicts Eva Valesquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. This could include scams ranging from bogus health insurance to phony job offers and tariff relief schemes.

“People will be looking for ways to alleviate their burdens,” Valesquez says of 2026. “So when they get a [message] that says, ‘Hey, apply here, just send us this information,’ and it’s all of your personal information, including your checking account, I think they’ll be vulnerable to that.”

Fraud is already rampant. Since 2020, the number of adults age 60 and older who reported a loss of $10,000 or more from impostor scams alone more than quadrupled in 2024, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Reported losses of $100,000 or more jumped from $55 million to $445 million during that same period, but because fraud is known to be vastly underreported, the actual numbers are surely far higher. And AI’s growing ubiquity will only worsen the problem in 2026, Val﻿esquez surmises.

“The sophistication level of AI will make it that much harder for people to discern legitimate from illegitimate, real from fake,” she says. “I hate to say this, because I sound like such a cynic, but I encourage people to adopt a zero-trust attitude.”

What scams are likely to be most problematic in 2026? Fraud experts cite these five.

1. Employment scams

U.S. employers laid off more than 1.1﻿7 million workers in 2025, the most since the 2020 pandemic. Because of that, “Employment scams are making a big comeback,” says BBB spokesperson Melanie McGovern. And as a rough labor market extends into 2026, desperate job hunters may be more susceptible to fraud, including bogus jobs in online ads, on social media and job search websites. Some scammers also impersonate real employment agencies and companies. Their goals: To obtain personal information or money by requiring you to pay a fee.

How to stay safe: