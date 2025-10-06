Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the latest news, claiming advice, and answers to frequently asked questions about Social Security

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Gamblers Can Tax Deduct Their Losses. Why Can’t Scam Victims?

Many taxpayers who experience theft through fraud are devastated further by the IRS’s recent policy changes

By

Ken Budd and Christina Ianzito,

 
Updated October 06, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published July 30, 2024
/ Updated October 06, 2025
A man stands between two 2 clouds with one robber hand holding a bag of money and another hand holding out an empty palm
Matt Chinworth

The signature 2017 tax law implemented under the first Trump administration has had a ripple effect on scam victims: They’re required to pay federal taxes on the money stolen through scams. The July passage of the White House’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” extended that policy. It also maintained a longtime exception for people who have lost money in Ponzi-style investment schemes: This subset of investment scam victims, in many cases, can still deduct their losses. But victims of other types of scams will have to wait for congressional action to experience similar relief.

Meanwhile, the tax hit can extend their post-scam nightmares. “The thief stole most of their life savings, now the government demands the rest,” says Christopher Anderle, director of Legal Action of Wisconsin’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinic. “An income tax is supposed to tax those who have the ability to pay. Theft victims have lost the ability to pay, which is why, previously, they could deduct the loss.”

Victims’ stories

That was the case for Lori Flowers, 57, an oncology account specialist for a pharmaceutical company in North Carolina. A few years ago, she fell in love with a handsome man online — Herman Huysman from Belgium — after he reached out to her on LinkedIn to ask for advice about moving to her area of the state. He then spent months carefully grooming her. After she grew to care about and trust him, he said, “Lori, I need your help.” She eventually ended up “loaning” him $675,000 — nearly all of her savings, including funds from her 401(k), plus loans. “This man was masterful at manipulating my emotions,” notes Flowers. “I was like a lovesick teenager.”

Join Our Fight Against Fraud 

Here’s what you can do to help protect people 50 and older from scams and fraud: 

  • Sign up to become a digital fraud fighter to help raise awareness about the latest scams. 
  • Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country. 
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

When she finally discovered he was a scammer, she was devastated. Then she learned that she’d have to pay $225,000 in federal taxes on the money stolen. Because of that massive tax bill, she was forced to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, and the IRS was first in line for her money.

“It’s a revictimization by taxes,” says Flowers, who’s channeling her anger into trying to spread the word about the implications of this tax policy. (Flowers also has found solace in the AARP Fraud Watch Network’s free online support groups for scam victims. “It’s the greatest hour of my week, every week,” she says.)

In another case, the daughter of an older couple, Suzanne and Dennis Gomas, stole nearly $2 million from her parents through a complicated fraud scheme while she was purportedly running their pet food business. The daughter went to jail, but the couple ended up owing more than $412,000 in taxes on money that she had used for fraudulent purposes. The IRS denied their petition to deduct those losses from their tax bill, and they appealed.

Judge Tom Barber of the Middle District Court of Florida upheld the IRS denial, while noting the unfairness of the law (not something judges often do). Barber wrote, “The Court is bound to follow the law, even where, as here, the outcome seems unjust.”

cartoon of a woman holding a megaphone

Have you seen this scam?

  • Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 or report it with the AARP Scam Tracking Map.  
  • Get Watchdog Alerts for tips on avoiding such scams.
Report a Scam
Sign Up for Watchdog Alerts

Taxes on gambling losses

For the sake of comparison, it’s interesting to look at how the IRS handles gambling losses. People who lose money while gambling can deduct all of their losses against taxes on their winnings (although not to exceed their winnings). But a new provision in the July bill means that, starting on Jan. 1, 2026, they will only be able to deduct 90 percent of those losses on their federal taxes.

The powerful gambling industry is displeased: The 10 percent hit “creates an unfair precedent by taxing phantom income and uniquely penalizing a legal, heavily regulated activity,” Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, said in comments to the House Committee on Ways and Means on July 25.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., along with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., introduced a bill – the FAIR Bet Act — to make all gambling losses deductible once again.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who tried but failed to get a similar bill passed in the Senate, said in a statement that the new gambling legislation “is actually causing people to pay taxes on money they lost. It makes no sense.”

Why the law changed for scam victims, and its impact

So why was the deduction for money stolen through scams removed? “No one really knows,” says Anderle. “Usually, you get committee explanations about particular positions. There wasn’t one here. It was a rushed process. There was no official reasoning behind why victims of theft should have their taxes so dramatically increased.”

Meanwhile, the law will likely affect an ever-growing number of people as scams increase in sophistication and frequency.

