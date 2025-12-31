The dog was barking and chasing the carpet cleaners in Mary Ellen Strange’s home. Maybe that’s why she answered her phone. Maybe it was the chaos and noise.

“I don’t answer phone calls from numbers that I don’t recognize, but in all the commotion, I felt my phone buzz in my pocket and I just grabbed it,” she says, recollecting that day in June 2024.

The caller claimed to be from Amazon’s fraud detection unit. She asked if Strange, a 7﻿6-year-old﻿ widow in Indiana, had purchased a laptop computer and shipped it to New York. Strange said no. The caller then said her name was linked to a money laundering scheme.

“Someone in your name attempted to embezzle $94,000 in cash over the border,” the woman said, adding that many driver’s licenses and credit cards had been opened in her name.

Strange hung up. But later she thought: What if someone had accessed her Amazon account?

She Googled “Amazon fraud detection unit,” and a number popped up. Unbeknownst to Strange, the fraud unit was fake. She called and spoke with a man who repeated the money laundering charges, adding that it looked as though she had also bought child pornography online.

“He said, ‘Wow. These are some serious federal crimes,’ ” Strange says.

He transferred her to Felix Edwards, an officer with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Edwards gave her two options. The first: The government would press charges and issue arrest warrants. She would need to hire an attorney, and the court case might last five to eight years. Option two: The officer would confirm her accounts were legitimate and clear the charges. But she couldn’t tell anyone. And she had to move fast.

“I felt like I didn’t have any choice but to make a decision before we hung up the phone,” she says.

She chose option two. Complete confidentiality.

“We trust no one,” Edwards, the supposed FTC officer, said.

She would later wish she hadn’t trusted him either.

The scam progresses

Edwards promised to set up a meeting with his colleagues. They would need Strange to withdraw money to “document” it and prove it was hers. The U.S. Treasury Department would then reimburse her. She would also receive a new Social Security card and a certificate absolving her of the charges. It was an alternative dispute resolution process, he said. He had done this many times. It always turned out fine.

She believed him. Over the course of the summer, starting in June 2024, the two spoke by phone every day, typically two to three times a day.