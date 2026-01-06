If you’ve made it through Sober October, want to attempt the Dry January challenge or are giving up alcohol for Lent, you’ve likely noticed some significant changes to your body. The good news is that you can give up drinking for at least a month any time and see the results.

“With a reduction of alcohol consumption, you have an opportunity to experience some important health benefits, which can serve as a starting point to meet your goals, ” says Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, vice president for emergency medicine addiction services at New York’s Northwell Health. But if you drink every day, you should consult with a health professional before quitting cold turkey, he adds.

Members only

In addition to the health benefits listed below, research has found that those who give up alcohol for a month — whether it’s Lent, Dry January, Sober October or any other month — tend to drink less alcohol long term. Even if you cut back, there are still benefits, according to a 2025 report in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism.

In fact, drinking hit an all-time low in 2025, according to a Gallup poll. Between 1997 and 2023, at least 60 percent of Americans reported drinking alcohol. In 2025, that dropped to 54 percent. (The previous low was 55 percent, in 1958, the poll showed.)﻿

﻿Here are eight things that happen to your body when you stop drinking for a month.﻿

1. You’ll sleep better

While it may initially make you drowsy and help you fall asleep faster, alcohol can also disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, making it harder in the long run to fall asleep when you want to, says Dr. Manassa Hany, director of the division of addiction psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, New York.

Alcohol particularly disrupts rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which is crucial for cognitive function, memory consolidation and overall restorative sleep. As your body metabolizes alcohol, it can cause you to wake up more frequently throughout the night, interrupting your sleep pattern and reducing overall sleep duration so you wake up feeling less rested.

Hany says that once you stop drinking, you may initially find it more difficult to fall asleep. Your sleep, he says, will be restored gradually during the first four weeks, but after that you’ll sleep more deeply and wake up more rested.