A record $16.6 billion was reported stolen through scams and fraud last year, up 33 percent from $12 billion in 2023, according to the FBI. The actual losses are likely higher than the official numbers indicate, since many victims don’t report their losses or seek tax assistance, says Anderle. (In fact, the Federal Trade Commission submitted a report to Congress in 2024 indicating that, when accounting for underreporting, as much as $158.3 billion was stolen from Americans in 2023 alone.) “A lot of victims do not come forward or talk to organizations like ours because they’re too embarrassed,” Anderle says. “Many of them have already lost their life savings, and now they have a tax bill that would require them to sell their house to pay it or use the remainder of their savings. It’s devastating.”﻿

An April 2024 report, “Scammed then Taxed,” from the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, noted other repercussions of requiring victims to declare scam losses as income: It “may impact Medicare costs and eligibility for public benefits, such as Medicaid, subsidized housing, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.” Some scam victims who withdrew retirement funds were forced to pay up to $419 more per month for their Medicare Part B premiums, according to the Senate committee.﻿

The Ponzi scheme exception was passed in 2009, following the fallout from Bernie Madoff’s notorious $﻿50 billion investment fraud scheme. (Ponzi schemes involve paying off old investors with money from new investors to give the illusion that the initial investments were profitable.)

Legislative solutions

In May, AARP wrote to a group of U.S. lawmakers to support the bipartisan, bicameral Tax Relief for Victims of Crimes, Scams and Disasters Act (H.R. 3469, S. 1773). The legislation would not only have reinstated the deduction for money lost to non-Ponzi scams, but it would also have allowed people who paid taxes on theft losses between 2018 and 2025 to claim the deduction retroactively. This legislation was ultimately not included in July’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, nor was a similar amendment to the OBBBA (S. Amdt 2528) filed by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. The amendment would have allowed victims who had funds stolen from their retirement accounts to leverage the existing Ponzi scheme deduction and deduct those losses. It would also have permitted victims under the age of 59½ to not pay early withdrawal penalties in cases where their retirement funds had been withdrawn due to fraud.

There have been discussions in Congress about a second reconciliation package that would focus on bipartisan tax bills not included in the bill passed in July. Clark Flynt-Barr, AARP’s government affairs director for financial security, noted, “There’s been growing support for addressing this issue, with 20 bipartisan cosponsors supporting a House bill to reinstate the theft loss deduction. There will hopefully be another opportunity here.”﻿

Ways to fight back

If you’ve been scammed and you’re facing a large tax bill, your options are limited. Here are some steps to take.

Know the exceptions. Victims of Ponzi schemes are still allowed to use the deduction, says Flynt-Barr. You can also claim the deduction if you were scammed while conducting business. “If it’s clear from the record that this transaction where you lost money was motivated by business or financial interests, then you actually are allowed the deduction,” Anderle says. “It’s all about intent. If you were trying to get a service for your business, or you were trying to enter into a legitimate financial contract, and that was your sole, primary motivation, then that loss will be allowed.”

The business exception is not a slam dunk, however. The exceptions are “highly technical and may be difficult to decipher, even for tax professionals, let alone most taxpayers,” the Senate report notes.

File an ﻿offer in ﻿compromise (OIC). An OIC is an IRS relief option that lets you settle your tax debt for less than the full amount. Scam victims experiencing financial hardship can use this to reduce their tax liabilities; however, the process is complicated and time-consuming, with a low success rate. Legal Action of Wisconsin, for example, had a case where an octogenarian couple lost $1 million in a scam. The IRS did not accept their OIC. Instead, it told them to sell their home, one of their few remaining assets. “We often end up having to appeal,” says Anderle.

Seek legal assistance. Most people are hesitant to take on the IRS on their own, with good reason. It’s like a novice David battling a bureaucratic Goliath — and the OIC program is “complex, burdensome, and harsh,” according to the Senate committee report, with “stringent qualification requirements.”

Even attorneys can find it challenging. The process typically involves submitting 50 to 100 pages of documents, Nathaniel Puffer, director of the New Mexico Legal Aid Low Income Taxpayer Clinic, told the Senate committee. If you can’t afford a lawyer, look for a low-income law clinic in your area. The IRS has instructions for the OIC process on its website.

Write to lawmakers. If you want the theft deduction restored, share your thoughts with your U.S. senator or representative in the House. “Members of Congress care a lot about what their constituents think,” says Flynt-Barr. “When I worked on the Hill, that was the first question we’d get if we were considering sponsoring a bill: Have we heard about this from our constituents?”

She notes that informing lawmakers will increase the likelihood that the theft deduction will be included in a future tax bill. The deduction is a niche topic when it comes to tax issues, so many lawmakers may be ignorant of the problem, she adds. “They may not know if you don’t tell them.”

%{postComment}%

Ken Budd has written for National Geographic TravelerTravel+LeisureThe Washington Post Magazine and many more. He is the author of a memoir, The Voluntourist.

Christina Ianzito covers scams and fraud, and is the books editor for aarp.org and AARP The Magazine. Also a longtime travel writer and editor, she received a 2020 Lowell Thomas Award for travel writing from the Society of American Travel Writers Foundation.​

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

cartoon of a woman holding a megaphone

Have you seen this scam?

  • Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 or report it with the AARP Scam Tracking Map.  
  • Get Watchdog Alerts for tips on avoiding such scams.
Report a Scam
Sign Up for Watchdog Alerts

More From AARP

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All