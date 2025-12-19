AARP Smart Guide to Pre-Retirement

When you were in your 20s, 30s or even 40s, you probably didn’t give a lot of thought to retirement other than occasionally checking your 401(k) balance or daydreaming about how you’d spend your golden years. But once you hit your 50s, retirement starts to come into focus, especially if you’re worried you haven’t saved enough to make your money last.

Some advanced planning can go a long way toward building a rock-solid nest egg. That means taking charge of your finances during “pre-retirement,” the stage when you’re a lot closer to retirement than to the start of your career.

Here are some key steps to take when you’re 10 years, five years and one year away from retirement.

10 YEARS TO RETIREMENT

Run your numbers

It’s not too soon to estimate whether you’ll have enough in your nest egg to enjoy a comfortable retirement. And with an entire decade to go, you have time to address any shortfalls in your retirement savings plan, says Melissa Caro, a New York–based certified financial planner (CFP) and founder of My Retirement Network, a digital media platform that promotes financial literacy. “Too many people think they’re on track because they’re contributing regularly, but they’ve never mapped out the income they’ll need,” Caro says. “This is the time to build a working forecast [for] income sources, fixed expenses, health coverage, debts and lifestyle needs.”

Many financial advisers recommend planning to replace at least 75 percent of your pre-retirement gross income in order to maintain your standard of living in retirement. Sit down — ideally with a financial planner — and estimate your retirement income from savings, Social Security, pensions, annuities and other sources to ensure you’ll have enough money squirreled away when you retire. You can use AARP’s free retirement calculator to assess whether you’re on track.

Turbocharge your savings

Most likely you’re in or near your peak earning years, and if your kids are out of the house, you probably have more disposable income. Committing to contributing the maximum amount to your 401(k) or other employer-provided retirement plan will allow you to optimize your savings.

In 2025, savers can contribute as much as $23,500 to a 401(k) plan, up from $23,000 in 2024. Employees 50 and older can add another $7,500 ﻿— the same﻿﻿ catch-up contribution limit as 2024 ﻿— for a maximum contribution of $31,000. For an individual retirement account (IRA), the standard cap for the 2025 tax year is $7,000, but if you’re 50 or older, you can make a catch-up contribution of up to $1,000, for a total contribution of $8,000. If you’re self-employed, you can contribute even more to a SEP-IRA: up to 20 percent of your eligible income, up to $70,000 in 2025.

Consider contributing to a health savings account

A health savings account (HSA) offers a triple tax advantage: Contributions are pretax, earnings grow tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free as long as they’re used for eligible medical expenses. While you can use an HSA to pay for current out-of-pocket medical expenses, it can also provide a great way to save for medical costs in retirement — the “biggest bear trap” retirees step on, says Erik Nero, a CFP with First Step Wealth Planning in Gansevoort, New York. You can roll over unused funds in an HSA, and with 10 years until retirement you have plenty of time for the money to grow. Many HSAs allow you to invest your contributions, enabling you to build a sizable source of tax-free money for out-of-pocket medical expenses in retirement. A health savings account is also “a very low-cost way to start to fund potential long-term care costs,” says David Rosenstrock, a certified financial planner in New York. “You could end up with thousands of dollars if you do it right.”

In 2025, workers enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan can contribute up to $4,300 for self-only coverage or $8,﻿550 for family coverage, plus catch-up contributions of $1,000 if you’re 55 or older. To qualify for an HSA in 2025, your health insurance plan must have an annual deductible of at least $1,650 for self-only coverage or $3,300 for family coverage.

Wipe out high-interest debt

Debt can take a big bite out of your retirement income. So while you’re still earning an income, resolve to pay down as much as possible. Target high-interest debt, such as credit-card debt, first; then move on to personal loans and home equity lines of credit or home equity loans.

Accelerate your mortgage payments

Retiring mortgage-free is a laudable goal — it would lift a big monthly payment off your shoulders. Consider accelerating your mortgage payoff by making biweekly payments. You’ll reduce the amount you’ll pay in interest and shorten the life of the loan. Bankrate, Mortgage Calculator and SouthWest Bank provide calculators you can use to estimate how quickly you can retire your mortgage — and the amount of interest you’ll save — by switching to biweekly payments.

Check your withholding

While many taxpayers look forward to receiving a tax refund every spring, there are better ways to make your money work for you than providing an interest-free loan to the government. If you regularly receive a large refund, reducing the amount of taxes being withheld from your paycheck will free up money that you can use to increase contributions to your retirement savings or to pay down debt.

You’ll need to submit a new W-4 to your employer to reduce your withholding. The IRS offers an online calculator you can use to estimate how much federal income tax you want withheld from your paycheck.

Plan for long-term care

The Department of Health and Human Services estimates that nearly 70 percent of 65-year-olds will need some kind of long-term care in their lives, and around 1 in 5 will develop a disability severe enough to require long-term care for more than five years.

Even just a few months in a long-term care facility can decimate your nest egg, with the median annual cost of a semiprivate room in a nursing home rising to more than $111,000 in 2024, according to insurance provider Genworth’s annual cost of care survey. At-home care is expensive, too; the median cost of a home health aide — who offers personal assistance with activities such as bathing, dressing and eating — is $77,792 annually.

Long-term care insurance can help offset the costs. If you’re considering purchasing a policy, you should buy it now, recommends Kevin Brady, a CFP with Wealthspire Advisors in New York. If you wait until later, premiums may be unaffordable — and, depending on your age and any pre-existing conditions, your application could be denied altogether, he says. Nearly half of people over age 70 who applied for long-term care insurance in 2021 were denied, the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance reports.

If you decide not to buy long-term care insurance, factor the potential costs of long-term care into your retirement savings projections.